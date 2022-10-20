ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Athens, IL

Cyclones Get Super Sectional Rematch With Althoff After Win Over Williamsville

It’s hard to beat a team three times in the same season, and the Bullets got off to a good start proving that. Cameron Frye scored within the first three minutes of the game and SHG and Williamsville were tied at two going into halftime. The Cyclones, however, prevailed, scoring three goals in the second half for the 5-2 victory and they set up a rematch with Belleville Althoff on Tuesday for the Super Sectional title. That game will kickoff at North Mac at 7.
WILLIAMSVILLE, IL
Heitzig and Baker Cross Finish Line Together At 2A Taylorville Regional

Brenden Heitzig and Julian Baker decided to cross the finish line together at the 2A Taylorville regional on Saturday. Heitzig officially got the win to make it 2 for 2 for the Heitzig siblings with his sister Becca finishing first in the girls race. Baker helped Mt Zion to a first place finish as a team. Full results here.
TAYLORVILLE, IL
Glenwood Cruises To Regional Title Win Over Jacksonville

Glenwood got the wind in the first half and scored four goal to build a comfortable lead in the 2A Meridian regional championship game on Saturday. The Titans beat Jacksonville 7-0 to claim the hardware and advance to the 2A Chatham sectional on Tuesday night. They will play at 6:30 against the winner of Normal West and Champaign Central.
JACKSONVILLE, IL
Reiss’s Big Night Leads Rockets Over MacArthur

Keeton Reiss threw for two touchdowns and rushed for a third while Ian Lichtenberger rushed for two scores in the first half of Rochester’s 49-0 win over Decatur MacArthur on Friday night. Rochester finishes the season with an 8-1 record; Mac finishes 5-4.
ROCHESTER, IL

