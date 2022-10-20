Read full article on original website
Oregon football Duck savagely trolls UCLA amid blowout
Oregon football blew out UCLA football on Saturday at home. Oregon’s mascot, The Duck, took to his Twitter account to roast UCLA during the game. “@UCLAFootball y’all ever seen this many fans before?”. Losing is one thing… getting trolled by a Duck is a whole different type of...
WATCH: Dan Lanning's instant reaction to Oregon's impressive 45-30 win over No. 9 UCLA
Hear from Oregon head football coach Dan Lanning after the Ducks' very impressive 45-30 win over No. 9 UCLA Saturday afternoon at Autzen Stadium. The Ducks racked up over 500 yards of offense, led for almost the entire game, and claimed pole position for the race for first place in the Pac-12.
Oregon offers 2024 in-state CB Nikko Klemm
The Oregon Ducks have extended a scholarship offer to one of the state of Oregon's top prospects, who also happens to have a direct line to this current football staff. After taking in one of many unofficial visits this past weekend when the Ducks hosted No. 9 UCLA, three-star cornerback and 2024 prospect, Nikko Klemm was offered a scholarship by Oregon's coaching staff and cornerback coach Demetrice Martin. Klemm is the son of Oregon offensive line coach Adrian Klemm.
Oregon jumps in recent AP Poll following top-10 win against UCLA
Oregon's rise in the AP Poll continues as the week nine edition puts the Ducks at No. 8. The Ducks won their most anticipated matchup of the year against No. 12 UCLA, winning 45-30. Bo Nix continued his dark horse Heisman campaign, throwing for 283 yards and five touchdowns while gaining 51 yards on the ground as well.
saturdaydownsouth.com
UCLA running back attempts head-scratching move against No. 10 Oregon
Not sure what Keegan Jones’ plan was here. The talented UCLA running back and his team are not having the best day against No. 10 Oregon. UCLA’s undefeated season is going down the drain, but the Bruins aren’t giving up without a fight. Desperation can make you...
Sporting News
What channel is Oregon vs. UCLA on today? Time, TV schedule for high-stakes Pac-12 game
Week 8 of the college football season features a high-stakes game in the Pac-12 between unassuming teams at the start of the season. No. 10 Oregon (5-1) will play host to No. 10 UCLA (6-0) in Eugene, Ore., this Saturday — the lone meeting of top-10 teams for the week. The outcome of the game will leave only one team undefeated in Pac-12 play and impact whether the conference can make the College Football Playoff for only the third time; remember, the conference did away with divisions this year.
Defensive Points + MVP's: Colorado Buffaloes
Back by popular demand, the Defensive Points and MVP's is our weekly statistical look at the Oregon State Beavers weekly defensive performance. Each week we will also celebrate the top performers at each position. Last week against the Washington State Cougars, the Beavers had one of their best defensive performances...
College GameDay Officially Reveals Guest Picker For Eugene Show
ESPN's College GameDay is heading to Eugene, Oregon this weekend to preview a pivotal Pac-12 battle between the No. 10 Ducks and No. 9 Bruins of UCLA. It's going to be a party. Not only is Eugene one of Lee Corso's and Kirk Herbstreit's all-time favorite locations; Oregon is hosting a toga ...
Brandon Baker, nation's No. 2 offensive tackle, previews Oregon Ducks return trip
On this week's "Recruiting with Andrew Nemec" on ESPN-affiliate 1080 The FAN, class of 2024 Mater Dei star Brandon Baker joined the show to discuss his upcoming visit to Oregon. The 6-foot-5, 285-pound offensive lineman, rated the nation's No. 2 offensive tackle, took an unofficial visit to Eugene ...
Elijah Brown, elite 2024 quarterback, visiting Oregon this weekend, expects Ducks to be strong contender in recruitment
The Mater Dei Monarchs are the top high school football program in the country, and they are bringing a key collection of visitors to Eugene this weekend for the top-10 clash between the Oregon Ducks and UCLA Bruins. One of the marquee players planning to be in attendance is class of 2024 ...
Well Damn, I Guess I Have to Like the Oregon Ducks Quarterback Now
I think the only thing that would make you more unpopular in the Tri-Cities area than being a Washington Huskies fan is being an Oregon Ducks fan. It's kind of like the Yankees, even if they're not a direct rival of your team's, there's still a healthy hatred that is always present.
saturdaydownsouth.com
ESPN’s College GameDay announces celebrity guest picker for Saturday’s Week 8 show
College GameDay has announced the Week 8 celebrity guest picker for Saturday’s show in Eugene, Oregon. Sabrina Ionescu, Oregon Ducks star basketball player was announced Thursday. Ionescu was selected by the New York Liberty as the No. 1 overall pick in the 2020 WNBA Draft. She was the first...
kqennewsradio.com
DFPA ALLOWING PASTURE BURNING FRIDAY AFTERNOON
With rain expected soon, the window for farmers and agricultural landowners to conduct successful prescribed pasture burning is closing in the near future. With projected moderate air quality levels, staff with the Douglas Forest Protective Association is allowing some permitted pasture burns to take place Friday afternoon. Public Information Officer...
Republican candidate for governor Christine Drazan draws thousands to rally with ‘it’s the economy, stupid’ theme
Republican Rep. Shelly Boshart Davis of Albany had a piece of trivia for the Christine Drazan supporters who filled a barn in rural Marion County on Tuesday night: The last time Oregon had a Republican governor, the original “Top Gun” was in theaters. “It’s time for a sequel,”...
KGW
Massive I-5 pileup | Photos
A large pileup closed I-5 southbound about 30 miles north of Eugene, Ore. on Wednesday, Oct. 19, 2022. OSP says more than 60 vehicles were involved.
klcc.org
Crumb Together announces decision to shutter at end of 2022
A Eugene cookie-shop that was targeted by anti-maskers last year plans to close for good soon. Crumb Together has been in the downtown area for over a decade. But co-owner Tony Stirpe told KLCC that he and his wife, Deirdre, will shutter their business at the end of this year. He said the downtown area is too dangerous.
klcc.org
Oregon’s 4th District will elect new representative for first time since 1986
Oregon's Fourth District includes the college towns of Eugene and Corvallis and a vast rural swath of the southwest corner of the state. Open seats are rare in this part of the state. In fact, there’s no incumbent on the ballot this year for just the fourth time since the district was created in the 1940’s. But with Springfield Democrat Peter DeFazio calling it quits after 36 years, the Fourth District is very much in play this time around.
centraloregondaily.com
2nd fatal multi-vehicle collision on I-5 near Eugene closes freeway for hours
In addition to a 60-65 vehicle pile-up on Interstate 5 Wednesday near Eugene that blocked southbound lanes for hours, Oregon State Police say there was a second fatal crash involving two Freightliner trucks and two other vehicles on that same stretch. OSP said the second crash happened around 2:10 p.m....
kqennewsradio.com
ANDERSON MARKET TO CLOSE OCTOBER 24TH
After decades operating as a neighborhood convenience store, Anderson Market on West Harvard Avenue in Roseburg will close next Monday October 24th, as progress continues to build a new store and a fuel station in the same location. Tom Rodgers of Rogers Engineering in Roseburg is leading the project. The...
kezi.com
One dead in Lane County after vehicle pedestrian crash
Lane County, Ore. – One person died early Friday morning after being struck by a vehicle. This happened at 4:44 a.m. on Friday, October 21 south of Goshen along Highway 99 South and Rickett’s Road. The Lane County Sheriff’s Office and Oregon State Police are investigating the incident....
247Sports
