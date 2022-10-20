Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This Massive Antique Mall is One of the Coolest Places to Shop in MassachusettsTravel MavenLawrence, MA
Missing In MassachusettsThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedBoston, MA
Department of Public Safety announces updated mission and values, creation of new positionsThe Tufts DailyMedford, MA
This Free Class Could Help You Save a LifeDianna CarneyMarshfield, MA
Men’s Ice Hockey: No. 16 Ohio State erupts with nine goals in 9-2 victory over BentleyThe LanternColumbus, OH
Related
Harvard Crimson
Cambridge City Council Calls on Law School to Boost Reproductive Rights Education
The Cambridge City Council on Monday called on Harvard Law School to bolster its reproductive rights education and voted to raise fees paid by commercial real estate developers toward a public fund for affordable housing. During a Monday meeting, the Council unanimously voted for a resolution voicing support for the...
Legionnaires' disease found at assisted living center in Auburn
AUBURN - An assisted living center in Auburn has confirmed at least one case of Legionnaires' disease among residents in their facility.A spokesperson for the Brookdale Eddy Pond facility wrote in a statement Thursday:"Our greatest concern is the health of the residents of our community, so we have responded quickly and proactively to this situation. We cannot comment on the identified case(s) given confidentiality restrictions. We are working with a national water treatment company and are following their protocols and recommendations regarding Legionella bacteria. At this time, no one knows the source of the bacteria; however, we are taking a...
manchesterinklink.com
Kamen: With $44M grant, NH will become the epicenter of a new industry ‘like none other created in our lifetime’
MANCHESTER, NH – When Dean Kamen gives you homework, you should probably get to it – especially when an emergent global industry hangs in the balance. Kamen, who is Executive Director and board chair of Advanced Regenerative Manufacturing Institute/BioFabUSA was the featured speaker during Friday’s Build Back Manchester Community Celebration, acknowledging the game-changing $44 million investment in the city’s biomanufacturing future.
Mother and son praise, thank UMass Memorial Health doctors after poisonous mushroom scare
WORCESTER — A “herculean effort” is how Dr. Stephanie Carreiro described the steps taken to save the life of Kam Look and her son, Kai Chen. The three sat in front of television cameras and reporters Thursday afternoon at UMass Memorial Medical Center – University Campus, where they shared the gut-wrenching story of how doctors...
Harvard Crimson
Harvard Men's Lightweight Crew Head Coach Billy Boyce Prepares For Another Head of the Charles After Illustrious Rowing Career at Cornell
A Harvard four-man boat rows down the Charles during the Head of the Charles Regatta on Oct. 23, 2021. During this year's regatta, the Harvard men's lightweight team will again be coached by Billy Boyce, who was hired by the Crimson in 2016. By Angela Dela Cruz. For competitors, coaches,...
Diehl addresses crowd at White City campaign stop, calls for block of vaccine mandates
SHREWSBURY — Republican gubernatorial candidate Geoff Diehl stressed Saturday morning that parents should have complete power over the vaccination of their children, as a crowd of about 50 supporters cheered at a sunny outdoor gathering at White City Shopping Center. While standing in a parking lot abutting Route 9 and South Quinsigamond Avenue, Diehl took a shot at his opponent, Democrat Maura T. Healey, citing her support for COVID-19 mask and vaccine mandates. ...
Harvard Crimson
Harvard to Face Princeton Sunday in Ivy League Championship Decider
Sophomore midfielder Siena Horton hustles in a match against the University of Delaware on October 16. The Crimson defeated the Blue Hens 2-1. By Dylan J. Goodman. “We’d like to say it's just not a game. Obviously that’s not the case, it's a big game,” remarked Harvard field hockey head coach Tjerk van Herwaarden ahead of the highly anticipated Harvard-Princeton match this Sunday in Princeton, N.J.
WMUR.com
New Hampshire hospitals concerned about rising COVID-19 cases
EXETER, N.H. — Rising COVID-19 hospitalizations on top of staffing challenges and high occupancy rates are being called a troubling combination for New Hampshire hospitals. New Hampshire hospital officials said they're concerned that rising COVID-19 cases, coupled with the return of winter viruses, will exacerbate staffing issues. "We're already...
worcestermag.com
Cannabis Confidential: Worker death, whistleblowers put industry safety in spotlight
Since the beginning of legalization in Massachusetts, there’s been a growing chorus of cannabis workers and consumers who have raised safety concerns. After news of a fatal incident that occurred in January finally hit the press this month, that chorus has grown into a crescendo, and workers are finding new ways to push back.
Daily Collegian
Satire: It’s time for UMass to get rid of some students
Editor’s Note: The following column is satirical. It is meant for humorous purposes. All interviews and individuals are fictitious. It is about a month and a half into the semester at the University of Massachusetts, and many students have finally settled in on campus. Many students have also settled in off-campus. So many students. Like, a lot of students.
Mass. mom, son hospitalized with severe liver damage after eating mushrooms they foraged for dinner
WORCESTER, Mass. — A mother and her son were recently rushed to a Massachusetts hospital with severe liver damage and treated with a “compassionate use” drug after they consumed mushrooms that they had foraged for dinner. Kam Look and her son, Kai Chen, of Amherst, were outside...
Harvard Crimson
Harvard Women's Volleyball Beats Cornell and Columbia on New York Road Trip, Keeping Ivy League Tournament Berth In Play
Junior middle hitter Olivia Cooper and senior setter Bella Almanza sky for a block during Harvard's 3-1 loss to Yale on Oct. 7. Over the past weekend's victories in New York, Cooper and Almanza were key contributors as Harvard kept its Ivy League Tournament hopes alive. By Maria Cheng. This...
Wilmington Apple
Governor Charlie Baker Endorses Sal DeFranco For State Senate
HAVERHILL, MA — On Friday, Governor Charlie Baker announced his endorsement of former US Navy SEAL and State Senate candidate Sal DeFranco. “Sal’s experience as a Navy SEAL and entrepreneur gives him a unique perspective on the Commonwealth’s toughest challenges,” Baker said. “Sal is the commonsense candidate with a proven record of service. I cannot think of a better Senate candidate to represent the people and businesses within the Second Essex and Middlesex District.”
liveboston617.org
Lies, Half-Truths and Empty Promises: The Human Shell Game of Methadone Mile Led by Wu and Ignored by the Media
We will be the first to admit, Boston Mayor Michelle Wu did not cause the atrocity that has become known as Methadone Mile, but she sure as shit hasn’t fixed it. After all, we did coin the name “Marty’s Mile,” but then again Wu did promise to make it a top priority on the campaign trail. Wu, the Chicagoan who openly talks about radically changing Boston and its beloved identity, has seemingly shown her true colors with her indifference to public safety and the quality of life for her constituents, city employees and taxpaying businesses in the area of Mass and Cass.
WMUR.com
After death on I-293, mental health officials issue reminder that help is available
MANCHESTER, N.H. — New Hampshire mental health officials are reminding people there are ways to get help in a crisis, after a fatal incident Tuesday night on I-293 in Manchester. A person was killed in the incident at about 7 p.m. Tuesday. New Hampshire State Police said the death...
WCVB
Largest ship to ever enter Boston's Conley Terminal arrives from Asia
BOSTON — The largest ship to ever enter the Paul W. Conley Container Terminal in Boston arrived Thursday morning. Massport said the Cosco Shipping vessel that originated in Asia was carrying 13,500 containers when it arrived in Boston Harbor. Last month, Massport celebrated the completion of critical infrastructure investments...
South Shore-based billionaire giving away $1M every week for an entire year
QUINCY, Mass. — A South Shore-based billionaire is giving back big this year after he and his wife announced their new goal of donating $1 million per week to at least 52 different non-profit groups. Rob Hale, who is worth an estimated $5 billion from his controlling stake in...
Boston Globe joins in angry pile-on over Dunkin’ Rewards program
“Hell hath no fury like a Dunkin’ rewards member scorned,” begins the Boston Globe’s Beth Teitell in an article titled “Who does Dunkin’ think it is to change its own reward program?”. Since Dunkin’ changed its rewards program from DD Perks to Dunkin’ Rewards earlier...
WCVB
Methuen mayor decries state agency he says placed 216 people, including children, in hotel without notification
METHUEN, Mass. — After 55 homeless families were unexpectedly moved to a hotel in his community, a Massachusetts mayor is publicly critiquing the state agency responsible for their placement. Methuen Mayor Neil Perry said he became aware that 86 adults and 130 children were placed in the Days Inn...
lazytrips.com
Is there a ferry from Boston to Nova Scotia?
Nova Scotia is situated northeast of Boston, on the southeastern tip of Canada. It is a peninsula connected to the province of New Brunswick and mainland Canada. There are several ways to make the journey from Boston to Nova Scotia and the most convenient is to take a ferry. You...
Comments / 0