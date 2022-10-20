ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sacramento, CA

mynspr.org

North State elections: Republican House candidate Kevin Kiley

Republican candidate Kevin Kiley is running to represent California’s newly redrawn 3rd Congressional District. Kiley is challenging Democratic candidate Kermit Jones. Kiley is currently an Assemblymember in the California State Assembly, representing the city of Roseville and its surrounding areas. Last year, he ran as a replacement candidate during the recall election of Governor Gavin Newsom.
CALIFORNIA STATE
ca.gov

Governor Newsom Announces Appointments 10.21.22

SACRAMENTO – Governor Gavin Newsom today announced the following appointments:. Mona Badie, 43, of Gold River, has been appointed Public Advisor at the California Energy Resources Conservation and Development Commission (California Energy Commission). Badie has been Advisor to Commissioner Monahan at the California Energy Commission since 2021, where she was an Advisor to Vice Chair Scott from 2020 to 2021 and an Attorney from 2015 to 2020. She was an Attorney at the California Department of Housing and Community Development from 2010 to 2015 and an Attorney at Legal Services of Northern California and California Rural Legal Assistance from 2005 to 2010. Badie earned a Juris Doctor degree from the University of California, Davis School of Law. This position does not require Senate confirmation and the compensation is $168,432. Badie is a Democrat.
CALIFORNIA STATE
CBS Sacramento

Protesters gather at the capitol in Sacramento in support of Iranian women's freedom

SACRAMENTO - Hundreds of people gathered at the state capitol in Sacramento Saturday to support the people of Iran.They hoped to send a show of support from the other side of the world. Supporters people packed the steps outside the capitol flying the Iranian flag and holding signs pushing for support for Iranian women and freedom from censorship. Many spoke up about giving their family in Iran a voice."One thing that we can do here is show up for a rally and amplify their voices over there because, right now, they're being censored over there. Their internet is cut off if. When they try to protest, they're killed for it," said protester Golzar Shaari. Sacramento city leaders, including Mayor Darrell Steinberg, joined the protest. They say the protests aren't for a partisan issue but a fight for human rights. The current movement, led and inspired by women, has united Iranians across generations, in what is shaping up to be the biggest threat the regime has faced to date.  Videos shared on social media in recent weeks show school children protesting against the Iranian government in classrooms and on the streets, chanting anti-government slogans and waving their mandatory hijab in some cases.
SACRAMENTO, CA
KCRA.com

Iranians in Sacramento united in global rally amid weeks-long protests

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — The biggest global rally in support of Iranians took place this Saturday. Many cities in California showed their solidarity with the protests happening in the country, including Sacramento. The protests stemmed after the death of 22-year-old Mahsa Amini in the custody of the country's morality police...
SACRAMENTO, CA
Sacramento Observer

Surrender Gun, No Questions Asked, And Get Paid

The Sacramento Police Department will allow people to safely dispose of firearms, “no questions asked,” with the “Gun Buy Back” at the Public Safety Center, 5770 Freeport Blvd., 10 a.m.-noon Saturday, Oct. 22. The effort aims to increase safety in Sacramento, which has experienced numerous gun violence instances this year.
SACRAMENTO, CA
goldcountrymedia.com

Don't blame The Messenger

We don’t make up the news. Our job is to report the news. Sometimes that news hits a nerve with readers. And sometimes our readers don’t like the reported actions of those we write about and they let those sources know. When questioned by readers, 95-plus percent of...
goldcountrymedia.com

Q&A: Meet your 2022 Folsom City Council candidates, 7 vie for 3 seats

The 2022 election is less than three weeks away. One of the hyper local campaigns that is always well-contested is the race among those who wish to serve on Folsom City Council. This year, with the recent implementation of new districts in the city of Folsom underway, seven different candidates vie for three available seats in three different districts.
FOLSOM, CA
KTVU FOX 2

New mega reservoir in final planning phase for California

Maxwell, California - California is getting closer to creating a massive new reservoir within a huge natural Colusa County valley that's shaped like an elongated oval bowl. When completed, the long-proposed, $4 billion Sites Reservoir will hold enough water to feed the needs of five million homes a year or a half million acres of farmland. That's enough water to cover every square inch of San Francisco 50 feet deep.
CALIFORNIA STATE
CBS Sacramento

Homeless encampments can't be within 500 feet of a school, says new ordinance

SACRAMENTO -- Homeless encampments have been banned from being no closer than 500 feet from schools, now added to Sacramento's critical infrastructure ordinance, including locations like daycares, hospitals, colleges, levees, and communication infrastructure. The move comes one month after Sacramento Vice Mayor Angelique Ashby announced the resolution to add schools to the list. She said in September, her office receives daily calls from concerned families about student safety due to encampments that are near schools. In September, a man who was believed to be homeless was arrested for making sexual gestures toward students near Sutter Middle School and banging on the window...
SACRAMENTO, CA
riolindamessenger.com

Complete High Speed Rail Failure

As I come to the close of my sixth year on the Board of Supervisors, I have seen many issues fall and rise in terms of importance for the residents of Sacramento County. For example, homelessness went from an issue that I barely ever received a phone call about when I first entered office, and transformed into one of the biggest issues on most people’s minds. But one issue has remained troubling to Sacramento County residents since the day I entered office until now, and that is the deplorable condition of Sacramento County roads.
SACRAMENTO COUNTY, CA
ABC10

Former CapRadio director identified as East Sacramento shooting victim

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — The Sacramento Police Department have now identified the victim in Thursday's fatal East Sacramento shooting. Charles Starzynski was a long-time figure in the city’s journalism ranks, working at Capitol Public Radio News as a former program director. Starzynski was at the ground-breaking ceremony of the...
SACRAMENTO, CA
ABC10

Power restored to Placer County residents

PLACER COUNTY, Calif. — 6:30 p.m. update: Power has been restored to all affected homes, according to PG&E. Original story: More than 1,000 Placer County residents are without power due to an "unplanned outage," according to Pacific Gas and Electric. Residents in the Foresthill area are currently most affected....
PLACER COUNTY, CA

