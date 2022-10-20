Per Kaitlyn McGrath of The Athletic, Blue Jays outfielder Lourdes Gurriel Jr. underwent surgery on his left wrist Thursday. He’s expected to be ready for spring training. Gurriel spent 2022 as Toronto’s primary left fielder, slashing .291/.343/.400 (114 wRC+) in 121 games this season. With just five home runs in 2022, Gurriel saw his power evaporate this season. He had hit at least 11 home runs in every season of his career prior to this year, with 21 homers in 2021 being the most and his second time eclipsing 20 home runs in a season. The news that he had been dealing with a wrist issue this season may provide an explanation for this power outage.

