Jefferson County Recipe of the Day: Broccoli Cashew Salad
Jefferson County Recipe of the Day: Broccoli Cashew Salad – Sponsored by Next Step Therapy. 1 – 2-1/4 oz. can of sliced ripe olives, drained. -Place the broccoli in a saucepan with a small amount of water. Cover and cook for 5-8 minutes (or until crisp-tender). Rinse in cold water; drain and place in a large bowl. Add the tomatoes, onion, and olives; toss.
Way Fruit Farm’s last fall hurrah
CENTRE COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ) – This weekend the Way Fruit Farm of Port Matilda will be hosting its last fall hurrah. The events will take place on Friday, Oct. 21 from 3 – 7 p.m. and then on Saturday, Oct. 22 from 9 a.m. – 4 p.m. There will be apple picking, stop in the […]
7-Day Weather Forecast for Jefferson County
Today – Sunny, with a high near 71. Southeast wind 3 to 5 mph. Tonight – Mostly clear, with a low around 39. Light east wind. Monday – Sunny, with a high near 72. Calm wind. Monday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 47. Calm...
Jefferson County Photo of the Day
Congratulations to Punxsutawney Rec and Respite Club on winning the Outstanding Contribution to the Community award. Courtesy of Punxsutawney Chamber of Commerce. Copyright © 2022 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Hubz Kitchen, with 25 varieties of fries, to open in former Ida’s place in Lower Burrell
Hubz Kitchen, renowned for its cheesesteak hoagies and 25 varieties of french fries, will open in early November at the site of the former Gigi’s Place and Ida’s restaurant at 2803 Leechburg Road in Lower Burrell. Hubz already is well-known in the city, as it operated out of...
Crews handle Blair County farm fire, explosions
BLAIR COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Crews were quick to respond to a farm fire where they had to deal with various explosions due to the flames. The fire started Friday afternoon along Piney Creek Road inside of two storage buildings. The Williamsburg Volunteer Fire Chief at the scene said that it was two storage buildings […]
wtaj.com
Help Mike find a home! Meet this sweet dog at the Central Pa Humane Society
ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) — Meet Mike! He is an 8-year-old terrier mix. He came to the Central Pa Humane Society with 12 other dogs that were in a hoarding situation. Since their arrival, six dogs have been adopted, leaving Mike and his friends behind at the shelter. Mike is...
Learn more about the five National Parks of Western Pennsylvania
CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ)– People of all ages who enjoy the outdoors are invited to visit an event and learn more about trails the five National Parks of Western Pennsylvania (WEPA). At the Staple Bend Tunnel located at 1189 Beech Hill Road in Johnstown, on Friday, Oct. 28 at 1 p.m. will be a one-hour event […]
Village of Hope holds ribbon cutting ceremony for first completed home
CLEARFIELD COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ) – Donors, local government leaders, and future residents of the Village of Hope celebrated independent living with a ribbon cutting for the first completed homes at the West Decatur, Boggs Township location. The ribbon-cutting ceremony took place on Thursday, Oct. 20. “This occasion marks the first of about 50 homes at […]
$200k wood chipper machine vandalized in Clearfield County
CLEARFIELD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — State police are searching for the suspect(s) that reportedly damaged a $200,000 wood chipper from a logging contractor. Sometime between Sept. 9 at 5 p.m. and Sept. 12 at 11:29 a.m., an unknown person(s) damaged A.M. Logging’s wood chipper, state police announced Friday. The equipment was located at the 10400 […]
Teen Injured After Car Crashes into House in Jefferson County
MCCALMONT TOWNSHIP, Pa. (EYT) – A local teen was rushed to the hospital following a one-vehicle crash in McCalmont Township on Wednesday. Around 7:48 a.m. on October 19, Punxsutawney-based State Police responded to a one-vehicle crash along Route 310 in McCalmont Township, Jefferson County. Police say a 2007 Subaru...
82nd Annual Jaffa Shrine Circus this weekend
ALTOONA, Pa (WTAJ)– Fun acts and sweet treats are available this weekend at the 82nd annual Jaffa Shrine Circus in Altoona. The annual show will feature traditional fun acts. They’ll also be joined by acts that were featured on America’s Got Talent. These acts include a new human cannonball, the Puppy Pals, the Official Flyers […]
DuBois-Sandy Township awards ambulance contract
CLEARFIELD COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ) – The joint board of DuBois and Sandy Township awarded a request for an ambulance service to serve both municipalities. The request was awarded to the Amserv LTD Ambulance Company. This will allow both municipalities to be served through their consolidation. The contract was approved until January 1, 2026.
Teen Injured in Two-Vehicle Collision on I-80 in Bradford Township
BRADFORD TWP., Pa. (EYT) – State Police released the details of a Clearfield County teen who was injured in a two-vehicle accident that occurred on Interstate 80 West in Bradford Township on October 12. According to Clearfield-based State Police, the crash happened around 2:12 p.m. on Wednesday, October 12,...
Altoona woman publishes children’s book in honor of her father
BLAIR COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — An Altoona woman, Typhani Russo, just recently published a children’s book in memory and honor of her dad. Russo wrote and illustrated the book called #87 Sent from Heaven. It is a story about hockey because she and her dad shared a passion for both the sport and books. For […]
Driver, Four-Year-Old Passenger Transported to Hospital Following Crash
HENDERSON TOWNSHIP, Pa. (EYT) – A driver and her four-year-old passenger were transported to the hospital following a one-vehicle crash earlier this week. On October 19 around 8:22 a.m., Punxsutawney-based State Police responded to a one-vehicle crash along Route 119 in Henderson Township, Jefferson County. Police say a 2014...
Centre County EMS station memberships can lower your ambulance costs
CENTRE COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — If you are in Centre County and need ambulance services, there is one way you can lower or even eliminate the price you have to pay. Eight local EMS operations in the Centre County Ambulance Association offer yearly memberships that fund a large portion of the stations’ everyday operations. “Not […]
Targets stolen from Centre County sports club, police investigate
CENTRE COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Police are investigating after two 5-foot wide targets were reported stolen from an archery sports club in Howard. State police out of Rockview say the president of the Black Eagle Bowmen Archery Club found that two 5×5 target butts were stolen from their club on Nittany Ridge Road sometime between […]
Roadwork to Bring Week-long Detour in Clearfield County
CLEARFIELD COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ) – The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) is alerting drivers that roadwork in Clearfield County will bring closure and a week-long detour on Route 3021 (Henrys Road) in Jordan Township. Starting Monday, October 31, crews from PennDOT Clearfield County Maintenance will perform roadway shoulder brushing and tree clearing/ trimming between Route […]
WJAC TV
DA: 'Urgent domestic situation' affects two Cambria County neighborhoods miles apart
CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa. (WJAC) — Two neighborhoods in Cambria County miles apart from each other were filled with police officers and first responders Wednesday night. As police are still trying to piece together what happened, authorities conformed to 6 News that they are both connected to the same incident.
