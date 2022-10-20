ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cape Coral, FL

Cape Coral residents, businesses could be without internet & TV service through start of 2023

By Gage Goulding
ABC7 Fort Myers
 3 days ago
CAPE CORAL, Fla. — Some Cape Coral residents and businesses could be without internet or TV services through the first part of 2023.

Representatives from both CenturyLink and Comcast Xfinity provided an update to Cape Coral City Council on Wednesday during a special meeting.

Cape Coral Mayor John Gunter said he invited representatives from the companies to provide an update on their restoration efforts three weeks after Ian made landfall in Southwest Florida.

As of Wednesday, 95% of Xfinity customers in the city have had their services restored. A representative wasn’t able to provide an exact number of customers.

“We’ve been able to focus more in Cape Coral in recent days because we have had the power back up,” said Jen Boyett, a Senior Manager of External Affairs with Xfinity. “To date, our network and construction teams have replaced over 15,000 drops. Drops are the lines that run individually to each house or business. And more than 5,000 spans, and that’s pole to pole.”

CenturyLink reported 6,600 customers are still without services. Martin Valence, a spokesperson for the company, told the city that the last customer impacted by Ian might not have their services restored until “the first quarter of 2023.”

“To be transparent, you know, customers will come up every week, but that last customer, I think is at risk of this restoration going into first quarter,” Valence told the mayor and council members. “It’s a real risk,”

Mayor John Gunter wanted to make sure he was hearing that right, asking again for clarification.

Mayor Gunter: “So what you’re saying is CenturyLink customers could be without their internet or their service up to the first quarter of next year?”

Martin: “That’s correct. That’s correct.”

At the peak, CenturyLink reported 22,000 customers without service. They’ve been able to restore about 60% of their customers and still have 250 crews working in the city.

“There’s a lot of work ahead of us from a construction perspective,” said Valence said. “There’s going to be an extended duration for a small set of customers.”

According to Xfinity Senior Manager of External Affairs Jen Boyett, crews from 12 states are working in the city to restore service.

Over the past 24 hours, they were able to bring 11,000 customers back online. Boyett said crews were able to fix 16,000 individual connections to customer’s buildings as well as 5,000 spans of wires between poles.

“We’ve had crews going street to street and house to house, working to get those remaining customers back online,” Boyett said.

Customers still without service received “have particularly major damage,” Boyett said.

Xfinity customers without services are asked to be patient, according to Boyett. The company said they’re able to see who is with or without service.

Councilwoman Jessica Cosden: “When do you anticipate getting to 100%? Do you have a goal in mind or a set date?”

Jen: “We do not. The only thing we can ask them to do is sit tight and be patient.”

CenturyLink customers that don’t have service are asked to call and report the issue.

Representatives with both companies are unable to specify which parts of the city are still without services.

ABC7 Fort Myers

