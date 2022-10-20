Read full article on original website
Spirit of the Immortal Ten is passed down to class of 2026
The annual Mass Meeting marked the fourth day of homecoming traditions Thursday in the Ferrell Center. Filling up the seats in a stream of gold jerseys, the freshman class of 2026 gathered together to hear the story of the Immortal Ten. For more than 90 years since the tragic 1927...
Baylor softball offseason brings fresh faces, new motivation
Coming off a rebuilding season, Baylor softball has found the “puzzle pieces they were missing,” according to fifth-year senior outfielder McKenzie Wilson. This is in part to a deeper roster, a promising offseason and the drive to compete putting those pieces together. “We didn’t make it to postseason...
No. 10 Baylor equestrian looks to upset No. 1 TCU in ‘Go Gold’ meet
It will be a highly anticipated Friday afternoon at the Willis Family Equestrian Center as No. 10 Baylor equestrian faces No. 1 TCU. It’s the Bears’ home opener, and the team is fired up to have the stands full of gold on homecoming weekend. This home matchup is...
Bears put on dominant first half, hold off Jayhawks 35-23
Baylor football avoided a three-game losing streak and held off a second half effort by the University of Kansas, winning 35-23 Saturday morning at McLane Stadium during Homecoming weekend. The Bears (4-3, 2-2 Big 12) put their foot down early, as they hoisted a 28-3 lead over the Jayhawks (5-3,...
Alpha Phi Alpha remains Stroll-Off champion
Strolling could not be contained to the stage at Friday night’s sixth annual Royal and Pure Homecoming Stroll-Off. After three rounds of rhythm, beats, lights and props featuring six Baylor National Pan-Hellenic Council (NPHC) organizations, the night ended with competitors strolling while alumni were in the crowd. Keyon Martin,...
Kappa Phi Gamma hosts Humane Society pups, hopes to prevent local euthanasia
Kappa Phi Gamma hosted two dogs from the Humane Society of Central Texas on Thursday to help with the recent overflow of dogs at the shelter. The sorority held its second of four philanthropy events this semester at Fountain Mall, bringing shelter dogs to campus for students to pet and de-stress.
