Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This Massive Antique Mall is One of the Coolest Places to Shop in MassachusettsTravel MavenLawrence, MA
Missing In MassachusettsThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedBoston, MA
Department of Public Safety announces updated mission and values, creation of new positionsThe Tufts DailyMedford, MA
This Free Class Could Help You Save a LifeDianna CarneyMarshfield, MA
Men’s Ice Hockey: No. 16 Ohio State erupts with nine goals in 9-2 victory over BentleyThe LanternColumbus, OH
Related
Daily Free Press
Sidechat launches at BU with help from campus organizations, students have mixed feelings
Sidechat is an app “built for your college community.”. The anonymous meme-sharing platform launched at Boston University on Oct. 4. Since then, multiple student groups have promoted Sidechat on social media and at tables outside BU buildings, yet the platform has been met with varied opinions. Todd Lee-Millstein, a...
Daily Free Press
New engagement day center opens in Roxbury for unhoused people
The Whittier Street Health Center in Roxbury launched a new engagement center on Oct. 7 to provide medical care, behavioral health and basic needs services for unhoused people. The Day Engagement Center is a double-wide trailer located at 1290 Tremont Street in Roxbury, adjacent to the Whittier clinic, and was...
Daily Free Press
Daily Mail article about BU creating a new Covid strain is false, University said
The Daily Mail published an article on Oct. 17 that said researchers at Boston University have created a new, more deadly strain of COVID-19 which turned out to be false. The Daily Mail wrote that BU was conducting “gain of function research” to create a more dangerous strain of the virus with an 80% kill rate after a study of its impact on mice was done.
Daily Free Press
BU Ombuds office provides resources and a safe space for conflict resolution
Seeking a resource for problem-solving? At Boston University’s Office of the Ombuds, students who need a helping hand in conflict resolution can receive resources and professional guidance. Designed to be confidential, independent, impartial and informal, according to their website, the Office of the Ombuds provides problem solving resources for...
Daily Free Press
Wally’s Cafe Jazz club continues serving Boston jazz community
Wally’s Cafe Jazz Club, located along Massachusetts Avenue, has served as a cultural and musical hotspot for generations, welcoming musicians and audience members of all ages and backgrounds. Founded in 1947 by Joseph Walcott and still family-owned, Wally’s reopened for the first time since the COVID-19 pandemic on Sept....
Daily Free Press
Robert A. Brown: The legacy of Boston University’s 10th president
Boston University President Robert Brown announced on Sept. 7 he would be leaving the position at the end of the 2022-2023 academic year. University faculty and Student Government officials discussed his legacy, as the BU Board of Trustees searches for his replacement. Brown became the University’s 10th president in 2006...
Daily Free Press
Men’s Hockey Takes on UConn in First Hockey East Action
After splitting a series with the Michigan Wolverines, the Boston University men’s hockey team (2-1-0, 0-0-0 Hockey East) returns to Agganis Arena to host the University of Connecticut Huskies (5-0-1, 2-0-0 HE) for their first two conference games of the year. This weekend’s series will serve as a reunion...
Daily Free Press
Multi-Point Night Lifts Terriers over UConn 5-2
Following an overtime loss on Friday night, the No. 9 Boston University men’s hockey team (3-2-0, 1-1-0 Hockey East) defeated the No. 14 University of Connecticut Huskies (6-1-1, 3-1-0 HE) in a game carried by goal-scorers on the second line. Starting in net for the Terriers following 26 saves...
Daily Free Press
Terriers third period comeback not enough to edge Boston College in Saturday’s second matchup
Despite a gutsy effort throughout the third period, the second game of the Battle of Comm. Ave did not result in a split for the Boston University Terriers (2-4-0, 1-3-0 Hockey East). The Boston College Eagles (5-2-1, 4-0-0 HE) came out of the gates flying with two early goals scored by sophomore forward Katie Pyne and senior defenseman Alexie Guay that left the Terriers a little shaken up on their home ice.
Daily Free Press
Terriers Fall to UConn in OT
Following a 6-1 victory over no. 16 Ohio State last Saturday afternoon, the University of Connecticut Huskies (6-0-1, 3-0-0 Hockey East) won the first of a two game series against the Boston University Terriers (2-2-0, 0-1-0 HE) in the 4-3 overtime final. These two teams have developed a bit of...
Comments / 0