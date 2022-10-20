ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chantilly, VA

Vienna, October 20 High School 🏐 Game Notice

High School Volleyball PRO
High School Volleyball PRO
 3 days ago

There are 6 high school 🏐 games in Vienna.

The Chantilly High School volleyball team will have a game with Oakton High School on October 20, 2022, 14:00:00.

Chantilly High School
Oakton High School
October 20, 2022
14:00:00
Freshman Girls Volleyball

The Westfield High School volleyball team will have a game with Madison High School on October 20, 2022, 14:00:00.

Westfield High School
Madison High School
October 20, 2022
14:00:00
Freshman Girls Volleyball

The Westfield High School volleyball team will have a game with Madison High School on October 20, 2022, 15:00:00.

Westfield High School
Madison High School
October 20, 2022
15:00:00
Junior Varsity Girls Volleyball

The Chantilly High School volleyball team will have a game with Oakton High School on October 20, 2022, 15:00:00.

Chantilly High School
Oakton High School
October 20, 2022
15:00:00
Junior Varsity Girls Volleyball

The Westfield High School volleyball team will have a game with Madison High School on October 20, 2022, 16:15:00.

Westfield High School
Madison High School
October 20, 2022
16:15:00
Varsity Girls Volleyball

The Chantilly High School volleyball team will have a game with Oakton High School on October 20, 2022, 16:15:00.

Chantilly High School
Oakton High School
October 20, 2022
16:15:00
Varsity Girls Volleyball

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
NBC Washington

1,000 Stafford High School Students Out Sick With Flu-Like Symptoms

About 1,000 students at a high school in Stafford County, Virginia, are out sick Friday due to a widespread illness within the school, officials say. Nearly half of the student body at Stafford High School have flu-like and gastrointestinal symptoms, a spokesperson for Stafford County Public Schools told News4. As...
STAFFORD COUNTY, VA
mocoshow.com

8 of the Top 10 (and 19 of the Top 25) Elementary Schools in Maryland Are in MoCo, According to Latest Niche Rankings

Niche, a rankings and review resource that provides information on K-12 schools, colleges, cities, neighborhoods, and companies across the United States, recently published its new 2023 Best Schools and Districts rankings. Now in its ninth year, the rankings include updated data for 92,743 public schools, 30,112 private schools, and 11,820 school districts nationwide. According to the rankings, 8 of the top 10 (and 19 of the Top 25) public elementary schools in Maryland are located in Montgomery County, with Stone Mill Elementary School (North Potomac) earning the top spot. All MoCo schools ranked in the top 25 are listed below.
MARYLAND STATE
alxnow.com

Student with ‘edged weapon’ arrested at Alexandria City High School

A 15-year-old Alexandria City High School student was arrested after being found with an “edged weapon,” according to police. The incident occurred at around 11:30 a.m. on Thursday, October 13. The male student was searched, a weapon was allegedly confiscated and he was arrested. Police provided no other...
ALEXANDRIA, VA
hubison.com

Football Downs Delaware State for Homecoming

WASHINGTON (October 22, 2022) - Howard University football team played its best all-around game of the season to dominate the Delaware State Hornets, 35-17, in the Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference (MEAC) opener before an overflow homecoming crowd of 7,495 in Greene Stadium. The Bison (2-5, 1-0 in the MEAC), playing at...
DOVER, DE
WTOP

Lost ‘cruising K9’ finally home with Fairfax Co. family

In Fairfax County, Virginia, one family of pet owners are overjoyed after their long-lost pet made its way across county borders and back home. The county’s animal shelter shared the news in a post Friday afternoon, after a family came to look for a new furry family member. “They’d...
FAIRFAX COUNTY, VA
worldatlas.com

6 Best Cities to Retire in Maryland

When thinking of retirement, many people think of retirees flocking to Florida. However, Maryland is also a viable destination for those enjoying their golden years. Situated beside Virginia and overlooking the Atlantic Ocean, this Mid-Atlantic state is known for its fishing activities, and booming tourism industry; several cities across Maryland offer an ideal environment and great support network for people looking to retire in comfort.
MARYLAND STATE
WTOP

Man killed by vehicle in Montgomery Co.

A 39-year-old man is dead in Montgomery County, Maryland after being hit by a vehicle Saturday night. Shortly before 8:45 p.m., Montgomery County police say officers, along with Montgomery County Fire and Rescue, went to the area of Midcounty Highway and Miller Fall Road in Redland for a report of a pedestrian being struck.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD
wypr.org

Moore stumps at Morgan State University on HBCU tour

Wes Moore, the Democratic nominee for governor, spoke to Morgan State University students after a tour of the school campus in Baltimore City on Thursday. Moore expects to visit all of Maryland’s Historically Black Colleges and Universities, often known as HBCUs. He said that one way to ensure Baltimore City thrives economically is to invest in higher education institutions like Morgan State.
BALTIMORE, MD
popville.com

“$400k car abandoned in Shaw?”

Thanks to Jay for sending: “What a way to walk up? This seemingly abandoned luxury car in Shaw has seen better days. And they got a ticket too!”. Metro Police Looking for suspect “who hit & robbed a women” on escalator entering Columbia Heights Metro 7pm Saturday.
WASHINGTON, DC
mocoshow.com

Trans Maryland Holds Protest “Dance Party” in Front of Rockville Restaurant

Over 60 people attended a “Queer Dance Party” in front of That’s Amore Grill at 15201 Shady Grove Rd in Rockville on Wednesday night, October 19. The event was organized by Trans Maryland and Kristin Mink, the Democratic nominee for the County Council seat in District 5. The group was protesting a fundraiser by UARE (United Against Racism in Education) titled “True Stories About Transgenderism; It can happen to one of your loved ones!” that was taking place inside of the restaurant. UARE describes itself as a group that is “dedicated to fighting against the teaching of “Critical Race Theory”.
ROCKVILLE, MD
High School Volleyball PRO

High School Volleyball PRO

1K+
Followers
2K+
Post
142K+
Views
ABOUT

High school volleyball game info

Comments / 0

Community Policy