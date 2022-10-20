ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nokesville, October 20 High School 🏐 Game Notice

There are 2 high school 🏐 games in Nokesville.

The Fauquier High School volleyball team will have a game with Kettle Run High School on October 20, 2022, 14:00:00.

Freshman Girls Volleyball

The Fauquier High School volleyball team will have a game with Kettle Run High School on October 20, 2022, 15:00:00.

Junior Varsity Girls Volleyball

