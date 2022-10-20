Read full article on original website
Related
Pennsylvania Department of Labor & Industry reports record numbers
PENNSYLVANIA (WHTM) — Earlier today, the Pa. Department of Labor & Industry (L.I.) released its preliminary employment situation report for September 2022. According to the Department of L.I., the unemployment rate dropped down by one-tenth of a percent over the previous month, leaving the current unemployment rate sitting at 4.1%. This matches the lowest recorded […]
therecord-online.com
Election 2022: Shapiro, Mastriano argue too many taxes, regulations in Pennsylvania
HARRISBURG, PA – The economy is the top concern for voters, and the nominees in Pennsylvania’s governor race know it. Yet, as different as Democrat Josh Shapiro and Republican Doug Mastriano are, both sound frustrated with high taxes and too much bureaucracy holding back the commonwealth’s economy.
Wolf administration insists undated mail ballots will be valid this November as counties proceed with caution
HARRISBURG — Pennsylvania’s top election official is doubling down on guidance that directs county officials to count undated mail ballots during this November’s highly consequential midterm election. Earlier this week, the U.S. Supreme Court vacated a key federal precedent that had held that undated mail ballots —...
Republican Mastriano spells out his plan ‘to take Pennsylvania back’
DRUMS — Republican gubernatorial candidate Doug Mastriano Saturday said what’s at stake in the Nov. 8 general election is “e
Coal communities in Pennsylvania and other Appalachian states receiving nearly $47 million for revitalization
Dozens of projects in communities affected by coal-related job losses are receiving nearly $47 million from the Appalachian Regional Commission. The awards through the ARC’s Partnerships for Opportunity and Workforce and Economic Revitalization Initiative go to 52 projects in 181 counties, the commission said. It is the largest single awards package from the initiative since it began in 2015, according to the ARC.
PPL Customers To Experience Default Service Rate Change
PPL Customers should expect changes starting on December 1 pending PPL’s bi-yearly update. Pennsylvania State | Pennsylvania Power & Light (PPL) announced that the default service rate of 12.366¢/kWh will be changed on December 1, 2022, as per its biyearly update.
Warehouses, a manufacturing plant, a Chick-fil-A and Sheetz among more than 30 projects planned for central Pa.
During the months of July and August, developers proposed giant warehouses, new restaurants, a new fire station, a car wash, a drive-thru oil change facility, hotels, office space, a poultry building, a dialysis center, a daycare center, a convenience store, a gas station, a large candy manufacturing facility, a car dealership campus, a tour center and numerous housing developments in Cumberland, Dauphin and Adams counties.
Pennsylvania’s hospitals are in crisis. How will Shapiro, Mastriano address this growing issue?
Ask us: As Election Day draws near, what questions do you have?. Hahnemann University Hospital’s closure back in 2019 left shockwaves in Philadelphia and was a sign of worsening things to come. Chester County kicked off 2021 with five hospitals. In less than a year, the rural county was...
explorejeffersonpa.com
Pennsylvania Convenes Safety Conference to Focus on Prevention of Targeted Violence at Schools
HERSHEY, Pa. (EYT) – The Pennsylvania Governor’s Office of Homeland Security (GOHS), Pennsylvania Department of Education (PDE) and Pennsylvania State Police (PSP) on Thursday hosted a school safety conference focused on averting targeted violence at schools through school safety investments, mental health supports and building a culture of belonging.
Out on a Limb: Glen Alden Coal Co. records available
Tired of ads? Subscribers enjoy a distraction-free reading experience. Genealogists, are any of you old enough to remember the classic radio show “The Shadow”? It was about a fellow named Lamont Cranston who could turn himself invisible to fight crime. In our area, it ran early on Sunday evenings.
More than 1.8M Pennsylvania residents qualify for food assistance. Here’s who’s eligible
Here’s what to know about getting help through SNAP in Pennsylvania, including eligibility information, how to apply and how many residents currently receive benefits.
Mushroom foraging in Pennsylvania: What to look for, what to avoid
Mushroom foraging is a growing trend. If you are interested in foraging in Pennsylvania, you should go in with the knowledge of what to look for and what to watch out for. Harvest months run from early spring to late fall. Commonly harvested and easily identifiable mushrooms in Pennsylvania include: Hen of the Woods, Chicken of the Woods, and Shrimp of the Woods. Find details here. The Pennsylvania Department of...
WFMZ-TV Online
What manufacturing workers make in Pennsylvania
Get It Made compiled statistics on manufacturing pay in Pennsylvania using data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics. Originally published on get-it-made.co.uk, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
WGAL
Two Pennsylvania Lottery Cash 5 tickets share jackpot; one sold in Harrisburg, one in New Castle
HARRISBURG, Pa. — Two winning Pennsylvania Lottery Cash 5 with Quick Cash tickets will split a jackpot of $200,000. One of the tickets was sold in Dauphin County, and the other was sold in Lawrence County. Each ticket matched the balls drawn on Oct. 20, 2022: 2-3-7-11-12. The winners...
Jail officials across Pennsylvania sound alarm as mental health crisis puts people at risk, survey finds
A statewide survey of county jails by Spotlight PA and the Pittsburgh Institute for Nonprofit Journalism revealed many facilities admit they are not equipped for the growing mental health crisis. Spotlight PA is an independent, nonpartisan newsroom powered by The Philadelphia Inquirer in partnership with PennLive/The Patriot-News, TribLIVE/Pittsburgh Tribune-Review, and...
Scott Perry does not have Pennsylvania constituents’ best interest in mind | PennLive letters
So you think Scott Perry has his Pennsylvania constituents’ best interest in mind? Think again. Scott Perry voted against the following legislation to help Americans. - NO to Whistleblower Protection Improvement Act of 2021. - NO to Inflation Reduction Act of 2022. - NO to Infrastructure. - NO to...
Swing and miss: Mastriano is a no-show at ReAwakening America shows in Lancaster
MANHEIM - Pennsylvania’s Republican nominee for governor Doug Mastriano lost a chance to connect with some of his staunchest supporters here, as he missed a scheduled appearance to close out the two-day, far-right festival known as ReAwakening America Saturday. Mastriano, whose campaign had three of its own rallies scheduled...
Pennsylvania could get statewide 9/11 school curriculum
By: KDKA-TV's Seth KaplanHARRISBURG, Pa. (KDKA) -- New York, where the Twin Towers stood and fell, has one. Virginia, where terrorists crashed a plane into the Pentagon the same day, has one. But Pennsylvania – site of 9/11's third disaster, in Shanksville – doesn't have a statewide 9/11 curriculum for schoolchildren. That could change after a bill – which includes an amendment requiring the commonwealth's Department of Education to establish and publish a curriculum – passed Pennsylvania's Senate unanimously Wednesday. "I believe it is of the utmost importance that our students grow up with an adequate understanding and respect for that day...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Pennsylvania casino revenue jumps to $448 in September
Pennsylvania casinos saw an increase in revenues last month, state regulators said, a jump from the gradual decrease felt across the industry since the record-breaking month of March. In all, casinos generated $448.4 million in September, according to a report from the Pennsylvania Gaming Control Board. That’s one of the...
buckscountyherald.com
Dear Dr. Oz: Life in Pennsylvania prisons is not what you picture
Dear Dr. Oz: You Know Nothing about the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania’s criminal justice system for those serving life sentences. Now the Truth: In Pennsylvania the Board of Pardons hears an inmate’s plea for clemency. If a majority of the board of five approves the application, it is the governor who declares a yes or no. Pennsylvanians should not believe the Oz ad.
Comments / 1