Texas SOS: Serious Breaches Found in Harris County 2020 Election Audit

The Texas Secretary of State says a 2020 election audit of Harris County found "serious breaches of proper records management in the handling of Mobile Ballot Boxes."

Judge Lina Hidalgo questions the timing of the Secretary of State's announcement, blaming "election deniers and President Donald Trump himself."

"The problem we have at Harris County is they are 'truth deniers.' They haven't been telling the truth about their election problems since 2020," says state Sen. Paul Bettencourt .

In a letter to Harris County Elections Administrator Clifford Tatum, Secretary of State John Scott writes: "The previous Harris County Elections Administrator failed to respond to our initial requests for basic information in our December 10, 2021 letter, forcing our team to take extraordinary steps to obtain responsive records."

The letter goes on to praise Tatum's staff for cooperating and providing many of the documents requested. However, it still left "many questions unanswered."

"They were supposed to 22 months of records. They didn't do it. They were supposed to be able to read their old MMBs. They can't do it," says Bettencourt.

"It's a massive chain of custody failure by Harris County that I think is up to over 140,00 voters."

The county was forced to fire its former elections administrator following numerous delays and thousands of misplaced ballots during this year's primary and runoff elections.

As for Hidalgo's response?

"The fact these records are in this horrible condition is the result of her appointed elections administrator and the previous county clerk, not to have anything to do with any other election official," says Bettencourt.