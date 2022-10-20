Read full article on original website
Boatman, Lindsey, and Pitz Talk Return to Super Sectional
We caught up with Parker Boatman, Mike Lindsey, and Jackson Pitz after their 5-2 victory over Williamsville on Saturday afternoon. The win sets up a rematch with Belleville Althoff on Tuesday at North Mac.
Instant Reaction: Bates, Crumrine, Rahmel, and Wilson Talk 1A Regional Wins
We caught up with Riverton’s Isaac Crumrine and Williamsville’s Louisa Wilson to talk about their individual wins at the 1A PORTA Regional. We also talked to SHG’s Vivian Rahmel and Williamsville’s Nolan Bates about their team wins.
Cyclones Get Super Sectional Rematch With Althoff After Win Over Williamsville
It’s hard to beat a team three times in the same season, and the Bullets got off to a good start proving that. Cameron Frye scored within the first three minutes of the game and SHG and Williamsville were tied at two going into halftime. The Cyclones, however, prevailed, scoring three goals in the second half for the 5-2 victory and they set up a rematch with Belleville Althoff on Tuesday for the Super Sectional title. That game will kickoff at North Mac at 7.
Rochester Wins Girls Team Title in Taylorville, Heitzig Finishes First
Colleen Zeibert finished in third place to help power Rochester to a 2A team regional title for the Rockets at the 2A Taylorville regional on Saturday. Becca Heitzig finished first, followed by U-High’s Zoe Carter. Full results can be found here.
Heitzig and Baker Cross Finish Line Together At 2A Taylorville Regional
Brenden Heitzig and Julian Baker decided to cross the finish line together at the 2A Taylorville regional on Saturday. Heitzig officially got the win to make it 2 for 2 for the Heitzig siblings with his sister Becca finishing first in the girls race. Baker helped Mt Zion to a first place finish as a team. Full results here.
Undefeated Earned – Maroa-Forsyth Beats Athens In Week Nine To Stay Perfect
Maroa-Forysth beat Athens 38-36 in Week Nine to wrap up the outright 2022 Sangamo title finishing 9-0 in conference. Athens made them earn it, battling back from double digits twice in the second half to make it a one score game. Athens finishes 7-2 in the conference.
Glenwood Cruises To Regional Title Win Over Jacksonville
Glenwood got the wind in the first half and scored four goal to build a comfortable lead in the 2A Meridian regional championship game on Saturday. The Titans beat Jacksonville 7-0 to claim the hardware and advance to the 2A Chatham sectional on Tuesday night. They will play at 6:30 against the winner of Normal West and Champaign Central.
Bullets Pick Up Senior Night Win Over Trojans to Finish 8-1 in the Sangamo
Williamsville hosted Auburn on senior night and picked up the 62-12 victory. The Bullets finish 8-1 in the Sangamo while the Trojans finish 6-3. Both teams are playoff eligible and will find out who they play round one tomorrow night.
Titans Trounce Panthers to Close Out Regular Season
Glenwood led 42-0 going into the second half of their game against Decatur Eisenhower. Thanks to our friends over at WCIA, we’ve got second half highlights from Friday night.
Reiss’s Big Night Leads Rockets Over MacArthur
Keeton Reiss threw for two touchdowns and rushed for a third while Ian Lichtenberger rushed for two scores in the first half of Rochester’s 49-0 win over Decatur MacArthur on Friday night. Rochester finishes the season with an 8-1 record; Mac finishes 5-4.
Williamsville Wins Boys Regional Title in Petersburg, Crumrine Finishes First
The Williamsville Bullets won the 1A PORTA Regional and will advance to the Elmwood Sectional next week. Riverton’s Isaac Crumrine also will advance as he finished first. Other advancers include the Plains, PORTA, Franklin, Auburn, SHG and Lutheran teams along with Pittsfield’s Jackson Veile. Full results HERE.
