Motorcyclist killed in hit-and-run freeway crash in north valley

By Caroline Bleakley, David Denk
8 News Now
 6 days ago

LAS VEGAS (KLAS)– Nevada State Police are looking for the driver of a white van who did not stop after colliding with a motorcyclist on the 215 near the North Durango westbound off-ramp.

The crash was reported at 9:03 p.m.

According to Nevada State Police, the van and motorcycle were both traveling westbound on the 215. State Police said the motorcyclist was traveling at a high rate of speed behind the van and it’s unknown if the van made a lane change in front of the motorcycle causing the two to collide. The motorcyclist was ejected and died at the scene.

Nevada State Police said the van’s driver did not stop and render aid. They are asking the public, if they see a white utility van with rear or right rear damage, to call *NHP (*647) or Crime Stoppers at (702) 385-5555 and reference case #221001403.

The coroner will release the name of the motorcyclist after the family is notified.

doooh
6d ago

our police need to be thinking of how to make the city safer while thinking about keeping safe themselves and I drive all day 4 days a week in Las Vegas and I see police on the roads and people fly by them that never see the policeman and the policeman either don't see the speeders or what I believe is they just let it go ! our police are doing just enough not to get fired and we're paying them just enough so they don't quit 😐

