Colorado State

Cloud seeding expanding to Boulder County

BOULDER COUNTY, Colo. — Cloud seeding may be gaining momentum in Colorado as the water crisis in the western United States continues to deepen. A new operation is getting set up along the St. Vrain headwaters west of Longmont, and it's scheduled to begin this winter. Humans can’t create...
Colorado weather: Explaining graupel

COLORADO, USA — On Sunday night, Denver, Lakewood and Arvada all saw soft ice pellets. In some cases, it even accumulated. That "it," though, is a tricky weather word that some may not have even heard of before. Graupel is a unique form of wintry precipitation that's not sleet,...
Dermot Kennedy adds Red Rocks show to US tour

MORRISON, Colo. — Irish singer-songwriter Dermot Kennedy is set to play a show at Red Rocks Amphitheatre next spring. Dermot Kennedy will bring his 28-date tour run to Red Rocks on Monday, May 15, 2023. Tickets for the Sonder Tour go on sale to the general public Friday, Oct....
Here's where you can get rid of unwanted medicine on Saturday

COLORADO, USA — Do you have prescription drugs you don't take anymore? You can take them to the Drug Enforcement Administration's National Prescription Drug Take-Back Day on Saturday. The event takes place twice a year (April/October) and aims to provide a safe, convenient and responsible means of disposing of...
Singer Lila Downs to return to Colorado

DENVER — Six-time Latin Grammy winner Lila Downs will be in Denver this week. After a long 20-year absence from DU's Newman Center, Downs' performance this week will be one of eight US performances on his Volver tour. Downs' music encompasses influences from Mexican folk and ranchera music to...
