Cambridge, MA

CBS Boston

Legionnaires' disease found at assisted living center in Auburn

AUBURN - An assisted living center in Auburn has confirmed at least one case of Legionnaires' disease among residents in their facility.A spokesperson for the Brookdale Eddy Pond facility wrote in a statement Thursday:"Our greatest concern is the health of the residents of our community, so we have responded quickly and proactively to this situation. We cannot comment on the identified case(s) given confidentiality restrictions. We are working with a national water treatment company and are following their protocols and recommendations regarding Legionella bacteria. At this time, no one knows the source of the bacteria; however, we are taking a...
AUBURN, MA
manchesterinklink.com

Kamen: With $44M grant, NH will become the epicenter of a new industry ‘like none other created in our lifetime’

MANCHESTER, NH – When Dean Kamen gives you homework, you should probably get to it – especially when an emergent global industry hangs in the balance. Kamen, who is Executive Director and board chair of Advanced Regenerative Manufacturing Institute/BioFabUSA was the featured speaker during Friday’s Build Back Manchester Community Celebration, acknowledging the game-changing $44 million investment in the city’s biomanufacturing future.
MANCHESTER, NH
Worcester Telegram & Gazette

Diehl addresses crowd at White City campaign stop, calls for block of vaccine mandates

SHREWSBURY — Republican gubernatorial candidate Geoff Diehl stressed Saturday morning that parents should have complete power over the vaccination of their children, as a crowd of about 50 supporters cheered at a sunny outdoor gathering at White City Shopping Center.  While standing in a parking lot abutting Route 9 and South Quinsigamond Avenue, Diehl took a shot at his opponent, Democrat Maura T. Healey, citing her support for COVID-19 mask and vaccine mandates.  ...
SHREWSBURY, MA
Harvard Crimson

Harvard to Face Princeton Sunday in Ivy League Championship Decider

Sophomore midfielder Siena Horton hustles in a match against the University of Delaware on October 16. The Crimson defeated the Blue Hens 2-1. By Dylan J. Goodman. “We’d like to say it's just not a game. Obviously that’s not the case, it's a big game,” remarked Harvard field hockey head coach Tjerk van Herwaarden ahead of the highly anticipated Harvard-Princeton match this Sunday in Princeton, N.J.
CAMBRIDGE, MA
WMUR.com

New Hampshire hospitals concerned about rising COVID-19 cases

EXETER, N.H. — Rising COVID-19 hospitalizations on top of staffing challenges and high occupancy rates are being called a troubling combination for New Hampshire hospitals. New Hampshire hospital officials said they're concerned that rising COVID-19 cases, coupled with the return of winter viruses, will exacerbate staffing issues. "We're already...
DOVER, NH
Daily Collegian

Satire: It’s time for UMass to get rid of some students

Editor’s Note: The following column is satirical. It is meant for humorous purposes. All interviews and individuals are fictitious. It is about a month and a half into the semester at the University of Massachusetts, and many students have finally settled in on campus. Many students have also settled in off-campus. So many students. Like, a lot of students.
WORCESTER, MA
Wilmington Apple

Governor Charlie Baker Endorses Sal DeFranco For State Senate

HAVERHILL, MA — On Friday, Governor Charlie Baker announced his endorsement of former US Navy SEAL and State Senate candidate Sal DeFranco. “Sal’s experience as a Navy SEAL and entrepreneur gives him a unique perspective on the Commonwealth’s toughest challenges,” Baker said. “Sal is the commonsense candidate with a proven record of service. I cannot think of a better Senate candidate to represent the people and businesses within the Second Essex and Middlesex District.”
WILMINGTON, MA
liveboston617.org

Lies, Half-Truths and Empty Promises: The Human Shell Game of Methadone Mile Led by Wu and Ignored by the Media

We will be the first to admit, Boston Mayor Michelle Wu did not cause the atrocity that has become known as Methadone Mile, but she sure as shit hasn’t fixed it. After all, we did coin the name “Marty’s Mile,” but then again Wu did promise to make it a top priority on the campaign trail. Wu, the Chicagoan who openly talks about radically changing Boston and its beloved identity, has seemingly shown her true colors with her indifference to public safety and the quality of life for her constituents, city employees and taxpaying businesses in the area of Mass and Cass.
BOSTON, MA
WCVB

Largest ship to ever enter Boston's Conley Terminal arrives from Asia

BOSTON — The largest ship to ever enter the Paul W. Conley Container Terminal in Boston arrived Thursday morning. Massport said the Cosco Shipping vessel that originated in Asia was carrying 13,500 containers when it arrived in Boston Harbor. Last month, Massport celebrated the completion of critical infrastructure investments...
BOSTON, MA
lazytrips.com

Is there a ferry from Boston to Nova Scotia?

Nova Scotia is situated northeast of Boston, on the southeastern tip of Canada. It is a peninsula connected to the province of New Brunswick and mainland Canada. There are several ways to make the journey from Boston to Nova Scotia and the most convenient is to take a ferry. You...
BOSTON, MA

