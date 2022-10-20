ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Freshman Joanna Bushnell Crist of La Quinta wins DEL title by five-shots

By Bailey Arredondo
 3 days ago
Down by three strokes heading into the final round, freshman phenom Joanna Bushnell Crist shoots a 73 to steal the DEL individual title at JW Marriott Desert Springs on Wednesday in Palm Desert.

"It feels great. All the hard work is finally paying off," said Bushnell Crist. "My teammates did great too, Haylie advanced. I had a blast out there. I like to play conservative. I don't like to go for things and out here you don't have to."

Bushnell Crist edged out Palm Desert senior Hailey Hays who triple bogeyed on the 13th hole.

"As a 14-year-old it's all about learning what to do in certain situations," said La Quinta head coach Gary Nadler. "And she loves to learn."

Bushnell Crist was fighting a head cold the past few days, but didn't show any signs of it on the course.

80-73-153 was her final score, including six-straight pars on the back-nine.

Hays finished second, 77-81-158.

"I want to commend all the girls out here today. Marriott is a tough golf course for them and back to back days to go out there and walk 18 each day," said Nadler. "Tip your hats to all of them because they are doing what most people don't do."

The post Freshman Joanna Bushnell Crist of La Quinta wins DEL title by five-shots appeared first on KESQ .

The Rancho Mirage High School football team will have a game with La Quinta High School on October 21, 2022, 19:00:00.
The Shadow Hills High School football team will have a game with Palm Desert High School on October 21, 2022, 16:00:00.
The Rancho Christian High School football team will have a game with Valley View High School on October 21, 2022, 19:00:00.
