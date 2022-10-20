Game day is finally here and Kansas football (5-2, 2-2 Big 12) will look to bounce back from consecutive losses as it travels south to take on Baylor (3-3, 1-2 Big 12) on Saturday. The Jayhawks haven't beaten the Bears since 2007 and have never won in Waco, Tex. in their 21 matchups. KU will likely be without quarterback Jalon Daniels and cornerback Cobee Bryant, as both players are dealing with injuries. Daniels suffered a shoulder injury against TCU two weeks ago and Bryant suffered a lower leg injury against Oklahoma last week. In their places, Jason Bean will step in at quarterback and Kalon Gervin will step in at cornerback.

WACO, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO