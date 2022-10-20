Read full article on original website
Since the 1930s, crime stats have been manipulated at election time for obvious reasons. How gullible do they think we are?
Gilliam man IDd as pedestrian crash victim, SPD investigates
SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – A Gilliam man was fatally injured after he was hit by a truck in a north Shreveport parking lot early Friday morning. The Caddo Parish Coroner identified 67-year-old Larry Williams of Adger Road in Gilliam as the victim. According to the coroner, Williams was struck...
MOMs On A Mission walk to stop the violence in Shreveport
SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – MOMs On A Mission will hold a “Stop the Violence: Walk for Peace and Unity” on Saturday in Shreveport. “The violence here in Shreveport,” says President and Founder Martha Tyler said of the inaugural walk. The mother of five says she hopes...
Check the video! Council candidate caught removing opponent's campaign signs
SHREVEPORT, La. -- It's one of the oldest tricks in the political book -- removing your opponent's campaign signs. But a candidate for Shreveport City Council was caught in the act -- and on camera. Home surveillance video from Oakdale Circle last Sunday afternoon shows a woman walking briskly along...
Former Shreveport employee files whistleblower lawsuit
Former City of Shreveport Controller Ben Hebert is seeking compensation for alleged retaliation against him after he spoke about financial violations inside the accounting department. Former Shreveport employee files whistleblower lawsuit. Former City of Shreveport Controller Ben Hebert is seeking compensation for alleged retaliation against him after he spoke about...
Bossier City Police Department Searching for Tool Thief
The Bossier City Police Property Crimes Division is asking for the Publics assistance in identifying the subject pictured here. On October 13, 2022 the Subject entered Walmart located on Airline Dr. He then proceeded to select multiple tools and went to the self check out register. After scanning all of the items and placing them in bags, he placed them in a shopping cart and exited the store without paying for them.
Ex-Bossier cop charged with stealing from programs intended for children
SHREVEPORT, La. -- A disgraced former Bossier City police sergeant, already facing charges of prescription-drug fraud and abuse of his police powers, was charged Thursday with stealing money from the police officers’ union he headed -- including donations intended for underprivileged children. Federal prosecutors in Shreveport charged B.J. Sanford...
Emergency Evacuations Ordered In Caddo Parish Due To Chemical Leak
A fire west of Shreveport has forced emergency evacuations in Caddo Parish. Authorities say a fire at a water treatment plant in Greenwood has caused the release of a chlorine gas cloud. With the toxic gas in the air, officials with the Caddo Parish Homeland Security and Emergency Preparedness office have issue emergency evacuations.
Bossier Crime Stoppers Searching for Wallet Thieves
The Bossier Financial Crimes Task Force is asking for the publics assistance in identifying the two subjects pictured. On 9/15/2022 a wallet was stolen from a employee at Willis Knighton. The victims credit/debit cards were later used at several stores at Pierre Bossier Mall. The two suspects are described as...
Killer Sentenced For Grisly Murder Of Shreveport Couple
KTBS reports that the man convicted of killing a Shreveport couple in 2018 has been sentenced for his crimes. Caddo Parish District Judge John Mosely has sentenced 37-year-old Dewayne Watkins to two Life Sentences, to run consecutively, for the two counts of First Degree Murder he was convicted of. Watkins was found guilty by a jury last month.
Bossier Crime Stoppers searching for theft suspects
BOSSIER CITY, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Bossier Crime Stoppers is asking for help identifying three people suspected of thefts last week. Two people (pictured center and right) allegedly stole several items from a Walmart on Oct. 15. The suspects are seen on surveillance cameras together. The third person (pictured left)...
Caddo child abuser to serve decade in prison
SHREVEPORT, La. -- A man who pleaded guilty this summer to abusing his 5-month-old daughter was sentenced this week in Caddo District Court to serve a decade in prison. Tyshun Washington, 34, was sentenced by Caddo District Judge Donald Hathaway Jr. Wednesday. On Aug. 18, just four days before his trial was to begin, Washington pleaded guilty to second-degree cruelty to a juvenile.
Head-on collision sends several to hospital
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - SPD responded to reports of a wreck just before 8 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 22. The incident occurred near Hilry Huckaby III Avenue and Hearne Avenue. Officials say there was a head-on collision. Several people have been taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
2 shootings happen within 5 minutes in Shreveport
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - On another violent night in Shreveport, a man and his girlfriend were sitting in their parked vehicle eating when someone drove up and shot him and five minutes later a woman is shot in the face on North Market. Snow Street shooting:. On Oct. 18 at...
More bullying allegations surface in Bossier Parish
HAUGHTON, La. -- More stories of bullying are surfacing after a Benton teen’s suicide. Another family is planning to file a lawsuit against Bossier Schools in an unrelated incident that happened on Platt Elementary. Holly Klosterman said her son Cody, 7, endured bullying at his school in September. But...
2 children, 1 man dead following a murder-suicide in Shreveport
SHREVEPORT, La. - A man and two children are dead following a murder-suicide in Shreveport Tuesday night. According to authorities, a dispute involving a man and woman occurred around 8 p.m. at a mobile home on Klug Pines Road. The woman was injured and the man involved then took the two children from the home by force to Bill Cockrell Metro Park on Pines Road.
Watkins to serve double life for Jose murders
SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The Caddo Parish District Attorney announced on Wednesday that Dewayne Willie Watkins was sentenced to two mandatory life terms for kidnapping and first-degree murder. Watkins, 38, was found guilty of robbing and killing Heather and Kelly Jose on November 8, 2018, and burning them beyond...
The ripple effects of domestic violence on children
SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The term domestic violence often brings to mind violent confrontations between adults, however children who witness it often carry emotional and mental scars that can take a lifetime to heal. October is Domestic Violence Awareness Month, a time spent educating the public about domestic violence...
Shreveport police search for shooting suspect in white Charger
SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The Shreveport Police Department is investigating a shooting that happened late Tuesday night. According to police, they responded to a call at Ochsner LSU reporting a gunshot victim arriving at the hospital by private vehicle. The victims, an unidentified adult male and female couple, were...
I-20E shut down in Bossier City due to tractor-trailer fire
SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Part of Interstate 20 is shut down in Bossier City due to a tractor-trailer fire late Friday afternoon in the eastbound lanes. According to Louisiana State Police, both eastbound lanes are closed at Hamilton Road (Exit 20A), while Bossier City police assist with traffic control because of the 18-wheeler.
Bossier City water tower wins Tank of the Year
BOSSIER CITY, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Bossier City has won bragging rights in the world of water tower art. The city’s newly rehabilitated and repainted water tower on Airline Drive at Barksdale Boulevard took the top spot in TNEMEC‘s annual Tank of the Year contest. Bossier City Mayor Tommy Chandler put out the call for votes for the tower in early October.
