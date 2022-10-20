ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sidney, OH

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
countynewsonline.org

Darke DD looking for a Facility Maintenance Coordinator

Minimum two (2) years’ experience in building maintenance and repair. Working knowledge of plumbing, electrical, carpentry, and HVAC preferred. Must be able to work independently with little or no supervision. Must be in good physical condition and able to lift 50 pounds. Summary of Duties:. Perform cleaning of offices,...
GREENVILLE, OH
Daily Advocate

Commissioners talk installing roundabout, Law Library

GREENVILLE — The Darke County Board of Commissioners met Thursday to discuss installing a roundabout, transportation, and the Law Library. Commissioners Matt Aultman, Mike Stegall, and Larry Holmes were present. A Letter of Support to the Ohio Department of Transportation was approved to be submitted. The letter is to...
DARKE COUNTY, OH
Daily Advocate

City takes step to clear homeless encampment

GREENVILLE — The City of Greenville is taking steps to clean up “unsanitary conditions” under the Martha Benkert Memorial Bridge on South Broadway. The area along the Tecumseh Trail and Greenville Creek has become a refuge for homeless people in the city. The city erected a notice...
GREENVILLE, OH
The Lima News

LaRose lauds manufacturing at Nelson Packaging

LIMA — Manufacturing has long been a staple of Ohio’s economy, and on Wednesday, Ohio Secretary of State Frank LaRose traveled to Lima to celebrate one area manufacturer’s accomplishments. LaRose paid a visit to Lima’s Nelson Packaging Wednesday as part of his office’s efforts to highlight manufacturing...
LIMA, OH
The Lima News

Auglaize County receives $1 million housing grant

WAPAKONETA — The Ohio Department of Development announced Friday that Auglaize County will receive $1 million in grant funds to improve housing. The grant is part of $20 million in total grant funds being dispersed to 28 communities across the state, according to a release from the department. The...
AUGLAIZE COUNTY, OH
Delaware Gazette

Delaware County dealt loss of giant

Small towns and small counties tend to have tight-knit and collegial bar associations, and while Delaware is certainly no longer a small town or a small county, it certainly was in 1970, and it maintains many of those characteristics today. And in the long history of this county, no judge has ever remained on the General Division Common Pleas Court bench longer than the 27 years that Henry E. Shaw Jr. served the people of Delaware County.
DELAWARE COUNTY, OH
columbusunderground.com

Hotel Planned for Casino Site

Penn Entertainment, the operator of Hollywood Casino Columbus, announced earlier this month that it plans to build a 180-room hotel on the site. The hotel would cost about $100 million to build, would add about 100 permanent jobs, and would be attached to the casino, according to a press release.
COLUMBUS, OH
WDTN

Police called to fight on RTA vehicle

Correction: An earlier edition of this article listed the incorrect location for the fight. The fight happened on an RTA vehicle. This error has been corrected. DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Police were called to break up a large fight in Dayton Thursday afternoon. According to an RTA spokesperson, several kids got into a fight on […]
DAYTON, OH
dayton.com

DAYTON EATS: Gem City Butchery has big plans

With their business just beginning, most people in the region have probably not heard of Gem City Butchery, but if owners Jonathon Mezera and Elliott Harrell have anything to say about it, it’s only a matter of time. The duo who have been active for several months with their...
DAYTON, OH
wktn.com

Three Sentenced Recently in Common Pleas Court

Three people were sentenced recently in Hardin County Common Pleas Court. According to the documents from Prosecutor Brad Bailey’s Office, the following three individuals were each placed on five years community control with conditions:. .Jared J. Mullins on one count each of possession of drugs and failure to appear...
hometownstations.com

Plan unveiled to battle invasive weeds at Indian Lake

The past couple of years have been a frustrating for boaters out on Indian Lake, but there is a light at the end of the vegetation overgrowth tunnel. In July, Aqua Doc Lake and Pond Management estimated that 75% of the lake had experienced excessive growth of two different species of aquatic vegetation. Causing problems for boaters using the lake. But since then, they think they have come up with a solution.
LEWISTOWN, OH
dayton.com

Bob Evans sausage recalled, could contain pieces of thin blue rubber

Bob Evans Farms Foods, Inc., a Xenia establishment, announced it is recalling 7,560 pounds of Italian pork sausage products because it could be contaminated with pieces of thin blue rubber. The recalled sausage includes 1-pound packages of “Bob Evans Italian Sausage” with lot code XEN3663466, a “USE/FRZ BY” date of...
XENIA, OH
dayton247now.com

Springfield sixth graders decorate pumpkins for senior living community

SPRINGFIELD, Ohio (WKEF) -- Sixth graders at Shawnee Elementary are looking for ways to improve their classrooms, their school, and their community this year. The Ohio Masonic Home's residents will experience fall thanks to the Brave Leaders Club during the month of October. According to Kyle Phelps, principal of the...
SPRINGFIELD, OH

Comments / 0

Community Policy