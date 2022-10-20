Read full article on original website
Williamsville Wins Boys Regional Title in Petersburg, Crumrine Finishes First
The Williamsville Bullets won the 1A PORTA Regional and will advance to the Elmwood Sectional next week. Riverton’s Isaac Crumrine also will advance as he finished first. Other advancers include the Plains, PORTA, Franklin, Auburn, SHG and Lutheran teams along with Pittsfield’s Jackson Veile. Full results HERE.
Instant Reaction: Bates, Crumrine, Rahmel, and Wilson Talk 1A Regional Wins
We caught up with Riverton’s Isaac Crumrine and Williamsville’s Louisa Wilson to talk about their individual wins at the 1A PORTA Regional. We also talked to SHG’s Vivian Rahmel and Williamsville’s Nolan Bates about their team wins.
Rochester Wins Girls Team Title in Taylorville, Heitzig Finishes First
Colleen Zeibert finished in third place to help power Rochester to a 2A team regional title for the Rockets at the 2A Taylorville regional on Saturday. Becca Heitzig finished first, followed by U-High’s Zoe Carter. Full results can be found here.
Cyclones Get Super Sectional Rematch With Althoff After Win Over Williamsville
It’s hard to beat a team three times in the same season, and the Bullets got off to a good start proving that. Cameron Frye scored within the first three minutes of the game and SHG and Williamsville were tied at two going into halftime. The Cyclones, however, prevailed, scoring three goals in the second half for the 5-2 victory and they set up a rematch with Belleville Althoff on Tuesday for the Super Sectional title. That game will kickoff at North Mac at 7.
Glenwood Cruises To Regional Title Win Over Jacksonville
Glenwood got the wind in the first half and scored four goal to build a comfortable lead in the 2A Meridian regional championship game on Saturday. The Titans beat Jacksonville 7-0 to claim the hardware and advance to the 2A Chatham sectional on Tuesday night. They will play at 6:30 against the winner of Normal West and Champaign Central.
Bullets Pick Up Senior Night Win Over Trojans to Finish 8-1 in the Sangamo
Williamsville hosted Auburn on senior night and picked up the 62-12 victory. The Bullets finish 8-1 in the Sangamo while the Trojans finish 6-3. Both teams are playoff eligible and will find out who they play round one tomorrow night.
Heitzig and Baker Cross Finish Line Together At 2A Taylorville Regional
Brenden Heitzig and Julian Baker decided to cross the finish line together at the 2A Taylorville regional on Saturday. Heitzig officially got the win to make it 2 for 2 for the Heitzig siblings with his sister Becca finishing first in the girls race. Baker helped Mt Zion to a first place finish as a team. Full results here.
Titans Trounce Panthers to Close Out Regular Season
Glenwood led 42-0 going into the second half of their game against Decatur Eisenhower. Thanks to our friends over at WCIA, we’ve got second half highlights from Friday night.
Undefeated Earned – Maroa-Forsyth Beats Athens In Week Nine To Stay Perfect
Maroa-Forysth beat Athens 38-36 in Week Nine to wrap up the outright 2022 Sangamo title finishing 9-0 in conference. Athens made them earn it, battling back from double digits twice in the second half to make it a one score game. Athens finishes 7-2 in the conference.
Boatman, Lindsey, and Pitz Talk Return to Super Sectional
We caught up with Parker Boatman, Mike Lindsey, and Jackson Pitz after their 5-2 victory over Williamsville on Saturday afternoon. The win sets up a rematch with Belleville Althoff on Tuesday at North Mac.
Reiss’s Big Night Leads Rockets Over MacArthur
Keeton Reiss threw for two touchdowns and rushed for a third while Ian Lichtenberger rushed for two scores in the first half of Rochester’s 49-0 win over Decatur MacArthur on Friday night. Rochester finishes the season with an 8-1 record; Mac finishes 5-4.
Editorial: Renaming Redbird Arena takes away from iconicness, significance of its history
Illinois State University’s Board of Trustees approved to officially rename Redbird Arena to “CEFCU Arena" earlier this month. The approval comes under the sponsorship agreement between CEFCU and Illinois State Athletics. CEFCU will pay the department $3.1 million over the next 10 years for the name rights of the arena and related sponsorship and hospitality opportunities.
FNR Week 9: Sacred Heart-Griffin at Southeast
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS) — The Springfield Southeast Spartans take on the Sacred Heart-Griffin Cyclones in our October 21st Friday Night Rivals Game of the Week. You can watch the game live on CW 23, streaming at Newschannel20.com/watch, and on our social media pages!. FNR ROCKSTAR PREVIEW SHOW:. FNR WEEK...
Coroner identifies senior killed by train
STONINGTON, Ill. (WCIA) — A 69-year-old man has been identified after he was killed in a train crash Friday. The Christian County Coroner’s office identified the man as Stephen J. Jordan of Moweaqua. An autopsy performed on Saturday indicated that Jordan died of several traumatic injuries. The incident is under investigation.
Southeast High School teacher documents school's history
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS/WRSP) — Each and every week we are highlighting interesting stories from the schools playing in our Friday Night Rivals game of the week. Our AJ Gersh has more on how one staff member at Southeast High School is documenting their school's history.
Ptacek Proposes Small Section of East Morton Moves To Washington From Overcrowded South
One small pocket of students along Jacksonville’s east end may be at a new school next year. Jacksonville School District 117 Superintendent Steve Ptacek says that South Elementary is becoming overcrowded and students from that district need to shift elsewhere to alleviate the burden: “The main goal of looking at the boundaries once again is to look at the high numbers at South and Washington low numbers, even since we implemented the new boundaries in the Fall 2018. There’s been a drastic change in the numbers since then. I analyzed multiple different ways we could address both of those issues. That area of Rolling Acres and Green Acres across the street on [East] Morton was an area in question about whether to send those kids to South or Washington even back when we originally re-did the boundaries. That seems to be the easiest transition, both transportation-wise, geographic-wise. I also think with there being a brand new school at Washington, I think that could be an attractive thing for those families. They would also be going to a school with lower class sizes.”
Train derails in Christian County, kills one
STONINGTON, Ill. (WCIA) — A freight train has derailed in Stonington Friday. Christian County Sheriff Bruce Kettelkamp has confirmed that a freight train was derailed near the railroad crossing on American Legion Drive after it hit a Trackmobile railcar mover. The Trackmobile was getting ready to be hooked up to a different train car when […]
ISU student Jakai Martin recounts story of homophobic assault, calls for university support
Jakai Martin, a queer and gender non-conforming student at Illinois State University, was physically and verbally assaulted at an off-campus Homecoming party Saturday. Martin, a junior sociology major, was called homophobic slurs and hit by an unidentified ISU student and member of Greek life. They are pressing charges against the...
Vorreyer Named IC Assistant Athletic Director
The Illinois College Athletic Department announced today that Abby Vorreyer has been promoted to Assistant Director of Athletics. Vorreyer has been the head men’s and women’s golf coach for the past nine seasons. Vorreyer has overseen tremendous growth in the golf programs during her tenure including having Women’s...
Watch now: Decatur Fire Department responds to fire on College Street
This Decatur Fire Department video shows a suspicious fire that is under investigation. Anyone with information about the cause is encouraged to call 424-2811.
