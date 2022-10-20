Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
California witness says UFO ejected smaller object that moved closeRoger MarshAzusa, CA
Are the Ghosts of the Viper Room Still Haunting This Infamous LA Nightclub?Let's Eat LALos Angeles, CA
Where to Go for All You Can Eat Korean BBQ Spots In LA TodayLet's Eat LALos Angeles, CA
Long Beach guaranteed income program gives $6,000 to familiesBeth TorresLong Beach, CA
The West Coast's Top 4 Vacation DestinationsZoran BogdanovicLos Angeles, CA
Related
fullertontitans.com
Men's Soccer Falls in Final Seconds to Sacramento State
FULLERTON, Calif. – Cal State Fullerton men's soccer fell to Sacramento State, 1-0, in the final seconds of the match Saturday night at Titan Stadium. The Titans are now 8-5-5 on the year and 3-2-3 in The Big West, leaving them tied for fourth place with three other teams in the conference.
fullertontitans.com
Women’s Volleyball Defeats UC Riverside in Five Sets
RIVERSIDE, Calif. — Four Titans reached double figures in kills as Cal State Fullerton women's volleyball defeated UC Riverside in five sets Saturday night on the road. Lyla Traylor knocked down 17 kills on a .292 hitting percentage to lead the Titan hitters, also adding 18 digs, three aces, one block and an assist. Lolo Fonua, Julia Crawford and Danielle Jefferies each tallied 11 kills as the Titans hit at a .221 clip on the match.
fullertontitans.com
Titans Prevail in Five Sets at UC Davis
DAVIS, Calif. — Cal State Fullerton women's volleyball defeated UC Davis in a five-set thriller Thursday night on the road. After falling behind 1-0 and again 2-1 in the match, The Titans came back to win sets four and five to come out on top. Fullerton trailed at match point in the fifth set, 15-14, before scoring the final three points to prevail and improve its record to 10-7 overall and 4-5 in Big West play.
fullertontitans.com
Men's Golf Wraps Up Visit Stockton Invitational Tied for Ninth
STOCKTON, Calif. – Men's golf finished the Visit Stockton Invitational tied for ninth place on Saturday with a score of 1-over par 853. Harry Doig ended the invitational tied for 11th place after shooting a 5-under par 208 (69-69-70). Matthew Schafer finished tied for 30th place with a score of even par 213 (67-71-75).
fullertontitans.com
Titans Run to Strong Showing at John Elders Titan Invite
FULLERTON, Calif. — The Cal State Fullerton cross country teams ran to a strong showing at the John Elders Titan Invite Friday morning, highlighted by a fourth place finish by the women's squad. The women's team tallied 101 points in the 5K contest, fueled by a personal-best time of...
fullertontitans.com
Duffy and Yanotovskaya Fall In Round of 16 at ITA Regionals
SAN DIEGO, Calif. - The only surving Titans after the first day of competition at the ITA Southwest Regional Finals lost in their Round of 16 doubles match up on Friday in San Diego. After winning their doubles match yesterday, the pairing of Natalie Duffy and Diana Yanotovskaya loss in...
menifee247.com
Heritage hangs tough for three quarters but loses, 34-14
Quarterback Trey Gamble is all alone at the goal line for Heritage's first TD. (Photo by Rick Rowell) Heritage High’s football team kept it close for three quarters against visiting Rancho Verde, but the Patriots couldn’t keep up with the Mustangs in the final period and lost a 34-14 decision Friday night.
Día de los Muertos events in Southern California
Here's a list of Día de los Muertos events in Southern California.
kcrw.com
‘In the Weeds’: A family empire built on masa
Tacos are life in LA and every great taco starts with a great tortilla. Good Food’s annual Tortilla Tournament has taught eaters that supermarket brands will always be trumped by a homemade dark, yellow corn or fluffy four version from a tortilleria. Great tortillas are made across Southern California, but those from La Princesita, started by Francisco Ramirez in 1972, tower above most. Monica Ramirez and Enrique Rodriguez tell us about their family empire built on masa in this week’s “In the Weeds.”
foxla.com
Costa Mesa man, former UCLA student, sentenced for role in Jan. 6 riot
SANTA ANA, Calif. - A 24-year-old Costa Mesa man was sentenced to 3 1/2 years in federal prison Wednesday for his part in the insurrection at the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021. Christian Alexander Secor pleaded guilty May 19 to obstruction of an official proceeding and was sentenced in Washington, D.C., where his case was assigned along with other accused rioters arrested throughout the country.
As Baby Boomers Retire, The Water Workforce Faces Its Own Drought
With cities aiming to recycle more water amid drought, a waning workforce presents a challenge.
thespellbinder.net
Halloween events happening in Orange County
If you have been waiting for fun and interactive Halloween activities to do during the month of October, you’re in luck. In comparison to previous years, celebrating Halloween has become difficult due to Covid restrictions and the closing of locations. However, this year is an exciting year because there will be many more events taking place in Orange County for everyone to enjoy. Here is a list of events to go to in celebration of Fall and Halloween.
citynewsgroup.com
Supervisor Joe Baca, Jr. Successfully Hosted His Second College and Career Day Fair for San Bernardino County High School Junior
On Wednesday morning, Fifth District Supervisor Joe Baca, Jr. hosted his second College and Career Day event for 300 high school juniors and seniors from San Bernardino City Unified School District and Rialto School District. The event took place at San Bernardino Valley College and was meant to assist our current high school students to explore their opportunities after graduation. Over twenty community partners had both informative and interactive booths for students to engage with. The students were taught how to create a strong resume, engage in a technology presentation by Amazon, and explore various job opportunities with County Fire, Law enforcement, EMT departments, and dozens of other workforce departments and post-secondary educational opportunities.
KCET
Voters to Decide On $25 an Hour Minimum Wage for Health Care Workers
This story was produced by California Healthline. In Southern California, one labor union is pushing for a $25 minimum wage at private hospitals, psychiatric facilities and dialysis clinics. The Service Employees International Union-United Healthcare Workers West, which represents roughly 100,000 health care workers in California, says a raise would help the providers retain workers who could land comparable positions at Amazon or fast-food restaurants amid labor shortages.
tmpresale.com
Chris Rock and Dave Chappelle at Honda Center in Anaheim Dec 7th, 2022 – presale password
The Chris Rock and Dave Chappelle presale code that we’ve been inundated with so many requests for is available now. During this brief presale you have got a good chance to order performance tickets ahead of the public!!!. This presale is a good time to order passes – before...
oc-breeze.com
Anaheim Plaza invites community to free Halloween Trick-or-Treat event
Anaheim Plaza, an open-air shopping center just minutes from the Disneyland Resort, Angel Stadium and Anaheim Convention Center in Anaheim, California, invites the community to its Halloween event from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturday, October 29. The event will feature trick-or-treating at participating retailers centerwide (while supplies last),...
Fontana Herald News
San Bernardino International Airport will begin new Las Vegas, NV and Hartford, CT service in February
San Bernardino International Airport (SBD) continues to populate its presence on the U.S. route map with Breeze Airways’ recent announcement of new nonstop flights to Las Vegas, NV, and one-stop, same-plane service to Hartford, CT, beginning Feb. 16, 2023, with roundtrip flights each Thursday and Sunday. Travelers can book...
irvineweekly.com
Hate-Related Crimes On The Rise In OC, Per 2021 Report
Over the last five years, Orange County has experienced a rise in hate-related crime, leading more cities to focus on creating public avenues to report hate activity. In its effort to help track hate crimes within Irvine and throughout Orange County, the Irvine Police Department recently contributed data to the Orange County Human Relations Commission’s 2021 Hate Crimes Report.
freightwaves.com
Container imports to Los Angeles and Long Beach are plummeting
September is usually a strong month for West Coast imports as U.S. companies bring in their year-end holiday goods. Not so in 2022. On Wednesday, the Port of Los Angeles reported its lowest import total for September since 2009, amid the Great Recession. The day before, the neighboring Port of Long Beach posted its weakest import total for September since 2016.
lbccviking.com
Where to go in your community for Day of the Dead
Droves of children with face paint dressed up as characters like Miguel from Coco is what Day of the Dead looks like for many across the U.S., a Pixar retelling and commodification of an indigenous holiday that is centered around community, family and honoring one’s ancestors. Most people from...
Comments / 0