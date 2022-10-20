Read full article on original website
Related
Hudson Star-Observer
Late score lifts Hudson over DCE in D1 playoff opener
Hudson clawed back from a 9-0 halftime deficit to score three second half touchdowns, including the game-winner with two minutes remaining, to defeat D.C. Everest 20-16 in a Division 1, Level 1 playoff game in Hudson Friday night. Justin Robey’s third touchdown run of the game from eight yards out...
KAAL-TV
Fall Fest at the History Center of Olmsted County
(ABC 6 News) – The History Center of Olmsted County held its annual Fall Fest Thursday afternoon. The family friendly event featured all kinds of activities and provided an interactive space for kids to learn about history. “We’re always trying to foster an interest in history, whether that’s just...
KAAL-TV
Most of Minnesota ‘past peak’ fall colors, Rochester, Albert Lea to peak this weekend
(ABC 6 News) – According to the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources (DNR) fall color report, most of Minnesota is ‘past peak’ for fall colors. The DNR says there are a few areas that are 75-100% of their full peak including Rochester, Albert Lea, the Twin Cities, St. Cloud, and a few other places.
KAAL-TV
30 Years Later: The Same Temperature Pattern
Earlier this week, Rochester almost broke the record for the coldest temperature on October 18th at Rochester International Airport (Tuesday morning). The record was 17°F, but we only managed to dip as low as 20°F. On Saturday, we hit 79°F at Rochester International Airport, where the record is 80°F, also set back in 1992. If you though the swing in temperatures this year was different. It isn’t even the biggest on record. We could also break a record Sunday. However, the record high for Sunday (77°F) was set back in 1963.
Visit Wisconsin's Largest Antique Store
There's nothing better than spending a day hunting for a bargain, picking up locally crafted items, and rummaging for hidden treasures. Wisconsin is home to many wonderful antique shops but none are as big as the infamous Columbus Antique Mall in Columbia County. Keep reading to learn more.
KAAL-TV
Retired RFD captain passes away
(ABC 6 News) – The Rochester Fire Department (RFD) announced on Friday the passing of a former fire captain. Chuck Solseth, 57, passed away following a battle with cancer, according to RFD. Solseth joined the department on March 3, 1997, and retired September 29, 2021 after the cancer diagnosis.
KAAL-TV
Rochester Salvation Army missionary returns from Hurricane Ian disaster relief
(ABC 6 News) – It has been a little over three weeks since Hurricane Ian tore through the Gulf Coast of Fl., and after a two week deployment, a member of Rochester’s Salvation Army is returning home. After Hurricane Ian left a path of devastation and a death...
KAAL-TV
Hwy 14-Olmsted Co. Rd 3 median near Byron to temporarily close Friday morning
(ABC 6 News) – Highway 14 motorists west of Rochester will encounter a short-term median closure at Olmsted County Road 3 near Byron on Friday morning. According to the Minnesota Department of Transportation (MnDOT), the closure will be due to crews painting double yellow centerline stripes and triangular yield lines in the median as part of increased safety measures reminding motorists of traffic at the intersection.
KAAL-TV
RFD responds to fire at Space Concepts building
(ABC 6 News) – The Rochester Fire Department responded to a large fire outside of a commercial business just before 8:30 p.m. on Saturday. Crews arrived to find a number of wood piles and equipment on fire om the exterior of the building. After investigating the inside of the...
KAAL-TV
Kasson State Theatre expected to reopen in spring following refurbishment
(ABC 6 News) – It’s going to be a while before the Kasson State Theatre reopens its doors. The theatre closed in July because of storm damage. Owner Darin Steffl was already thinking about some renovations. When the theatre closed for repairs, he decided it was the right time to do it all instead of having to close again in the future for other projects.
WEAU-TV 13
UPDATE: No one hurt after fire in downtown Chippewa Falls
CHIPPEWA FALLS, Wis. (WEAU) -No one is hurt after a fire Saturday afternoon in Chippewa Falls. The fire department said it happened in the apartments above Every Buddy’s Bar & Grill on W. Central Street in downtown. The fire chief said four people were home at the time of...
KAAL-TV
VIDEO: ABC 6 News reporters tour Fright at the Farm
(ABC 6 News) – ABC 6 News reporters Emily Pofahl and Richard Denson walked through the haunted maze at Fright at the Farm in Zumbrota, Minn. Saturday. For a chance to win two free tickets to Fright at the Farm, submit your Halloween themed photos and tune in to ABC 6 News Daytime everyday at 11 a.m. to see if you have won.
KAAL-TV
Coalition for Rochester Area Housing names executive director
(ABC 6 News) – The Coalition for Rochester Area Housing named an executive director on Thursday. JoMarie Morris, will take on the role and lead the organization’s growth and strategic vision to generate innovative solutions to meet the communities housing needs. The lack of housing options has been...
KAAL-TV
Bow hunting happening in public parks
(ABC 6 News) – The Rochester Parks and Recreation reached out to the Rochester Archery Club for help controlling the rising deer population. The pilot program they created means this is the first year that bow hunters can hunt on public property. There are eleven parks in the city...
KAAL-TV
Sentencing scheduled for former LDS church leader
(ABC 6 News) – Dodge County Court has scheduled its sentencing for Michael Davis, a former leader in the Church of Latter-Day Saints who was found guilty of sexually assaulting a minor in May of this year. Davis faces five separate convictions — two counts of 1st-degree criminal sexual...
WEAU-TV 13
Where’s Woo’s Pagoda? Catching up on the whereabouts of an Eau Claire landmark
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - Once a staple in Eau Claire, Woo’s Pagoda was demolished in 2014. The wooden pagoda on the top of the building was saved with restoration in mind, but it’s been missing to the public since 2018. A building and a person, connected by...
fox9.com
Fact Check: Was Scott Jensen one of Minnesota's biggest opioid prescribers?
(FOX 9) - It took several weeks to set up their first general election debate, but once Gov. Tim Walz and Republican challenger Scott Jensen took the stage in Rochester on Tuesday night, they wasted no time lobbing attack lines at each other. Walz cast himself as a steady hand...
winonaradio.com
Landlord and Tenant Dispute Leads to 2nd Degree Assault Arrest
(KWNO)- Yesterday at 12:02 p.m. Winona Police officers responded to an assault call on the 1700 block of Hannover Road. Police say that a property owner was attempting to show a unit to prospective renters when the current renter, Alec Muller, 22 of Winona, became noticeably upset. A verbal altercation...
KAAL-TV
Wykoff clothing drive sees record turnout
(ABC 6 News) – Saturday morning, people from Chatfield, to Stewartville, to Spring Valley had the chance to shop from mountains of clothing and household items. Everything was donated through the Wykoff United Methodist Church. What was once a small, free giveaway, is now almost too much to handle and spans over two days.
Comments / 0