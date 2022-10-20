ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Petersburg, MI

Petersburg, October 20 High School 🏐 Game Notice

High School Volleyball PRO
High School Volleyball PRO
 3 days ago

There are 2 high school 🏐 games in Petersburg.

The Morenci Area High School volleyball team will have a game with Summerfield High School on October 20, 2022, 14:00:00.

Morenci Area High School
Summerfield High School
October 20, 2022
14:00:00
Junior Varsity Girls Volleyball

The Morenci Area High School volleyball team will have a game with Summerfield High School on October 20, 2022, 15:00:00.

Morenci Area High School
Summerfield High School
October 20, 2022
15:00:00
Varsity Girls Volleyball

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
965thecave.com

Lenawee County High School & College Football Schedule

Adrian, MI – It’s hard to believe that Week nine of the high school football season is already here. There are a handful of Lenawee County teams who have already punched their ticket to the post-season or are looking to play their way in tonight. Here’s a look at the games scheduled for tonight:
LENAWEE COUNTY, MI
parentherald.com

Tragedy in Ohio as Canton Teen Dies in Car Crash Near Toledo

A Canton teen died in a tragic car accident near Toledo on Sunday evening. School officials from Canton Central Catholic confirmed the unfortunate news that junior student Jacob Brown was the one who died in the crash. Maumee police responded to the fatal car crash at 8:30 p.m. on Sunday,...
CANTON, OH
The Detroit Free Press

Michigan football TE Erick All undergoes 'life-changing' surgery

Michigan football has been without one of its top offensive weapons since September. On Friday night, the world got a bit of a glimpse as to why. Tight end Erick All posted on Instagram several photos, including one of him in a hospital bed, seemingly preparing for surgery. In the caption, All wrote that he underwent "a life changing surgery" earlier this week in Fort Myers, Florida.
ANN ARBOR, MI
WTOL 11

Final bell tolls for Maumee, Perrysburg football rivalry

TOLEDO, Ohio — The final bell rang Friday night for the historic football rivalry between Maumee and Perrysburg high schools; at least for the foreseeable future. On March 22, 2021, the Maumee school board voted to move the athletic teams to the Northern Buckeye Conference and leave the Northern Lakes League the high school had competed in since its formation in 1956.
MAUMEE, OH
High School Volleyball PRO

High School Volleyball PRO

1K+
Followers
2K+
Post
142K+
Views
ABOUT

High school volleyball game info

Comments / 0

Community Policy