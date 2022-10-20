It’s hard to beat a team three times in the same season, and the Bullets got off to a good start proving that. Cameron Frye scored within the first three minutes of the game and SHG and Williamsville were tied at two going into halftime. The Cyclones, however, prevailed, scoring three goals in the second half for the 5-2 victory and they set up a rematch with Belleville Althoff on Tuesday for the Super Sectional title. That game will kickoff at North Mac at 7.

WILLIAMSVILLE, IL ・ 13 HOURS AGO