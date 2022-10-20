ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Norman, OK

Could former Oklahoma 4-star edge rusher transfer to USC in 2023?

Oklahoma linebacker Joseph Weté has entered the transfer portal. USC could be a top landing spot for the former Sooner with ties to the USC football program. A former four-star recruit and a high school and college teammate of USC Trojan quarterback Caleb Williams, 247Sports considered Weté the top 2019 player to come out of the Washington D.C. area. He was also considered a top 200 high school recruit in the nation, according to the industry-generated 247Sports Composite.
Beloved Youth Football Coach Shot and Killed in Front of His Players as Practice Ended

Jermaine Knox –– who "loved this team with his heart and soul" –– was gunned down in Cincinnati, Ohio A youth football coach was killed in front of his players following practice in Cincinnati, Ohio, Tuesday. Football ball practice had just ended when longtime mentor Jermain Knox was shot outside the College Hill Recreation Facility, according to ABC News.  Knox died at the scene, according to the Cincinnati Police Department. Another man was wounded in the leg and was taken to a hospital, police confirm. No children were injured. Hundreds...
Pregame Hub: No. 17 Kansas State at No. 8 TCU

Coming off its lone bye week of the year and sitting with a perfect 3-0 record in Big 12 play, 17th-ranked K-State is prepped for a top-20 showdown at TCU this Saturday. The Wildcats and eighth-ranked Horned Frogs are the only two 3-0 teams in Big 12 play this season after TCU earned a hard-fought 43-40 double-overtime victory at home last week against previously unbeaten Oklahoma State.
Watch: Bijan Robinson takes it 42 yards for the first TD against Oklahoma State

Texas is on the board in Stillwater, Okla. against No. 11 ranked Oklahoma State. The Longhorns’ offense started the game with the ball but ended the opening drive with a turnover as redshirt freshman QB Quinn Ewers tossed an interception when targeting Xavier Worthy to give Oklahoma State the ball from the Texas 28-yard line. The Texas defense came up big on the short field and forced the Pokes to settle for a 48-yard field goal to take an early 3-0 lead on the Longhorns.
Live updates: Kansas football takes on Baylor in Waco

Game day is finally here and Kansas football (5-2, 2-2 Big 12) will look to bounce back from consecutive losses as it travels south to take on Baylor (3-3, 1-2 Big 12) on Saturday. The Jayhawks haven't beaten the Bears since 2007 and have never won in Waco, Tex. in their 21 matchups. KU will likely be without quarterback Jalon Daniels and cornerback Cobee Bryant, as both players are dealing with injuries. Daniels suffered a shoulder injury against TCU two weeks ago and Bryant suffered a lower leg injury against Oklahoma last week. In their places, Jason Bean will step in at quarterback and Kalon Gervin will step in at cornerback.
