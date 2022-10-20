Read full article on original website
Related
KAAL-TV
Crestwood and Osage FB win 1st Round playoff games at home
Cadets beat NFV 28-20, Osage tops CGD 49-15 to win first playoff game in 13 years. (ABC 6 News) — Highlights of Crestwood and Osage Football’s first-round playoff wins along with final scores from other local playoff games in north Iowa.
KAAL-TV
30 Years Later: The Same Temperature Pattern
Earlier this week, Rochester almost broke the record for the coldest temperature on October 18th at Rochester International Airport (Tuesday morning). The record was 17°F, but we only managed to dip as low as 20°F. On Saturday, we hit 79°F at Rochester International Airport, where the record is 80°F, also set back in 1992. If you though the swing in temperatures this year was different. It isn’t even the biggest on record. We could also break a record Sunday. However, the record high for Sunday (77°F) was set back in 1963.
KAAL-TV
Fall Fest at the History Center of Olmsted County
(ABC 6 News) – The History Center of Olmsted County held its annual Fall Fest Thursday afternoon. The family friendly event featured all kinds of activities and provided an interactive space for kids to learn about history. “We’re always trying to foster an interest in history, whether that’s just...
KAAL-TV
Retired RFD captain passes away
(ABC 6 News) – The Rochester Fire Department (RFD) announced on Friday the passing of a former fire captain. Chuck Solseth, 57, passed away following a battle with cancer, according to RFD. Solseth joined the department on March 3, 1997, and retired September 29, 2021 after the cancer diagnosis.
KAAL-TV
Rochester counselor returns to Rochester after Florida deployment to help victims of Hurricane Ian
(ABC 6 News) – The Salvation Army of Rochester announced that counselor Jessica Bradford, will return to Rochester from Florida on Friday. Bradford was deployed to the Fort Myers, FL area earlier in October to help and serve the communities impacted by Hurricane Ian. Bradford started her deployment in...
KAAL-TV
Most of Minnesota ‘past peak’ fall colors, Rochester, Albert Lea to peak this weekend
(ABC 6 News) – According to the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources (DNR) fall color report, most of Minnesota is ‘past peak’ for fall colors. The DNR says there are a few areas that are 75-100% of their full peak including Rochester, Albert Lea, the Twin Cities, St. Cloud, and a few other places.
KAAL-TV
Rochester Salvation Army missionary returns from Hurricane Ian disaster relief
(ABC 6 News) – It has been a little over three weeks since Hurricane Ian tore through the Gulf Coast of Fl., and after a two week deployment, a member of Rochester’s Salvation Army is returning home. After Hurricane Ian left a path of devastation and a death...
KAAL-TV
Hwy 14-Olmsted Co. Rd 3 median near Byron to temporarily close Friday morning
(ABC 6 News) – Highway 14 motorists west of Rochester will encounter a short-term median closure at Olmsted County Road 3 near Byron on Friday morning. According to the Minnesota Department of Transportation (MnDOT), the closure will be due to crews painting double yellow centerline stripes and triangular yield lines in the median as part of increased safety measures reminding motorists of traffic at the intersection.
KAAL-TV
Woman charged after allegedly throwing rock, breaking window of Rochester Transit bus
(ABC 6 News) – A Rochester woman has been charged after allegedly throwing a rock that damaged a window of a Rochester Transit bus. Krystal Lynette Phillips, 33, is charged with one count of felony first-degree damage to property over $1,000 and a felony interfering with the operation of a transit vehicle.
KAAL-TV
Sentencing scheduled for former LDS church leader
(ABC 6 News) – Dodge County Court has scheduled its sentencing for Michael Davis, a former leader in the Church of Latter-Day Saints who was found guilty of sexually assaulting a minor in May of this year. Davis faces five separate convictions — two counts of 1st-degree criminal sexual...
KAAL-TV
RFD responds to fire at Space Concepts building
(ABC 6 News) – The Rochester Fire Department responded to a large fire outside of a commercial business just before 8:30 p.m. on Saturday. Crews arrived to find a number of wood piles and equipment on fire om the exterior of the building. After investigating the inside of the...
KAAL-TV
Coalition for Rochester Area Housing names executive director
(ABC 6 News) – The Coalition for Rochester Area Housing named an executive director on Thursday. JoMarie Morris, will take on the role and lead the organization’s growth and strategic vision to generate innovative solutions to meet the communities housing needs. The lack of housing options has been...
KAAL-TV
Bow hunting happening in public parks
(ABC 6 News) – The Rochester Parks and Recreation reached out to the Rochester Archery Club for help controlling the rising deer population. The pilot program they created means this is the first year that bow hunters can hunt on public property. There are eleven parks in the city...
KAAL-TV
VIDEO: ABC 6 News reporters tour Fright at the Farm
(ABC 6 News) – ABC 6 News reporters Emily Pofahl and Richard Denson walked through the haunted maze at Fright at the Farm in Zumbrota, Minn. Saturday. For a chance to win two free tickets to Fright at the Farm, submit your Halloween themed photos and tune in to ABC 6 News Daytime everyday at 11 a.m. to see if you have won.
KAAL-TV
Local law enforcement warns parents to be cautious this Halloween amid rainbow fentanyl pills
(ABC 6 News) – Local law enforcement is urging parents to be extra cautious this Halloween, to make sure rainbow-colored fentanyl pills are not accidentally falling in the hands of children. Drug poisonings remain the leading cause of death for those aged 18 to 45, with fentanyl being blamed...
KAAL-TV
Rochester artist creates living sculpture exhibit
(ABC 6 News) – Art comes in many different forms but one local Rochester artist has found a way to display her art in live exhibits in various places across the Med City. Artist Jessalyn Finch started creating these masks during the pandemic out of leftover materials like cardboard, hot glue and helmets.
KAAL-TV
Wykoff clothing drive sees record turnout
(ABC 6 News) – Saturday morning, people from Chatfield, to Stewartville, to Spring Valley had the chance to shop from mountains of clothing and household items. Everything was donated through the Wykoff United Methodist Church. What was once a small, free giveaway, is now almost too much to handle and spans over two days.
KAAL-TV
Man who hid from police in attic enters guilty plea
(ABC 6 News) – A Rochester man who was arrested after barricading himself in a garage attic and threatening to set the building on fire entered a guilty plea Thursday. Matthew James Miller, 44, pleaded guilty to violating a harassment restraining order and fleeing police. Miller was accused of...
KAAL-TV
Rochester man enters guilty plea for fleeing police, restitution for stolen property
(ABC 6 News) – A Rochester man is seeking a plea deal after racking up several criminal charges in Olmsted and Dodge Counties. Daniel Hill, 41, entered a petition to plead guilty to fleeing police in a motor vehicle from Olmsted County and pay $70 in restitution for a charge of theft of motor fuel in Dodge County.
Comments / 0