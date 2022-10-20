Read full article on original website
Wedding Ring Lost at Texas State Fair Found and Finally ReturnedLarry LeaseTexas State
Flaming Lips Frontman Wayne Coyne Made Space Bubbles Cool in 2004 And Used Space Bubbles in 2021 So The Show Could Go OnAimée GramblinOklahoma City, OK
Apple Store in Oklahoma City Becomes Second to UnionizeEntrepreneur's JournalOklahoma City, OK
Red River Showdown: Texas Decimates OklahomaLarry LeaseAustin, TX
4 Great Burger Places in OklahomaAlina AndrasOklahoma State
Look: This Stat Shows How Lopsided Officiating Was In Texas-Oklahoma State Game
A lousy fourth quarter sunk Texas this Saturday against Oklahoma State, as Steve Sarkisian's squad gave up 17 unanswered points when it mattered most. One of the main issues for Texas this Saturday was the abundance of penalties it had. The Longhorns were flagged 14 times for 119 yards. The...
More Details Revealed About Brent Venables' Oklahoma Contract
The Sooners' new coach has an incentive clause that pays him extra for a seven-win season, and his $43.5 million is buyout-friendly and fully guaranteed.
Oklahoma's Offensive Line Preparing for a Set of Major Tests After the Bye Week
Up next, the Sooners will face a pair of Top 30 rushing defenses in Iowa State and Baylor.
5-Star Oklahoma QB Commit Jackson Arnold Shines on National TV
The future Sooner accounted for 418 yards and five touchdowns against the No. 5-ranked Allen Eagles in Denton Guyer's easy Thursday night victory.
Could former Oklahoma 4-star edge rusher transfer to USC in 2023?
Oklahoma linebacker Joseph Weté has entered the transfer portal. USC could be a top landing spot for the former Sooner with ties to the USC football program. A former four-star recruit and a high school and college teammate of USC Trojan quarterback Caleb Williams, 247Sports considered Weté the top 2019 player to come out of the Washington D.C. area. He was also considered a top 200 high school recruit in the nation, according to the industry-generated 247Sports Composite.
Beloved Youth Football Coach Shot and Killed in Front of His Players as Practice Ended
Jermaine Knox –– who "loved this team with his heart and soul" –– was gunned down in Cincinnati, Ohio A youth football coach was killed in front of his players following practice in Cincinnati, Ohio, Tuesday. Football ball practice had just ended when longtime mentor Jermain Knox was shot outside the College Hill Recreation Facility, according to ABC News. Knox died at the scene, according to the Cincinnati Police Department. Another man was wounded in the leg and was taken to a hospital, police confirm. No children were injured. Hundreds...
Pregame Hub: No. 17 Kansas State at No. 8 TCU
Coming off its lone bye week of the year and sitting with a perfect 3-0 record in Big 12 play, 17th-ranked K-State is prepped for a top-20 showdown at TCU this Saturday. The Wildcats and eighth-ranked Horned Frogs are the only two 3-0 teams in Big 12 play this season after TCU earned a hard-fought 43-40 double-overtime victory at home last week against previously unbeaten Oklahoma State.
Ohio State Stays At No. 2 In AP Top 25 Poll Following Win Over Iowa
The Buckeyes picked up an additional first-place vote after blowing out the Hawkeyes this weekend.
LSU Ranked No. 18 in Latest AP Poll After Victory Over Ole Miss
Tigers are fresh off of back-to-back SEC victories, asserting their dominance in consecutive weeks.
Longhorns vs. Oklahoma State: Pokes, Penalties, & Poor Passing Plague Texas in Loss
The Texas Longhorns blew a critical lead on the road to the Oklahoma State Cowboys on Saturday.
Oklahoma State's Spencer Sanders Marks Longhorns' First Test Against Mobile Big 12 QBs
The Longhorns are about to start a four-game stretch against dual-threat quarterbacks
Live In-Game Updates: FINAL: Oklahoma State 41, Texas 34
The Texas Longhorns and Oklahoma State Cowboys clash for their 37th all-time meeting.
Watch: Bijan Robinson takes it 42 yards for the first TD against Oklahoma State
Texas is on the board in Stillwater, Okla. against No. 11 ranked Oklahoma State. The Longhorns’ offense started the game with the ball but ended the opening drive with a turnover as redshirt freshman QB Quinn Ewers tossed an interception when targeting Xavier Worthy to give Oklahoma State the ball from the Texas 28-yard line. The Texas defense came up big on the short field and forced the Pokes to settle for a 48-yard field goal to take an early 3-0 lead on the Longhorns.
Oklahoma Sooners: Bye Week By the Numbers
The Sooners have five more games to turn their season around after sitting on a bye this week.
Lions’ Amon-Ra St. Brown Ruled Out With Concussion vs. Cowboys
The wide receiver suffered the injury after being hit hard in the first quarter of Sunday’s game.
Live updates: Kansas football takes on Baylor in Waco
Game day is finally here and Kansas football (5-2, 2-2 Big 12) will look to bounce back from consecutive losses as it travels south to take on Baylor (3-3, 1-2 Big 12) on Saturday. The Jayhawks haven't beaten the Bears since 2007 and have never won in Waco, Tex. in their 21 matchups. KU will likely be without quarterback Jalon Daniels and cornerback Cobee Bryant, as both players are dealing with injuries. Daniels suffered a shoulder injury against TCU two weeks ago and Bryant suffered a lower leg injury against Oklahoma last week. In their places, Jason Bean will step in at quarterback and Kalon Gervin will step in at cornerback.
Handicapping Oklahoma's Final Five Games
This season has already been a disappointment for a team that began the year in the top 10, but these next five contests will determine if the year is a disaster or simply a downer.
The Call Up: Thursday & Friday Night Lights Across Oklahoma
Several teams in Green Country are getting ready for another week of high school football. Some teams played last night, but there are still several games across the state Friday night. On Friday afternoon, we called up Jonathan Huskey to get us ready for a weekend full of football.
Longhorns LB Ovie Oghoufo Returns vs. Oklahoma State Despite Injury
Texas Longhorns linebacker Ovie Oghoufo exited Saturday's game against the Oklahoma State Cowboys.
