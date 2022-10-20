One of the toughest options to know and use is the Lock Screen function the place you may add widgets (there are just a few accessible). Fortunately, Apple makes it straightforward so as to add widgets to your Lock Screen in iOS 16. Start by unlocking your telephone with Face ID. Tap above the clock so as to add a widget on prime or under the clock. To add widgets on the underside, swipe down if it’s good to convey up the Lock Screen once more. Long Scroll by way of the listing of instructed widgets and discover one you need (alternatively, you may faucet on an app from the listing on the backside to see all of the widgets accessible for that app). Press on the Lock Screen to start out customizing in case you use widgets in your Home Screen.

16 HOURS AGO