ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lyon County, NV

Comments / 2

Related
fernleyreporter.com

Sheriff’s Office renews calls for help in finding missing Dayton man

The Lyon County Sheriff’s Office is again asking for the public’s help in finding a missing Dayton man. On October 3, Richard Shifflet left for a walk and has not been seen by family members since. Lyon County Search and Rescue searched the area where Shifflet was last seen and areas where he was reported to frequent. Search and Rescue has been searching since that time with no signs of him. There are no signs of foul play at this time.
DAYTON, NV
2news.com

Search For Missing Man Out Of Dayton Continues

Deputies say Richard Shifflet left for a walk in Dayton on October 3, 2022 and hasn’t been seen since. Lyon County deputies need your help finding a man last seen near Andrea Way and the river in Dayton.
DAYTON, NV
mynews4.com

Reno Police warning public about man who has been scamming residents

RENO, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — The Reno Police Department is warning citizens about an ongoing scam in the greater Reno area in which a man is approaching victims and tricking or forcing them to give him money. Authorities say multiple victims have reported being scammed by...
RENO, NV
mynews4.com

Douglas County deputies hospitalized after fentanyl exposure during drug bust

STATELINE, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — Five Douglas County deputies were hospitalized after being exposed to fentanyl during a criminal investigation late Thursday night. Police were conducting a buy/bust operation at Stateline just after 8 p.m. on Oct. 20 when deputies were accidentally exposed to powder fentanyl and suffered overdose symptoms.
DOUGLAS COUNTY, NV
KOLO TV Reno

Secret Witness offers reward in fraud and intimidation case

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Secret Witness is offering a reward of $750 for information leading to the prosecution and arrest of the suspect wanted in connection with a scam in Reno. Reno Police say the scam involves the use of fraud and intimidation to illegally obtain cash from victims in the city.
RENO, NV
2news.com

Coroner Identifies Man Killed in Sparks Officer-Involved Shooting

The Washoe County coroner has released the name of the man shot and killed by an officer at the Sparks Police Department Tuesday morning. The medical examiner says 36-year-old Jason Thorpe of Sparks died on scene. Police say Thorpe fired at least two shots in the area before they fired...
SPARKS, NV
KOLO TV Reno

Reno man sentenced to 20 years for attempted murder

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - A Reno man has been sentenced to 20 years in prison for attempted murder. 45-year-old Eduardo Palacios-Luevano plead guilty in June to the charge. He has been ordered to serve a minimum of eight years in prison before he becomes parole eligible. The case against Palacios-Luevano...
RENO, NV
Tahoe Daily Tribune

FBI, DCSO drug bust results in arrests, deputies exposure to fentanyl

STATELINE, Nev. — A crime scene quickly expanded Thursday night as a drug bust went bad for several officers involved. The Douglas County Sheriff’s Office said a five-month-long investigation into the narcotics trafficking activities resulted in five deputies being accidentally exposed to powder fentanyl and suffered symptoms related to acute fentanyl exposure.
DOUGLAS COUNTY, NV
2news.com

Two people found dead in home near Stead identified by Medical Examiner

Reno Police say two people were found dead in a home near Stead Saturday night. The Washoe County Medical Examiner's office says Evelyn Iverson, 54, died by homicide and Eugene Iverson, 81, died by suicide. At around 8:08 p.m. Saturday, October 15, officers with the Reno Police Department were dispatched...
RENO, NV
mynews4.com

Reno man found guilty of forging check

RENO, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — A Reno man was found guilty of forging a check for over $2,000. Twenty-nine-year-old Mark Christopher Conti, age 29, from Reno was recently found guilty of one count of possession of a forged instrument and one count of uttering a forged check after a jury trial in District Court.
RENO, NV
KOLO TV Reno

UNR investigating why fraternity member ended up in hospital

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) -The University of Nevada, Reno said Saturday an incident at a Reno fraternity not affiliated with UNR led to a student being sent to the hospital. Kerri Garcia Hendricks, executive director of Marketing and Communications for UNR, said the incident involved current and prospective members of Tau Kappa Epsilon, a fraternity not affiliated with UNR.
RENO, NV
Tahoe Daily Tribune

Several exposed to fentanyl at Stateline jail

STATELINE, Nev. — Several people were exposed to fentanyl Thursday night at the Douglas County Jail in Stateline, an official said. Multiple agencies responded and about a ¼-mile stretch of U.S. Highway 50 was cordoned off, from Barton Primary Care to Sushi Pier. “We had a fentanyl exposure...
STATELINE, NV
2news.com

Nevada State Police Investigate Fatal Crash on I-80 East Near Mustang

An investigation is underway after a deadly multi-car crash on I-80 near Mustang early Thursday morning. Nevada State Police says the crash happened right after 6 a.m. on Thursday, east of Sparks. NSP says witnesses reported a black Volvo speeding westbound on I-80 when it clipped a van trying to...
SPARKS, NV
fernleyreporter.com

Fernley Reporter Election Guide: State and County positions

For the upcoming general election, Robert Perea, publisher of The Fernley Reporter, and Cody Wagner, Chair of the Fernley Community Foundation, have teamed up to gather information from local candidates to help educate voters throughout our region. A series of prompts and questions were emailed to primary candidates through their email addresses listed with the Nevada Secretary of State. Responses were not edited for content, punctuation, or grammar. Candidates are listed by position, then alphabetically by last name. We will update this story as candidates submit their responses.
FERNLEY, NV
KOLO TV Reno

Nevada Humane Society waives adoption fees this weekend for National Make a Dog’s Day

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - There are lots of beloved animals at the Nevada Humane Society (NHS) looking for their forever homes. A dog named Asher is one of them. NHS took Asher in after he was rescued from a neglectful situation, living in a car with two cats, two people and three other dogs. He was in rough shape, but after love, attention and care for his physical health, Asher has made a marvelous recovery and is ready to be adopted.
CARSON CITY, NV
mynews4.com

One person killed in crash on I-80 east of Sparks near Mustang

SPARKS, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — One person was killed in a crash on I-80 eastbound near Mustang Thursday morning. According to the Nevada Highway Patrol, the crash occurred around 6 a.m. on Oct. 20. Two vehicles were involved, a black Volvo and a silver Sedan. Nevada...
SPARKS, NV
KOLO TV Reno

Night Off The Streets in Carson needs more than 100 volunteers

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - During the coldest days of winter, First United Methodist Church in Carson City becomes a sanctuary for men, women and children without shelter. It’s a service that wouldn’t be possible without the help of volunteers like Rob and Jenny Scanland. “We see them, and...
CARSON CITY, NV

Comments / 0

Community Policy