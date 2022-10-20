ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Star Trek: Resurgence Release Date Speculations, Gameplay, Platforms, and Everything We Know

Star Trek fans are about to travel abroad on another ship from the fleet with Star Trek: Resurgence. Star Trek: Resurgence is the brand new game to join the Star Trek franchise. Though the game will not be directly related to any of the previously released materials of Star Trek, the game will allow players to interact with key elements from the Star Trek universe. Here is everything we know about Star Trek: Resurgence.

