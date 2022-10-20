Read full article on original website
Elon Musk Says If Putin Dies Or Gets Ousted, His Successor Will 'Unlikely' Be 'Amenable To Peace' With Ukraine
Tesla Inc. TSLA CEO Elon Musk says expecting Vladimir Putin’s successor to be a “nice guy” will be a “misapprehension.”. What Happened: Musk, while replying to a Tweet on Friday, on what would happen if Putin died or was removed from power before the end of the war, said the Russian president's replacement would not be “amenable to peace” either.
Mutiny in Putin's ranks? Conscripts drafted into Ukraine war 'threaten to topple Russian regime over spluttering invasion'
Dozens of mobilised soldiers have staged an extraordinary mutiny against Vladimir Putin amid mounting unrest over the spluttering Ukraine invasion. In footage taken inside a military camp, one uniformed conscript earns raucous cheers from his peers after suggesting soldiers should topple their leaders. The unnamed reservist spoke about the lack...
Johnson returns to UK amid rumors he will run for leader
LONDON (AP) — The lightning-fast race to replace Liz Truss as British Prime Minister got even wilder Saturday as former leader Boris Johnson jetted back to the U.K amid speculation he will run to reclaim his former job. Johnson was ousted by a series of ethics scandals just three...
Voices: Is Boris Johnson still a vote winner? Britain has changed in the last three years
Supporters of Boris Johnson in the Tory leadership campaign are making two key arguments. The first is that he is a proven election winner. The second is that, unlike any of his rivals, he has a mandate from the electorate to be prime minister.But how persuasive are these arguments when we subject them to a degree of scrutiny?There is no denying the success that Mr Johnson brought his party in 2019. He inherited a party that was deeply divided over how to proceed with Brexit and stood at just 25 per cent in the polls. Indeed, the Conservatives had suffered...
Security forces kill at least 60 as protests engulf Chad
N’DJAMENA, Chad (AP) — Chadian security forces opened fire on anti-government demonstrators in the country’s two largest cities Thursday killing at least 60 people, the government spokesman and a morgue official said. Authorities imposed a curfew after the violence, which came amid demonstrations in the central African...
Sunak, Mordaunt, Johnson? Contenders who could replace Truss
LONDON (AP) — Liz Truss’ resignation as British Prime Minister on Thursday triggered another leadership race — the second in just four months — for the U.K.’s fractured and demoralized Conservative Party. Truss, who quit after just 45 days in office, said her successor will...
Russia-Ukraine war live: Russian defence minister holds calls with foreign counterparts; Kyiv sees scheduled power cuts
Russia says defence minister spoke with British, French, and Turkish counterparts; Kyiv residents disconnected following Russian strikes on key infrastructure
Weapons shortages could mean hard calls for Ukraine’s allies
WASHINGTON (AP) — Weapons shortages across Europe could force hard choices for Ukraine’s allies as they balance their support for Ukraine against the risk that Russia could target them next. For months, the United States and other NATO members have sent billions of dollars worth of weapons and...
Russian threats revive old nuclear fears in central Europe
WARSAW, Poland (AP) — Two stories beneath a modern steel production plant on Warsaw’s northern edge lies an untouched Cold War relic: a shelter containing gas masks, stretchers, first aid kits and other items meant to help civil defense leaders survive and guide rescue operations in case of nuclear attack or other disasters.
