Boruto: Naruto Next Generations Chapter 74, titled Baptism, was released on October 20, and it focused on the arrival of the powerful clairvoyant cyborg, Eida, and the beginning of Konoha's special mission to cohabitate her with Boruto and Kawaki in order to keep an eye on her. You can read the latest chapter of Boruto on Viz Media now. One of the most interesting scenes in the new chapter is how Sarada Uchiha is apparently not affected by Eida's charm when she first arrives in Konoha.

2 DAYS AGO