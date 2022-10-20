Read full article on original website
Related
Dusty Baker has great response to Bruce Bochy hire
Houston Astros manager Dusty Baker took time away from prepping for Game 3 of the ALCS to drop a pretty funny reaction to the Texas Rangers’ hire of Bruce Bochy as manager. Baker said Saturday he was pleased to see Bochy, the longtime manager of the San Francisco Giants, land a new job with the Rangers. Baker also expressed some dismay at Bochy being in the same division as the Astros, but concluded the thought perfectly.
Yardbarker
Yankees’ Aaron Boone throws Harrison Bader under the bus for not knowing batting order
The New York Yankees‘ offense has gone quiet during the playoffs, notably against the Houston Astros over the first two games of the ALCS. With Game 3 scheduled for Saturday night, the Bombers will have a tough task ahead of them, despite traveling back to the Bronx and having their home fans cheering them on.
Everything Dusty Baker said after Houston Astros Game 2 ALCS win over New York Yankees
With a 3-2 win on Thursday night at Minute Maid Park, the Houston Astros took a 2-0 lead in the ALCS over the New York Yankees. Alex Bregman’s three-run home run in the third inning would provide all of the runs the Houston Astros would need to take care of business in front of their home fans.
Francesa Blasts Yankees After Boone’s Postgame Comments
The manager seemed to suggest that the open roof at Minute Maid Park had an over-sized impact on the outcome of Game 2.
Yardbarker
Pedro Martinez Makes A Bold Claim About The Astros
After the Houston Astros‘ 3-2 win over the New York Yankees in Game 2 of the ALCS, Hall-of-Famer Pedro Martinez made somewhat of a bold claim. The Astros now lead the Yankees in the series, 2-0, and will look to try and pull off a sweep and advance to the World Series as soon as Sunday.
Astros shut out Yankees to take 3-0 ALCS lead
NEW YORK — Cristian Javier and five relievers combined on a three-hitter as the Houston Astros shut out the host
Ex-Red Sox From 2018 World Series Championship Team Retires
Former Boston Red Sox infielder, and member of the 2018 World Series-winning team, Eduardo Núñez officially retired from baseball on Thursday. “Today, it is with mixed emotions that I officially announce my retirement from professional baseball,” Núñez shared on Instagram. “I had the opportunity of a lifetime to play the game I love for more than a decade while competing for five amazing MLB teams. To the (New York) Yankees, (Minnesota) Twins, (San Francisco) Giants, Red Sox and (New York) Mets – thank you for allowing me the opportunity to fulfill my dream. To my family and friends, thank you for your endless support. And finally to the fans, thank you for making this journey so much FUN!”
Astros take apparent shot at Yankees via social media
The Houston Astros still have to win two more games to finish off the New York Yankees in the ALCS. However, they’re still feeling confident enough to take an apparent shot at their foe on social media. The Astros posted a recap video of their Game 2 win on...
Cardinals bench coach Skip Schumaker interviews for Marlins managerial vacancy
Jon Morosi of MLB Network reports that Cardinals bench coach Skip Schumaker interviewed with the Miami Marlins to replace Don Mattingly, who mutually agreed to part ways with the club following the 2022 season, as manager. Morosi writes that Schumaker is among the favorites to land the position. Prior to joining the coaching staff in St. Louis, Schumaker also served as the Padres' first base coach in 2018 and 2019 before being promoted to associate manager in 2020.
NBA Legend Looking to Buy Raiders
All-Pro Reels (Creative Commons 2.0) Magic Johnson, the former National Basketball Association star who owns a stake in the Los Angeles Dodgers, is in talks to buy part of the Las Vegas Raiders, according to a report in Semafor.
Red Sox's Lone Gold Glove Finalist Among Most Unlikely Candidates Entering 2022
One prominent member of the Boston Red Sox was named a Gold Glove Award finalist despite having long odds to open the season.
Yardbarker
Alex Bregman's pregame quote about ballpark roof goes viral after huge three-run HR
Alex Bregman delivered a huge home run for his Houston Astros in Game 2 of the ALCS against the New York Yankees on Thursday night. A quote he delivered before the game looked a lot more prescient afterward. MLB made the decision to open the roof at Minute Maid Park...
CBS Sports
Rangers hire Bruce Bochy as new manager after disappointing season
The Texas Rangers have hired three-time World Series champion Bruce Bochy as their new manager, the team announced Friday. Bochy inked a three-year contract, according to the Rangers. "I am incredibly excited to be joining the Texas Rangers," Bochy said in a statement. "Over the last several days, I've had...
FOX Sports
MLB Championship Series top plays: Astros lead Yankees in Game 2
Two of the best teams in baseball met again Thursday, as the Houston Astros played host to the New York Yankees in Game 2 of the American League Championship Series. The Astros lead the series 1-0 after topping the Yankees, 4-2, in Game 1 on Wednesday. Framber Valdez is on...
Rangers targeting another Giant in free agency after Bruce Bochy hire
Still fresh off their hiring of former San Francisco Giants skipper Bruce Bochy, the Texas Rangers are once again reportedly eyeing another Giant as a potential addition in the offseason. According to Andrew Baggarly of The Athletic, the Rangers are rumored to be interested in making a play to land lefty Carlos Rodon in free agency.
Baseball Insiders: Dodgers-Aaron Judge chatter, Justin Verlander’s future and more
The Baseball Insiders talk NLCS, ALCS, and the possibility of Aaron Judge joining the Los Angeles Dodgers. The Baseball Insiders recap is back. FanSided’s MLB Insider Robert Murray with new co-host Adam Weinrib chatted about the National League Championship Series, the American League Championship Series, and the upcoming free agent market.
numberfire.com
Yankees' Oswald Peraza batting eighth in ALCS Game 2 on Thursday
New York Yankees infielder Oswald Peraza is in the starting lineup for Game 2 of the ALCS against the Houston Astros on Thursday. Peraza will start at shortstop on Thursday and bat eighth versus left-hander Framber Valdez and Houston. Isiah Kiner-Falefa moves to the bench. numberFire's models project Peraza for...
MLB
Here are the 2022 Gold Glove finalists
The 2022 Rawlings Gold Glove Award finalists were announced Thursday, with winners to be unveiled during a one-hour, special edition broadcast of “Baseball Tonight” on Nov. 1 at 5 p.m. ET, airing on ESPN prior to Game 4 of the 2022 World Series. There are three finalists per...
Yardbarker
Mets' Billy Eppler messaged MLB official about Joe Musgrove before substance check
MLB insider Jon Heyman of the New York Post has provided some additional information about New York Mets manager Buck Showalter asking for San Diego Padres starter Joe Musgrove to be checked for illegal substances in the final game of the wild-card playoff series that the Mets lost on Oct. 9.
MLB Trade Rumors
6K+
Followers
7K+
Post
864K+
Views
ABOUT
MLBTR is a clearinghouse for relevant, legitimate baseball rumors. The site focuses on the hot stove – trades and free agent signings.https://www.mlbtraderumors.com/
Comments / 1