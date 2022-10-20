Motorcyclist killed in hit-and-run freeway crash in north valley

LAS VEGAS (KLAS)– Nevada State Police are looking for the driver of a white van who did not stop after colliding with a motorcyclist on the 215 near the North Durango westbound off-ramp.

The crash was reported at 9:03 p.m.

According to Nevada State Police, the van and motorcycle were both traveling westbound on the 215. State Police said the motorcyclist was traveling at a high rate of speed behind the van and it’s unknown if the van made a lane change in front of the motorcycle causing the two to collide. The motorcyclist was ejected and died at the scene.

Nevada State Police said the van’s driver did not stop and render aid. They are asking the public, if they see a white utility van with rear or right rear damage, to call *NHP (*647) or Crime Stoppers at (702) 385-5555 and reference case #221001403.

The coroner will release the name of the motorcyclist after the family is notified.

