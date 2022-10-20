Read full article on original website
Related
Iowa High School Athletic Association Releases 2nd Round of State Playoffs 8-Player through Class 2A, and First Round for Class 3A,4A, and 5A
(Boone) The Iowa High School Athletic Association released the second round of post-season play for Classes 8-Player, A, 1A, 2A, and the first round for Classes 3A, 4A, and 5A. The pairings are listed below. Second Round:. EIGHT-PLAYER. Pod A. West Bend-Mallard (7-2) at St. Mary’s, Remsen (9-0) Graettinger-Terril/Ruthven-Ayrshire...
KWQC
Augustana defeats North Park in straight sets
The day's major news events and late breaking stories are presented by the KWQC news team, along with the latest weather update and tomorrow's forecast. Weekend temperatures are expected to feel more like late August than October. Look for a superb weekend ahead!
KWQC
Iowa State ACS championship pool tournament underway through Sunday
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -The Iowa State American Cue Sports Association’s state championship tournament is underway at the RiverCenter in Davenport through Oct. 23. Paula Sands, KWQC-TV6, reports from the venue during Quad Cities Live. Spectators are encouraged to stop in to watch the action. The tournament is an annual...
kiwaradio.com
U of I President Asks Fans Upset With Hawks’ 3-3 Record To Find A Way To Be Supportive
Iowa City, Iowa — University of Iowa president Barbara Wilson says the student athletes on the Hawkeye football team want to win just as much as everybody else and she’s asking fans to find a way to be supportive. The Hawkeye football team won ten games last season...
KCCI.com
Why Iowa's post player refuses to dribble
IOWA CITY, Iowa — What is the first thing kids learn when they play basketball? For most, it's how to dribble. That skill turned out to not be that big of a deal for one of the best post players in the nation. KCCI's Shannon Ehrhardt has the story from Iowa's Media Day.
KCCI.com
Northern Iowa community comes together to revitalize lake
CLEAR LAKE, Iowa — Fall is a great time to go fishing in Iowa. A popular destination in Northern Iowa is working hard to ensure there are fish for generations to come. About 115 miles north of Des Moines is a beach with waves crashing on shore: Clear Lake.
A final harvest for Iowa farmer facing pancreatic cancer
RINARD, IOWA — After 50 years of working his land in Calhoun County, Paul Wetter is bringing in what he knows will be his final harvest. Paul was diagnosed with pancreatic cancer this spring around planting time. His strength and family helped carry him through to this fall’s harvest. Paul and his family invited photographer […]
saturdaydownsouth.com
Kirk Ferentz bristles with reporter over possible change of Iowa's offensive coordinator, his son
Kirk Ferentz and Iowa’s struggles on offense have gone on for a while, and the fact that the offensive coordinator is the Iowa coach’s son only makes the situation more complicated. Ferentz is routinely asked about Brian Ferentz’ status, but has stuck with him. The topic came up...
KWQC
Benefit held Saturday for woman battling rare autoimmune disease
Bettendorf Rotary Blanket Drive to be held at TV6 on Oct. 28. Bettendorf Rotary Blanket Drive to be held at TV6 on Oct. 28. Scott County correctional officer charged with burglary, domestic abuse assault. Updated: 4 hours ago. A Scott County correctional officer is on administrative leave after police say...
KWQC
Straight No Chaser’s 25th anniversary tour to hit Adler Theatre Saturday
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -A favorite acapella band with worldwide acclaim has just launched their 25th anniversary tour and are set to hit Davenport’s Alder Theatre on Saturday, Oct. 22. In the PSL interview Steve Morgan, Straight No Chaser, highlights details about the band’s history, connections to Iowa, the exciting...
KWQC
Scott County Extension and Outreach Hort Clinic helps with gardening
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Lifetime Master Gardner Bill Brunkan with the Scott County Extension joins on QCT at 11. Brunkan shared different gardening recourses and originations of the Scott County Extension and Outreach Hort Clinic. The Scott County Extension and Outreach Hort Clinic, 875 Tanglewood Lane, Bettendorf, is open for...
KWQC
Bettendorf Rotary Blanket Drive to be held at TV6 on Oct. 28
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -On Friday, Oct. 28, KWQC-TV6 is partnering with the Bettendorf Rotary to host a blanket drive, from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. at 805 Brady Street, Davenport. Kevin Koellner from the Bettendorf Rotary Club and Ashley Velez from Humility Homes highlight the upcoming event and encourage viewers to participate. Donations of gently-used or new blankets will be distributed to dozens of area non-profit agencies that help homeless and low-income individuals and families. .
kwbg.com
National Weather Service Issues Wind Advisory
DES MOINES, Iowa—The National Weather Service in Des Moines has issues a Wind Advisory affecting central Iowa, including Boone County from Sunday afternoon until early Monday morning. URGENT - WEATHER MESSAGE National Weather Service Des Moines IA 303 AM CDT Sun Oct 23 2022 ...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM...
KWQC
Indoor vs. outdoor exercise during cold weather season
GENESEO, Ill. (KWQC) -Weather conditions in the Quad Cities region can be quite extreme during the summer and winter months. For exercise enthusiasts, this leads to wondering which is better--indoor or outdoor exercise--and does it even matter?. Maggie Wells, Fitness Premier, addresses these concerns and offers encouragement to those that...
KWQC
Crews respond to fire in Muscatine County Friday
MUSCATINE Co., Iowa (KWQC) - Crews responded Friday to a large fire on Bayfield Road in Muscatine County. Details are limited at this time. This is a developing story. TV6 will provide updates on-air and online.
3-year-old Iowa cancer survivor has wish fulfilled
"It's something that we typically do as parents," the little girl's mother said "We worry about our kids. We want what's best for them. We want them to be happy and healthy."
KWQC
Galesburg man charged in shooting death appears in court Friday
Bettendorf Rotary Blanket Drive to be held at TV6 on Oct. 28. Bettendorf Rotary Blanket Drive to be held at TV6 on Oct. 28. Scott County correctional officer charged with burglary, domestic abuse assault. Updated: 5 hours ago. A Scott County correctional officer is on administrative leave after police say...
This Iowa Restaurant Has One of the Best Breakfasts in U.S.
Sometimes all you really need to get you through the day is a good, hearty, tasty breakfast. It doesn't need to be anything fancy, just filling and delicious. According to one new list, one of the best 'first meal of the day' experiences you can have is at an Iowa restaurant that's been slinging some of the best breakfast grub for more than 85 years.
KWQC
Coal Valley man sentenced to prison for role in man’s death in Davenport
Bettendorf Rotary Blanket Drive to be held at TV6 on Oct. 28. Bettendorf Rotary Blanket Drive to be held at TV6 on Oct. 28. Scott County correctional officer charged with burglary, domestic abuse assault. Updated: 5 hours ago. A Scott County correctional officer is on administrative leave after police say...
KWQC
Rock Island to host Fright Night in The Park on Oct. 27
ROCK ISLAND, Ill. (KWQC) -Fright Night in the Park combines fun, quirky and spooky at Rock Island’s Schwiebert Park on Thursday, Oct. 27 from 5 to 7 p.m. Dan Gleason, Special Events & Fundraising Manager with Rock Island Park and Recreation, and Brent Watkins, Goodwill of the Heartland, talk about the free event that is a partnership between the municipal agency and the non-profit. It is a family-friendly Halloween party unlike any other featuring music, trick-or-treating, special treats, and more.
Comments / 0