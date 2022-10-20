Week 8 of the college football season features a high-stakes game in the Pac-12 between unassuming teams at the start of the season. No. 10 Oregon (5-1) will play host to No. 10 UCLA (6-0) in Eugene, Ore., this Saturday — the lone meeting of top-10 teams for the week. The outcome of the game will leave only one team undefeated in Pac-12 play and impact whether the conference can make the College Football Playoff for only the third time; remember, the conference did away with divisions this year.

EUGENE, OR ・ 1 DAY AGO