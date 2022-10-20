Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Ohioans to decide if non-citizens can vote in local elections
"We have a village value about being a welcoming community to all backgrounds, identities, and so this makes sense for us," Village Council President Brian Housh said.
Ohio voters to decide non-US citizens' local election voting rights, changes to voting age requirements under Issue 2
OHIO, USA — Issue 2 on the Ohio ballot will address voting rights in local elections for non-U.S. citizens. These are legal citizens who have green cards but are not U.S. citizens, like people who are in Ohio for work or may have children in school. Yellow Springs, east...
countynewsonline.org
Darke DD looking for a Facility Maintenance Coordinator
Minimum two (2) years’ experience in building maintenance and repair. Working knowledge of plumbing, electrical, carpentry, and HVAC preferred. Must be able to work independently with little or no supervision. Must be in good physical condition and able to lift 50 pounds. Summary of Duties:. Perform cleaning of offices,...
Daily Advocate
Commissioners talk installing roundabout, Law Library
GREENVILLE — The Darke County Board of Commissioners met Thursday to discuss installing a roundabout, transportation, and the Law Library. Commissioners Matt Aultman, Mike Stegall, and Larry Holmes were present. A Letter of Support to the Ohio Department of Transportation was approved to be submitted. The letter is to...
Daily Advocate
City takes step to clear homeless encampment
GREENVILLE — The City of Greenville is taking steps to clean up “unsanitary conditions” under the Martha Benkert Memorial Bridge on South Broadway. The area along the Tecumseh Trail and Greenville Creek has become a refuge for homeless people in the city. The city erected a notice...
LaRose lauds manufacturing at Nelson Packaging
LIMA — Manufacturing has long been a staple of Ohio’s economy, and on Wednesday, Ohio Secretary of State Frank LaRose traveled to Lima to celebrate one area manufacturer’s accomplishments. LaRose paid a visit to Lima’s Nelson Packaging Wednesday as part of his office’s efforts to highlight manufacturing...
Auglaize County receives $1 million housing grant
WAPAKONETA — The Ohio Department of Development announced Friday that Auglaize County will receive $1 million in grant funds to improve housing. The grant is part of $20 million in total grant funds being dispersed to 28 communities across the state, according to a release from the department. The...
Dayton reveals plan to spend $55M investing in neighborhoods
“This is the biggest pot of money in my time with the city so to have this money, make some decisions, and make an impact is the best feeling to have,” said Public Works Director Fred Stovall.
Delaware Gazette
Delaware County dealt loss of giant
Small towns and small counties tend to have tight-knit and collegial bar associations, and while Delaware is certainly no longer a small town or a small county, it certainly was in 1970, and it maintains many of those characteristics today. And in the long history of this county, no judge has ever remained on the General Division Common Pleas Court bench longer than the 27 years that Henry E. Shaw Jr. served the people of Delaware County.
Due to atmospheric conditions, Huber Heights issues burn ban effective immediately
HUBER HEIGHTS — The city of Huber Heights has issued a burn ban effective immediately, according to the Huber Heights Fire Division social media page. The ban is in effect until at least October 31st, the fire department said. It includes all fire pits and outdoor fireplaces. The city...
Wright State closes library after staff member dies
Jeff Zentner, a programmer analyst in Computing and Telecommunications Services, died in the hospital due to injuries sustained from the fall.
columbusunderground.com
Hotel Planned for Casino Site
Penn Entertainment, the operator of Hollywood Casino Columbus, announced earlier this month that it plans to build a 180-room hotel on the site. The hotel would cost about $100 million to build, would add about 100 permanent jobs, and would be attached to the casino, according to a press release.
Police called to fight on RTA vehicle
Correction: An earlier edition of this article listed the incorrect location for the fight. The fight happened on an RTA vehicle. This error has been corrected. DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Police were called to break up a large fight in Dayton Thursday afternoon. According to an RTA spokesperson, several kids got into a fight on […]
dayton.com
DAYTON EATS: Gem City Butchery has big plans
With their business just beginning, most people in the region have probably not heard of Gem City Butchery, but if owners Jonathon Mezera and Elliott Harrell have anything to say about it, it’s only a matter of time. The duo who have been active for several months with their...
$100K in vandalism damage reported at Miamisburg Kroger
Anyone with information about the individual(s) involved in this incident are asked to contact Det. Sgt. Muncy at 937-847-6612 or message the Miamisburg Police Department Facebook page.
wktn.com
Three Sentenced Recently in Common Pleas Court
Three people were sentenced recently in Hardin County Common Pleas Court. According to the documents from Prosecutor Brad Bailey’s Office, the following three individuals were each placed on five years community control with conditions:. .Jared J. Mullins on one count each of possession of drugs and failure to appear...
For now, plan is to harvest and use herbicides to battle invasive weeds on Indian Lake
LEWISTOWN, Logan County — UPDATE @ 11:13 p.m. Harvesting and the use of herbicides will be the short-term plan to get control of invasive weeds that threaten to put an economic chokehold on the town that relies on Indian Lake. Hundreds turned out for Wednesday night’s public meeting at...
hometownstations.com
Plan unveiled to battle invasive weeds at Indian Lake
The past couple of years have been a frustrating for boaters out on Indian Lake, but there is a light at the end of the vegetation overgrowth tunnel. In July, Aqua Doc Lake and Pond Management estimated that 75% of the lake had experienced excessive growth of two different species of aquatic vegetation. Causing problems for boaters using the lake. But since then, they think they have come up with a solution.
dayton.com
Bob Evans sausage recalled, could contain pieces of thin blue rubber
Bob Evans Farms Foods, Inc., a Xenia establishment, announced it is recalling 7,560 pounds of Italian pork sausage products because it could be contaminated with pieces of thin blue rubber. The recalled sausage includes 1-pound packages of “Bob Evans Italian Sausage” with lot code XEN3663466, a “USE/FRZ BY” date of...
dayton247now.com
Springfield sixth graders decorate pumpkins for senior living community
SPRINGFIELD, Ohio (WKEF) -- Sixth graders at Shawnee Elementary are looking for ways to improve their classrooms, their school, and their community this year. The Ohio Masonic Home's residents will experience fall thanks to the Brave Leaders Club during the month of October. According to Kyle Phelps, principal of the...
