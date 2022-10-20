Read full article on original website
fernleyreporter.com
Sheriff’s Office renews calls for help in finding missing Dayton man
The Lyon County Sheriff’s Office is again asking for the public’s help in finding a missing Dayton man. On October 3, Richard Shifflet left for a walk and has not been seen by family members since. Lyon County Search and Rescue searched the area where Shifflet was last seen and areas where he was reported to frequent. Search and Rescue has been searching since that time with no signs of him. There are no signs of foul play at this time.
2news.com
Search For Missing Man Out Of Dayton Continues
Deputies say Richard Shifflet left for a walk in Dayton on October 3, 2022 and hasn’t been seen since. Lyon County deputies need your help finding a man last seen near Andrea Way and the river in Dayton.
mynews4.com
Reno Police warning public about man who has been scamming residents
RENO, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — The Reno Police Department is warning citizens about an ongoing scam in the greater Reno area in which a man is approaching victims and tricking or forcing them to give him money. Authorities say multiple victims have reported being scammed by...
mynews4.com
Douglas County deputies hospitalized after fentanyl exposure during drug bust
STATELINE, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — Five Douglas County deputies were hospitalized after being exposed to fentanyl during a criminal investigation late Thursday night. Police were conducting a buy/bust operation at Stateline just after 8 p.m. on Oct. 20 when deputies were accidentally exposed to powder fentanyl and suffered overdose symptoms.
KOLO TV Reno
Secret Witness offers reward in fraud and intimidation case
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Secret Witness is offering a reward of $750 for information leading to the prosecution and arrest of the suspect wanted in connection with a scam in Reno. Reno Police say the scam involves the use of fraud and intimidation to illegally obtain cash from victims in the city.
2news.com
Coroner Identifies Man Killed in Sparks Officer-Involved Shooting
The Washoe County coroner has released the name of the man shot and killed by an officer at the Sparks Police Department Tuesday morning. The medical examiner says 36-year-old Jason Thorpe of Sparks died on scene. Police say Thorpe fired at least two shots in the area before they fired...
KOLO TV Reno
Reno man sentenced to 20 years for attempted murder
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - A Reno man has been sentenced to 20 years in prison for attempted murder. 45-year-old Eduardo Palacios-Luevano plead guilty in June to the charge. He has been ordered to serve a minimum of eight years in prison before he becomes parole eligible. The case against Palacios-Luevano...
Tahoe Daily Tribune
FBI, DCSO drug bust results in arrests, deputies exposure to fentanyl
STATELINE, Nev. — A crime scene quickly expanded Thursday night as a drug bust went bad for several officers involved. The Douglas County Sheriff’s Office said a five-month-long investigation into the narcotics trafficking activities resulted in five deputies being accidentally exposed to powder fentanyl and suffered symptoms related to acute fentanyl exposure.
2news.com
Two people found dead in home near Stead identified by Medical Examiner
Reno Police say two people were found dead in a home near Stead Saturday night. The Washoe County Medical Examiner's office says Evelyn Iverson, 54, died by homicide and Eugene Iverson, 81, died by suicide. At around 8:08 p.m. Saturday, October 15, officers with the Reno Police Department were dispatched...
mynews4.com
Reno man found guilty of forging check
RENO, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — A Reno man was found guilty of forging a check for over $2,000. Twenty-nine-year-old Mark Christopher Conti, age 29, from Reno was recently found guilty of one count of possession of a forged instrument and one count of uttering a forged check after a jury trial in District Court.
2news.com
Police Resolve Situation after Suspicious Person at Silver Lake Elementary School
Silver Lake Elementary School in Reno was temporarily on a precautionary code yellow lockdown due to nearby police activity. The incident started around 2 p.m. The lockdown was lifted less than one hour later. This message was sent to families from the principal, Courtney Sego, about the cause of the...
Nevada deputies hospitalized from fentanyl exposure in drug bust
Five Nevada, deputies were exposed to fentanyl during a drug bust on Thursday and had to be hospitalized. The deputies have since been released from the hospital.
KOLO TV Reno
UNR investigating why fraternity member ended up in hospital
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) -The University of Nevada, Reno said Saturday an incident at a Reno fraternity not affiliated with UNR led to a student being sent to the hospital. Kerri Garcia Hendricks, executive director of Marketing and Communications for UNR, said the incident involved current and prospective members of Tau Kappa Epsilon, a fraternity not affiliated with UNR.
Tahoe Daily Tribune
Several exposed to fentanyl at Stateline jail
STATELINE, Nev. — Several people were exposed to fentanyl Thursday night at the Douglas County Jail in Stateline, an official said. Multiple agencies responded and about a ¼-mile stretch of U.S. Highway 50 was cordoned off, from Barton Primary Care to Sushi Pier. “We had a fentanyl exposure...
2news.com
Nevada State Police Investigate Fatal Crash on I-80 East Near Mustang
An investigation is underway after a deadly multi-car crash on I-80 near Mustang early Thursday morning. Nevada State Police says the crash happened right after 6 a.m. on Thursday, east of Sparks. NSP says witnesses reported a black Volvo speeding westbound on I-80 when it clipped a van trying to...
1 Person Killed In A Multi-Vehicle Accident In Reno (Reno, NV)
According to the Reno Police, a multi-vehicle accident occurred in Reno on Thursday morning. The crash happened near Mustang on I-80 at around 6:30 p.m. According to the Nevada Highway Patrol, a black Volvo sedan, a van, and a silver Hyundai sedan were involved in the collision. The driver of...
fernleyreporter.com
Fernley Reporter Election Guide: State and County positions
For the upcoming general election, Robert Perea, publisher of The Fernley Reporter, and Cody Wagner, Chair of the Fernley Community Foundation, have teamed up to gather information from local candidates to help educate voters throughout our region. A series of prompts and questions were emailed to primary candidates through their email addresses listed with the Nevada Secretary of State. Responses were not edited for content, punctuation, or grammar. Candidates are listed by position, then alphabetically by last name. We will update this story as candidates submit their responses.
KOLO TV Reno
Nevada Humane Society waives adoption fees this weekend for National Make a Dog’s Day
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - There are lots of beloved animals at the Nevada Humane Society (NHS) looking for their forever homes. A dog named Asher is one of them. NHS took Asher in after he was rescued from a neglectful situation, living in a car with two cats, two people and three other dogs. He was in rough shape, but after love, attention and care for his physical health, Asher has made a marvelous recovery and is ready to be adopted.
mynews4.com
One person killed in crash on I-80 east of Sparks near Mustang
SPARKS, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — One person was killed in a crash on I-80 eastbound near Mustang Thursday morning. According to the Nevada Highway Patrol, the crash occurred around 6 a.m. on Oct. 20. Two vehicles were involved, a black Volvo and a silver Sedan. Nevada...
KOLO TV Reno
Night Off The Streets in Carson needs more than 100 volunteers
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - During the coldest days of winter, First United Methodist Church in Carson City becomes a sanctuary for men, women and children without shelter. It’s a service that wouldn’t be possible without the help of volunteers like Rob and Jenny Scanland. “We see them, and...
