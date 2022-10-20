ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Williamsville, IL

channel1450.com

Cyclones Get Super Sectional Rematch With Althoff After Win Over Williamsville

It’s hard to beat a team three times in the same season, and the Bullets got off to a good start proving that. Cameron Frye scored within the first three minutes of the game and SHG and Williamsville were tied at two going into halftime. The Cyclones, however, prevailed, scoring three goals in the second half for the 5-2 victory and they set up a rematch with Belleville Althoff on Tuesday for the Super Sectional title. That game will kickoff at North Mac at 7.
WILLIAMSVILLE, IL
channel1450.com

Glenwood Cruises To Regional Title Win Over Jacksonville

Glenwood got the wind in the first half and scored four goal to build a comfortable lead in the 2A Meridian regional championship game on Saturday. The Titans beat Jacksonville 7-0 to claim the hardware and advance to the 2A Chatham sectional on Tuesday night. They will play at 6:30 against the winner of Normal West and Champaign Central.
JACKSONVILLE, IL
channel1450.com

Heitzig and Baker Cross Finish Line Together At 2A Taylorville Regional

Brenden Heitzig and Julian Baker decided to cross the finish line together at the 2A Taylorville regional on Saturday. Heitzig officially got the win to make it 2 for 2 for the Heitzig siblings with his sister Becca finishing first in the girls race. Baker helped Mt Zion to a first place finish as a team. Full results here.
TAYLORVILLE, IL
channel1450.com

Reiss’s Big Night Leads Rockets Over MacArthur

Keeton Reiss threw for two touchdowns and rushed for a third while Ian Lichtenberger rushed for two scores in the first half of Rochester’s 49-0 win over Decatur MacArthur on Friday night. Rochester finishes the season with an 8-1 record; Mac finishes 5-4.
ROCHESTER, IL
videtteonline.com

Editorial: Renaming Redbird Arena takes away from iconicness, significance of its history

Illinois State University’s Board of Trustees approved to officially rename Redbird Arena to “CEFCU Arena" earlier this month. The approval comes under the sponsorship agreement between CEFCU and Illinois State Athletics. CEFCU will pay the department $3.1 million over the next 10 years for the name rights of the arena and related sponsorship and hospitality opportunities.
NORMAL, IL
cw23tv.com

FNR Week 9: Sacred Heart-Griffin at Southeast

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS) — The Springfield Southeast Spartans take on the Sacred Heart-Griffin Cyclones in our October 21st Friday Night Rivals Game of the Week. You can watch the game live on CW 23, streaming at Newschannel20.com/watch, and on our social media pages!. FNR ROCKSTAR PREVIEW SHOW:. FNR WEEK...
SPRINGFIELD, IL
WCIA

Coroner identifies senior killed by train

STONINGTON, Ill. (WCIA) — A 69-year-old man has been identified after he was killed in a train crash Friday. The Christian County Coroner’s office identified the man as Stephen J. Jordan of Moweaqua. An autopsy performed on Saturday indicated that Jordan died of several traumatic injuries. The incident is under investigation.
CHRISTIAN COUNTY, IL
foxillinois.com

Southeast High School teacher documents school's history

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS/WRSP) — Each and every week we are highlighting interesting stories from the schools playing in our Friday Night Rivals game of the week. Our AJ Gersh has more on how one staff member at Southeast High School is documenting their school's history.
SPRINGFIELD, IL
wlds.com

Ptacek Proposes Small Section of East Morton Moves To Washington From Overcrowded South

One small pocket of students along Jacksonville’s east end may be at a new school next year. Jacksonville School District 117 Superintendent Steve Ptacek says that South Elementary is becoming overcrowded and students from that district need to shift elsewhere to alleviate the burden: “The main goal of looking at the boundaries once again is to look at the high numbers at South and Washington low numbers, even since we implemented the new boundaries in the Fall 2018. There’s been a drastic change in the numbers since then. I analyzed multiple different ways we could address both of those issues. That area of Rolling Acres and Green Acres across the street on [East] Morton was an area in question about whether to send those kids to South or Washington even back when we originally re-did the boundaries. That seems to be the easiest transition, both transportation-wise, geographic-wise. I also think with there being a brand new school at Washington, I think that could be an attractive thing for those families. They would also be going to a school with lower class sizes.”
JACKSONVILLE, IL
WCIA

Train derails in Christian County, kills one

STONINGTON, Ill. (WCIA) — A freight train has derailed in Stonington Friday. Christian County Sheriff Bruce Kettelkamp has confirmed that a freight train was derailed near the railroad crossing on American Legion Drive after it hit a Trackmobile railcar mover. The Trackmobile was getting ready to be hooked up to a different train car when […]
CHRISTIAN COUNTY, IL
wlds.com

Vorreyer Named IC Assistant Athletic Director

The Illinois College Athletic Department announced today that Abby Vorreyer has been promoted to Assistant Director of Athletics. Vorreyer has been the head men’s and women’s golf coach for the past nine seasons. Vorreyer has overseen tremendous growth in the golf programs during her tenure including having Women’s...
SPRINGFIELD, IL

