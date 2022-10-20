ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arizona State

Comments / 1

Related
Larry Brown Sports

Dusty Baker has great response to Bruce Bochy hire

Houston Astros manager Dusty Baker took time away from prepping for Game 3 of the ALCS to drop a pretty funny reaction to the Texas Rangers’ hire of Bruce Bochy as manager. Baker said Saturday he was pleased to see Bochy, the longtime manager of the San Francisco Giants, land a new job with the Rangers. Baker also expressed some dismay at Bochy being in the same division as the Astros, but concluded the thought perfectly.
HOUSTON, TX
Yardbarker

Pedro Martinez Makes A Bold Claim About The Astros

After the Houston Astros‘ 3-2 win over the New York Yankees in Game 2 of the ALCS, Hall-of-Famer Pedro Martinez made somewhat of a bold claim. The Astros now lead the Yankees in the series, 2-0, and will look to try and pull off a sweep and advance to the World Series as soon as Sunday.
HOUSTON, TX
NESN

Ex-Red Sox From 2018 World Series Championship Team Retires

Former Boston Red Sox infielder, and member of the 2018 World Series-winning team, Eduardo Núñez officially retired from baseball on Thursday. “Today, it is with mixed emotions that I officially announce my retirement from professional baseball,” Núñez shared on Instagram. “I had the opportunity of a lifetime to play the game I love for more than a decade while competing for five amazing MLB teams. To the (New York) Yankees, (Minnesota) Twins, (San Francisco) Giants, Red Sox and (New York) Mets – thank you for allowing me the opportunity to fulfill my dream. To my family and friends, thank you for your endless support. And finally to the fans, thank you for making this journey so much FUN!”
BOSTON, MA
MLB Trade Rumors

Cardinals bench coach Skip Schumaker interviews for Marlins managerial vacancy

Jon Morosi of MLB Network reports that Cardinals bench coach Skip Schumaker interviewed with the Miami Marlins to replace Don Mattingly, who mutually agreed to part ways with the club following the 2022 season, as manager. Morosi writes that Schumaker is among the favorites to land the position. Prior to joining the coaching staff in St. Louis, Schumaker also served as the Padres' first base coach in 2018 and 2019 before being promoted to associate manager in 2020.
MIAMI, FL
News Breaking LIVE

NBA Legend Looking to Buy Raiders

All-Pro Reels (Creative Commons 2.0) Magic Johnson, the former National Basketball Association star who owns a stake in the Los Angeles Dodgers, is in talks to buy part of the Las Vegas Raiders, according to a report in Semafor.
CBS Sports

Rangers hire Bruce Bochy as new manager after disappointing season

The Texas Rangers have hired three-time World Series champion Bruce Bochy as their new manager, the team announced Friday. Bochy inked a three-year contract, according to the Rangers. "I am incredibly excited to be joining the Texas Rangers," Bochy said in a statement. "Over the last several days, I've had...
FOX Sports

MLB Championship Series top plays: Astros lead Yankees in Game 2

Two of the best teams in baseball met again Thursday, as the Houston Astros played host to the New York Yankees in Game 2 of the American League Championship Series. The Astros lead the series 1-0 after topping the Yankees, 4-2, in Game 1 on Wednesday. Framber Valdez is on...
HOUSTON, TX
numberfire.com

Yankees' Oswald Peraza batting eighth in ALCS Game 2 on Thursday

New York Yankees infielder Oswald Peraza is in the starting lineup for Game 2 of the ALCS against the Houston Astros on Thursday. Peraza will start at shortstop on Thursday and bat eighth versus left-hander Framber Valdez and Houston. Isiah Kiner-Falefa moves to the bench. numberFire's models project Peraza for...
HOUSTON, TX
MLB

Here are the 2022 Gold Glove finalists

The 2022 Rawlings Gold Glove Award finalists were announced Thursday, with winners to be unveiled during a one-hour, special edition broadcast of “Baseball Tonight” on Nov. 1 at 5 p.m. ET, airing on ESPN prior to Game 4 of the 2022 World Series. There are three finalists per...
MLB Trade Rumors

MLB Trade Rumors

6K+
Followers
7K+
Post
864K+
Views
ABOUT

MLBTR is a clearinghouse for relevant, legitimate baseball rumors. The site focuses on the hot stove – trades and free agent signings.

 https://www.mlbtraderumors.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy