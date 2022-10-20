Read full article on original website
North State elections: Republican House candidate Kevin Kiley
Republican candidate Kevin Kiley is running to represent California’s newly redrawn 3rd Congressional District. Kiley is challenging Democratic candidate Kermit Jones. Kiley is currently an Assemblymember in the California State Assembly, representing the city of Roseville and its surrounding areas. Last year, he ran as a replacement candidate during the recall election of Governor Gavin Newsom.
Experts say a huge deciding factor in many key California races is the Latino vote | To The Point
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — The balance of power in our country is up for grabs in less than a month. Experts say a huge deciding factor in many key races is the Latino vote. Latinos are overrepresented in battleground states that will sway the Senate majority, particularly in Nevada and Arizona.
Governor Newsom Announces Appointments 10.21.22
SACRAMENTO – Governor Gavin Newsom today announced the following appointments:. Mona Badie, 43, of Gold River, has been appointed Public Advisor at the California Energy Resources Conservation and Development Commission (California Energy Commission). Badie has been Advisor to Commissioner Monahan at the California Energy Commission since 2021, where she was an Advisor to Vice Chair Scott from 2020 to 2021 and an Attorney from 2015 to 2020. She was an Attorney at the California Department of Housing and Community Development from 2010 to 2015 and an Attorney at Legal Services of Northern California and California Rural Legal Assistance from 2005 to 2010. Badie earned a Juris Doctor degree from the University of California, Davis School of Law. This position does not require Senate confirmation and the compensation is $168,432. Badie is a Democrat.
Protesters gather at the capitol in Sacramento in support of Iranian women's freedom
SACRAMENTO - Hundreds of people gathered at the state capitol in Sacramento Saturday to support the people of Iran.They hoped to send a show of support from the other side of the world. Supporters people packed the steps outside the capitol flying the Iranian flag and holding signs pushing for support for Iranian women and freedom from censorship. Many spoke up about giving their family in Iran a voice."One thing that we can do here is show up for a rally and amplify their voices over there because, right now, they're being censored over there. Their internet is cut off if. When they try to protest, they're killed for it," said protester Golzar Shaari. Sacramento city leaders, including Mayor Darrell Steinberg, joined the protest. They say the protests aren't for a partisan issue but a fight for human rights. The current movement, led and inspired by women, has united Iranians across generations, in what is shaping up to be the biggest threat the regime has faced to date. Videos shared on social media in recent weeks show school children protesting against the Iranian government in classrooms and on the streets, chanting anti-government slogans and waving their mandatory hijab in some cases.
Iranians in Sacramento united in global rally amid weeks-long protests
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — The biggest global rally in support of Iranians took place this Saturday. Many cities in California showed their solidarity with the protests happening in the country, including Sacramento. The protests stemmed after the death of 22-year-old Mahsa Amini in the custody of the country's morality police...
College Won’t Place Student Teachers at School That Prohibits Critical Race Theory
A California university said it will stop sending student teachers to a school district that banned the teaching of Critical Race Theory (CRT), according to a statement from the school district. California State University Fullerton will not be placing new student teachers at Placentia-Yorba Linda Unified School District in Sacramento,...
“Coyote” Arrested in Yolo County for Transportation of Non-Citizens and Refusal to Release Passengers
Originally Published By: United States Department of Justice Webpage. “SACRAMENTO, Calif. — A human smuggler (also known as a “coyote”) was taken into federal custody today on a criminal complaint charging him with unlawful transportation of noncitizens without status in the United States, U.S. Attorney Phillip A. Talbert announced.
Surrender Gun, No Questions Asked, And Get Paid
The Sacramento Police Department will allow people to safely dispose of firearms, “no questions asked,” with the “Gun Buy Back” at the Public Safety Center, 5770 Freeport Blvd., 10 a.m.-noon Saturday, Oct. 22. The effort aims to increase safety in Sacramento, which has experienced numerous gun violence instances this year.
Don't blame The Messenger
We don’t make up the news. Our job is to report the news. Sometimes that news hits a nerve with readers. And sometimes our readers don’t like the reported actions of those we write about and they let those sources know. When questioned by readers, 95-plus percent of...
Q&A: Meet your 2022 Folsom City Council candidates, 7 vie for 3 seats
The 2022 election is less than three weeks away. One of the hyper local campaigns that is always well-contested is the race among those who wish to serve on Folsom City Council. This year, with the recent implementation of new districts in the city of Folsom underway, seven different candidates vie for three available seats in three different districts.
California’s COVID-19 state of emergency to end. This is how many people have died from the virus in Sacramento County
SACRAMENTO COUNTY, Calif. (KTXL) — The Sacramento County Public Health Covid-19 dashboard says the county is nearing 3,500 total deaths from the virus as of Friday, October 21, as the state prepares to wind down the state of emergency that has been in place since March 2020. The city of Sacramento accounts for 1,898, or […]
KCRA Today: Possible power shutoffs this weekend, arrest in East Sac shooting, 20K fentanyl pills seized in traffic stop
KCRA 3 is rounding up all the information you need to know to get a head start on your day. Here you'll find what you missed overnight, what's happening throughout the day, the forecast and how your commute is shaping up. You can also watch our morning newscasts live from...
20,000 illegal fentanyl pills seized in Northern California traffic stop
SAN JOAQUIN COUNTY, Calif. — Tens of thousands of illegal fentanyl pills were seized during a traffic stop in Northern California that led to an arrest of a Los Angeles woman this week. San Joaquin County sheriff's deputies performed a traffic stop with a K9 on Wednesday around 3...
Sacramento County: This is its size, population, zip codes, cities and communities
SACRAMENTO COUNTY, Calif. (KTXL) — With an area of 604,160 acres, Sacramento County is nestled in California’s interior in the northern part of the Central Valley. Sacramento County is among the state’s first 27 counties and has grown to a population of 1.5 million people, based on data from the 2020 census. The county is […]
New mega reservoir in final planning phase for California
Maxwell, California - California is getting closer to creating a massive new reservoir within a huge natural Colusa County valley that's shaped like an elongated oval bowl. When completed, the long-proposed, $4 billion Sites Reservoir will hold enough water to feed the needs of five million homes a year or a half million acres of farmland. That's enough water to cover every square inch of San Francisco 50 feet deep.
Homeless encampments can't be within 500 feet of a school, says new ordinance
SACRAMENTO -- Homeless encampments have been banned from being no closer than 500 feet from schools, now added to Sacramento's critical infrastructure ordinance, including locations like daycares, hospitals, colleges, levees, and communication infrastructure. The move comes one month after Sacramento Vice Mayor Angelique Ashby announced the resolution to add schools to the list. She said in September, her office receives daily calls from concerned families about student safety due to encampments that are near schools. In September, a man who was believed to be homeless was arrested for making sexual gestures toward students near Sutter Middle School and banging on the window...
Complete High Speed Rail Failure
As I come to the close of my sixth year on the Board of Supervisors, I have seen many issues fall and rise in terms of importance for the residents of Sacramento County. For example, homelessness went from an issue that I barely ever received a phone call about when I first entered office, and transformed into one of the biggest issues on most people’s minds. But one issue has remained troubling to Sacramento County residents since the day I entered office until now, and that is the deplorable condition of Sacramento County roads.
Former CapRadio director identified as East Sacramento shooting victim
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — The Sacramento Police Department have now identified the victim in Thursday's fatal East Sacramento shooting. Charles Starzynski was a long-time figure in the city’s journalism ranks, working at Capitol Public Radio News as a former program director. Starzynski was at the ground-breaking ceremony of the...
Power restored to Placer County residents
PLACER COUNTY, Calif. — 6:30 p.m. update: Power has been restored to all affected homes, according to PG&E. Original story: More than 1,000 Placer County residents are without power due to an "unplanned outage," according to Pacific Gas and Electric. Residents in the Foresthill area are currently most affected....
Sacramento police are holding a ‘gun buyback’ event this weekend. Here’s how it works
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Sacramento police are hoping to get more guns off the streets by holding a “gun buyback” event on Saturday. The department will buy the unwanted, unloaded firearms from 10 a.m. to noon in the parking lot of the Public Safety Center at 5770 Freeport Blvd.
