ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
CBS LA

New study reveals the reason why some people are "mosquito magnets"

By CBSLA Staff
CBS LA
CBS LA
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=43zSC0_0ifrOar500

Are you giving off the "mosquito magnet" scent? 02:43

A new study shows that some people are disposed to being mosquito magnets.

"It's funny because half of my family gets eaten alive constantly," said mother Stephanie Bressler. "They literally wake up with bites every time they go outside."

In a three-year study, researchers from Rockefeller University in New York discovered that mosquitos are attracted to a certain scent produced in some people's skin.

"A scent?" said mother Julie Peralta. "I've heard of blood type but scent makes sense also."

In the study, participants wore nylons on their arms to coat the scent but no matter what odors were added to try and distract the mosquitos the pests continued to return to the same scent.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2AoKEc_0ifrOar500
Female Aedes aegypti mosquito in the process of seeking out a penetrable site on the skin surface of the human host, 2006. Image courtesy Centers for Disease Control (CDC) / James Gathany. (Photo by Smith Collection/Gado/Getty Images)

The researchers used different chemical analysis techniques and discovered that mosquito magnets had elevated levels of 50 molecular compounds in the moisturizing barrier of their skin.

They later narrowed down the compounds and discovered that the subjects attracting the most pests had higher levels of carboxylic acids. These acids help produce our unique human body odors when the substances interact with our bodies' bacteria.

Those that give off this specific scent that makes people 100 times more attractive to mosquitos.

Researchers said that the acid smells like stinky feet and cheese but it's not clear if humans can detect the scent too. Scientists hope they can isolate the stinky stench to make products to prevent the mosquito magnets from getting bitten.

In addition to being an annoyance, the invasive Aedes mosquito, which is currently plaguing Southern California, can transmit diseases like yellow fever, dengue and Zika. However, officials mainly view the species as a mere annoyance and not an immediate cause for concern.

Comments / 17

Kathy Decker
3d ago

Makes sense to me. My daughter has the stinkiest feet I've ever encountered and she is a mosquito magnet. She has to put on deodorant twice a day, even if she's not exercising. Whereas I rarely get bitten, and I also have no need for deodorant. I don't get body odor like most people do, unless I'm really exerting myself in warm weather.

Reply(1)
2
Mindy Cintron
2d ago

I don't have stinky feet nor body odor and mosquitos have a feast with me all the time..

Reply(5)
4
Related
Interesting Engineering

A new study shows why some ‘SuperAgers’ have amazing memories well past their 80s

SuperAgers have super-neurons to thank for their incredible memories as they age, according to a recent study. Although these 'SuperAgers', a term created by Northwestern Mesulam Center for Cognitive Neurology and Alzheimer’s Disease describing people aged 80 years and older, do often practice healthy habits to keep their memories sharp, a new study reveals that nerves in their brains could be responsible. These bigger neurons allow them to age at a rate much slower than the average octogenarian.
Yahoo!

Walking to lose weight? New study reveals exactly how many steps you should take

So how many steps should you be walking daily if you want to lose weight? 8,600 is the magic number, according to new research. A recent study by the US's National Institutes of Health followed more than 6,000 patients over four years and the results showed that walking at least 8,600 steps a day helps prevent weight gain in adults.
MedicineNet.com

What Happens if You Take Too Much Vitamin B12?

Vitamin B12 plays an essential role in many of your body's functions. Because vitamin B12 is important for maintaining your energy levels, some people promote taking high doses of vitamin B12, far beyond the recommended dose, to improve your health. Others say vitamin B12 is water-soluble, so your body just flushes out what it doesn't need.
Health Digest

Cracked Heels Could Be A Sign Of Something More

Dry skin of any kind is no fun, but a pair of dry, severely cracked heels can be particularly painful, notes Healthline. Often made worse during the colder months of the year, some people may find that their heels start to bleed. Yet the development of cracked heels is not...
Andrei Tapalaga

Scientists Say Blue-Eyed People Have a Single Ancestor

Scientists have tracked down a genetic mutation that took place 6,000–10,000 years agoPixabay/Cocoparisienne. Human genetics is particularly fascinating since it determines our physical qualities, which until recently determined one’s rights in this world and, tragically, still do in some regions of the world. However, scientists have shown that individuals with blue eyes may only have one common ancestor, suggesting that all individuals with blue eyes may be connected. Those who hold a more religious view of the human family tree may not be interested in this, but those who believe in science will find it fascinating.
Tyla

Woman, 22, tragically takes her own life after being ‘hijacked’ by cruel disease

A father has shared a heartbreaking tribute to his daughter who ended her life after being diagnosed with Lyme disease. Amelie Champagne, 22, from Montreal in Quebec, was left in ‘unbearable pain’ due to the condition, but she had only received her diagnosis in June after spending years attempting to figure out what was wrong with her health.
CNET

Flu Shot Side Effects: Here's What to Expect

As many folks start traveling and gathering like they did pre-pandemic, scientists are watching our for what they think might be an especially rough flu season in the US. The good news is we have very safe and effective tools for fighting and preventing the flu, caused by the potentially deadly influenza virus, including the flu vaccine.
CBS News

What is RSV, and why is it on the rise among children?

COVID-19 and the flu aren't the only viruses parents should look out for this holiday season, as more and more children across the United States are coming down with respiratory syncytial virus — RSV — a common illness that typically causes cold-like symptoms. According to health officials, RSV cases among pediatric patients recently increased in at least 33 states.
Interesting Engineering

What causes Alzheimer's? Groundbreaking study reveals it may be something unexpected

An investigation by Science Magazine reveals that one of the most influential research works on Alzheimer’s disease — the amyloid hypothesis, could be wrong. The research paper in question here was originally published in 2006, and it has been cited in over 2000 articles to this date. The study proposed that the formation of amyloid plaques in the human brain is the main cause of senile dementia.
CBS LA

CBS LA

Los Angeles, CA
184K+
Followers
25K+
Post
48M+
Views
ABOUT

Stories from CBS2/ KCAL 9 local news, weather, sports CBS Los Angeles Always On

 https://losangeles.cbslocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy