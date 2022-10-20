ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Eugene, OR

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

247Sports

Oregon offers 2024 in-state CB Nikko Klemm

The Oregon Ducks have extended a scholarship offer to one of the state of Oregon's top prospects, who also happens to have a direct line to this current football staff. After taking in one of many unofficial visits this past weekend when the Ducks hosted No. 9 UCLA, three-star cornerback and 2024 prospect, Nikko Klemm was offered a scholarship by Oregon's coaching staff and cornerback coach Demetrice Martin. Klemm is the son of Oregon offensive line coach Adrian Klemm.
EUGENE, OR
247Sports

Oregon jumps in recent AP Poll following top-10 win against UCLA

Oregon's rise in the AP Poll continues as the week nine edition puts the Ducks at No. 8. The Ducks won their most anticipated matchup of the year against No. 12 UCLA, winning 45-30. Bo Nix continued his dark horse Heisman campaign, throwing for 283 yards and five touchdowns while gaining 51 yards on the ground as well.
CORVALLIS, OR
Sporting News

What channel is Oregon vs. UCLA on today? Time, TV schedule for high-stakes Pac-12 game

Week 8 of the college football season features a high-stakes game in the Pac-12 between unassuming teams at the start of the season. No. 10 Oregon (5-1) will play host to No. 10 UCLA (6-0) in Eugene, Ore., this Saturday — the lone meeting of top-10 teams for the week. The outcome of the game will leave only one team undefeated in Pac-12 play and impact whether the conference can make the College Football Playoff for only the third time; remember, the conference did away with divisions this year.
EUGENE, OR
247Sports

Defensive Points + MVP's: Colorado Buffaloes

Back by popular demand, the Defensive Points and MVP's is our weekly statistical look at the Oregon State Beavers weekly defensive performance. Each week we will also celebrate the top performers at each position. Last week against the Washington State Cougars, the Beavers had one of their best defensive performances...
CORVALLIS, OR
kqennewsradio.com

DFPA ALLOWING PASTURE BURNING FRIDAY AFTERNOON

With rain expected soon, the window for farmers and agricultural landowners to conduct successful prescribed pasture burning is closing in the near future. With projected moderate air quality levels, staff with the Douglas Forest Protective Association is allowing some permitted pasture burns to take place Friday afternoon. Public Information Officer...
ROSEBURG, OR
KGW

Massive I-5 pileup | Photos

A large pileup closed I-5 southbound about 30 miles north of Eugene, Ore. on Wednesday, Oct. 19, 2022. OSP says more than 60 vehicles were involved.
EUGENE, OR
klcc.org

Crumb Together announces decision to shutter at end of 2022

A Eugene cookie-shop that was targeted by anti-maskers last year plans to close for good soon. Crumb Together has been in the downtown area for over a decade. But co-owner Tony Stirpe told KLCC that he and his wife, Deirdre, will shutter their business at the end of this year. He said the downtown area is too dangerous.
EUGENE, OR
klcc.org

Oregon’s 4th District will elect new representative for first time since 1986

Oregon's Fourth District includes the college towns of Eugene and Corvallis and a vast rural swath of the southwest corner of the state. Open seats are rare in this part of the state. In fact, there’s no incumbent on the ballot this year for just the fourth time since the district was created in the 1940’s. But with Springfield Democrat Peter DeFazio calling it quits after 36 years, the Fourth District is very much in play this time around.
OREGON STATE
centraloregondaily.com

2nd fatal multi-vehicle collision on I-5 near Eugene closes freeway for hours

In addition to a 60-65 vehicle pile-up on Interstate 5 Wednesday near Eugene that blocked southbound lanes for hours, Oregon State Police say there was a second fatal crash involving two Freightliner trucks and two other vehicles on that same stretch. OSP said the second crash happened around 2:10 p.m....
EUGENE, OR
kqennewsradio.com

ANDERSON MARKET TO CLOSE OCTOBER 24TH

After decades operating as a neighborhood convenience store, Anderson Market on West Harvard Avenue in Roseburg will close next Monday October 24th, as progress continues to build a new store and a fuel station in the same location. Tom Rodgers of Rogers Engineering in Roseburg is leading the project. The...
ROSEBURG, OR
kezi.com

One dead in Lane County after vehicle pedestrian crash

Lane County, Ore. – One person died early Friday morning after being struck by a vehicle. This happened at 4:44 a.m. on Friday, October 21 south of Goshen along Highway 99 South and Rickett’s Road. The Lane County Sheriff’s Office and Oregon State Police are investigating the incident....
LANE COUNTY, OR
247Sports

247Sports

