4 Great Steakhouses in MichiganAlina AndrasMichigan State
The 2022 Tigers: Who Delighted? Who Disappointed?IBWAA
Haunted car wash coming to Metro DetroitAuthor Ed AndersonLake Orion, MI
Dak Prescott Cleared to Play Against Detroit on SundayLarry LeaseDallas, TX
Real-Life Grand Theft Auto: Organized Crime Ring Uncovered in Detroit, Michigan After Postal Worker in Ohio is RobbedZack LoveDetroit, MI
legalnews.com
Detroit Mercy Law Review releases call for Symposium Proposals
University of Detroit Mercy Law Review is accepting submissions for the annual symposium, Fallout: The Legal Impact of the 2022 Russian Invasion of Ukraine, on Friday, March 3, 2023, in Detroit, Michigan. The 2022 Russian invasion of Ukraine is a tragic event that has reverberated across the world. Fallout from...
legalnews.com
Southfield clerk resigns following plea agreement
The Southfield City Clerk resigned her position immediately following a plea agreement, Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel announced Thursday. Sherikia Hawkins entered a plea of “no contest” to misconduct in office, a five-year felony, before Oakland County Circuit Court Judge Kwame Rowe related to her actions connected to the November 2018 election.
legalnews.com
Damon J. Keith Center initiative welcomes seventh program cohort
DEAL 7 Cohort on their first day of orientation. DEAL 7 Cohort on their first day of orientation. Challenging racism is hard, painful work. Detroit, however, has a new cohort of racial equity leaders taking that challenge head-on. The Detroit Equity Action Lab (DEAL), recently announced its seventh cohort of Racial Equity Fellows to join its multiracial and multigenerational?network of leaders dedicated to ending structural racism in Detroit.
‘Our safety, our health, our freedom’ is on the ballot, African American leaders say
With the Nov. 8 election approaching, top issues emerging for African-American voters are voting rights; rising crime rates; access to health care; gas, food and rent costs; and jobs. These issues were lifted up during a get-out-the-vote rally in Highland Park in metro Detroit on Oct. 11. “While voting is always an exercise in using […] The post ‘Our safety, our health, our freedom’ is on the ballot, African American leaders say appeared first on Michigan Advance.
Arab American News
FEMA officials join U.S. Rep. Rashida Tlaib to discuss Ecorse Creek in Dearborn Heights
DEARBORN HEIGHTS — The city was recently visited by a number of officials to discuss proposed improvements to the flood-prone Ecorse Creek area and flood mitigation solutions. FEMA Region V Administrator Thomas Sivak, FEMA support staff, U.S. Rep. Rashida Tlaib (D-Detroit), representatives from Senator Gary Peters’ office and Wayne...
beckersasc.com
2 Michigan hospitals form joint venture, build pediatric ASC
Livonia-based Trinity Health Michigan and U-M Health in Ann Arbor, Mich., are forming a joint venture to bring pediatric care to Trinity Health Oakland hospital in Pontiac, Michigan Medicine Headlines reported Oct. 21. The joint venture allows the hospitals to expand access to pediatric care from Ann Arbor-based C.S. Mott...
wdet.org
Detroit Evening Report: Gov. Whitmer creates committee to review Michigan’s residential youth facilities
Governor Gretchen Whitmer announced a new committee meant to make sure kids in Michigan’s juvenile justice system get the help they need. The new Juvenile Residential Facilities Advisory Committee will work to improve staff retention and create standards for all facilities. The group will meet quarterly after its membership has been finalized.
michiganradio.org
Protesters: Macomb County employee who urged crowd to "storm the capitol" on Jan. 6th should be fired
On January 6th, 2020, election denier and right-wing activist Genevieve Peters rode a bus with other Trump supporters from Michigan to Washington DC. Once there, she was among a group of speakers who urged the crowd to march on the Capitol, where Vice President Mike Pence and members of Congress were preparing to certify the election results of the 2020 election.
Here are all Detroit Free Press endorsements for 2022 general election
Here are the Detroit Free Press Editorial Board's choices for the general election on Nov. 8, 2022. You can use our voter guide to see which of these Michigan local and statewide races are on your ballot and find out more about the candidates. Statewide elected offices ...
Voice News
Richmond City Council retools recreation vehicle ordinance
Richmond City Council took steps toward relaxing the definition of a recreational vehicle in the city’s zoning ordinance on Oct. 17, when it approved the first reading of an ordnance amendment. During a regular meeting, the council approved the introduction and first reading of ordinance 156-32. This would amend...
legalnews.com
Whitmer cuts ribbon at Our Next Energy's new HQ in Novi
Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer (third from right) was joined by Our Next Energy (ONE) and federal, state, and local leaders for the ribbon-cutting of ONE’s new global headquarters in Novi on Thursday. (Photo courtesy of Michigan Executive Office of the Governor) On Thursday, Micihgan Governor Gretchen Whitmer joined Our...
The Oakland Press
Judge rules on Ethan Crumbley placement while in custody
An Oakland County judge has again ruled that accused school shooter Ethan Crumbley will remain in the Oakland County Jail rather than be transferred to Children’s Village, the county’s juvenile facility. At the monthly placement hearing Thursday morning held via Zoom, Oakland County Circuit Judge Kwame Rowe made...
GM left Buick City in worse condition than a ‘normal brownfield,’ buyer says
FLINT, MI -- An official with the company that’s under contract to buy the old Buick City site in Flint says it needs millions in public funding to redevelop the 350-acre property because of the condition General Motors left it in. “They left all the slabs and the foundations...
WILX-TV
Michigan State University joins fight over statute of limitations
EAST LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Michigan State, the University of Michigan, and Ohio State University are on the same side trying to get judges to limit the amount of time sexual-abuse survivors have to file lawsuits. MSU and UM are siding with Ohio State in a suit filed by the...
legalnews.com
Firm’s charity golf outing helps thousands of Metro Detroiters. More than 160 golfers and countless volunteers and sponsors converged on The Links of Novi for Kemp Klein’s first charity golf outing to benefit Forgotten Harvest on September 19. The sold-out event resulted in more than $30,000 getting donated to Forgotten Harvest which will provide 120,000 meals to Metro Detroiters in need.
legalnews.com
Firm's charity golf outing helps thousands of Metro Detroiters
More than 160 golfers and countless volunteers and sponsors converged on The Links of Novi for Kemp Klein’s first charity golf outing to benefit Forgotten Harvest on September 19. The sold-out event resulted in more than $30,000 getting donated to Forgotten Harvest which will provide 120,000 meals to Metro Detroiters in need.
Macomb county vet appears in court for arraignment in animal cruelty case
Gina Patolo and other animal welfare advocates sat in 42-1 District Court of Romeo Friday to see veterinarian Dr. Wayne Gilchrist arraigned on a misdemeanor charge of animal cruelty.
Guilty plea due in Michigan school shooting that killed four
A teenager accused of killing four fellow students is expected to plead guilty next week
Why Exactly Did Michigan Become an ‘Eastern Time Zone’ State?
Did you know that the entire state of Michigan used to be on Central time, observing the same time as Chicago, rather than New York? But that all changed many, many years ago. Before we get too deep here, let's remember to acknowledge a few friends who live north of the Bridge.
Kroger announces huge new change that will provide thousands of shoppers with so many more options
KROGER announces a huge new change that will provide thousands of shoppers with so many more options. The retailer opened a Customer Fulfillment Center in Michigan, broadening its Kroger Delivery service. Customers up to 90 minutes away from the 135,000-square-foot facility will be able to receive deliveries with Kroger Delivery’s...
