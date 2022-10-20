ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bloomfield Hills, MI

legalnews.com

Detroit Mercy Law Review releases call for Symposium Proposals

University of Detroit Mercy Law Review is accepting submissions for the annual symposium, Fallout: The Legal Impact of the 2022 Russian Invasion of Ukraine, on Friday, March 3, 2023, in Detroit, Michigan. The 2022 Russian invasion of Ukraine is a tragic event that has reverberated across the world. Fallout from...
DETROIT, MI
legalnews.com

Southfield clerk resigns following plea agreement

The Southfield City Clerk resigned her position immediately following a plea agreement, Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel announced Thursday. Sherikia Hawkins entered a plea of “no contest” to misconduct in office, a five-year felony, before Oakland County Circuit Court Judge Kwame Rowe related to her actions connected to the November 2018 election.
SOUTHFIELD, MI
legalnews.com

Damon J. Keith Center initiative welcomes seventh program cohort

DEAL 7 Cohort on their first day of orientation. DEAL 7 Cohort on their first day of orientation. Challenging racism is hard, painful work. Detroit, however, has a new cohort of racial equity leaders taking that challenge head-on. The Detroit Equity Action Lab (DEAL), recently announced its seventh cohort of Racial Equity Fellows to join its multiracial and multigenerational?network of leaders dedicated to ending structural racism in Detroit.
DETROIT, MI
Michigan Advance

‘Our safety, our health, our freedom’ is on the ballot, African American leaders say

With the Nov. 8 election approaching, top issues emerging for African-American voters are voting rights; rising crime rates; access to health care; gas, food and rent costs; and jobs.  These issues were lifted up during a get-out-the-vote rally in Highland Park in metro Detroit on Oct. 11.  “While voting is always an exercise in using […] The post ‘Our safety, our health, our freedom’ is on the ballot, African American leaders say appeared first on Michigan Advance.
MICHIGAN STATE
beckersasc.com

2 Michigan hospitals form joint venture, build pediatric ASC

Livonia-based Trinity Health Michigan and U-M Health in Ann Arbor, Mich., are forming a joint venture to bring pediatric care to Trinity Health Oakland hospital in Pontiac, Michigan Medicine Headlines reported Oct. 21. The joint venture allows the hospitals to expand access to pediatric care from Ann Arbor-based C.S. Mott...
ANN ARBOR, MI
michiganradio.org

Protesters: Macomb County employee who urged crowd to "storm the capitol" on Jan. 6th should be fired

On January 6th, 2020, election denier and right-wing activist Genevieve Peters rode a bus with other Trump supporters from Michigan to Washington DC. Once there, she was among a group of speakers who urged the crowd to march on the Capitol, where Vice President Mike Pence and members of Congress were preparing to certify the election results of the 2020 election.
MACOMB COUNTY, MI
Voice News

Richmond City Council retools recreation vehicle ordinance

Richmond City Council took steps toward relaxing the definition of a recreational vehicle in the city’s zoning ordinance on Oct. 17, when it approved the first reading of an ordnance amendment. During a regular meeting, the council approved the introduction and first reading of ordinance 156-32. This would amend...
RICHMOND, MI
legalnews.com

Whitmer cuts ribbon at Our Next Energy's new HQ in Novi

Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer (third from right) was joined by Our Next Energy (ONE) and federal, state, and local leaders for the ribbon-cutting of ONE’s new global headquarters in Novi on Thursday. (Photo courtesy of Michigan Executive Office of the Governor) On Thursday, Micihgan Governor Gretchen Whitmer joined Our...
MICHIGAN STATE
The Oakland Press

Judge rules on Ethan Crumbley placement while in custody

An Oakland County judge has again ruled that accused school shooter Ethan Crumbley will remain in the Oakland County Jail rather than be transferred to Children’s Village, the county’s juvenile facility. At the monthly placement hearing Thursday morning held via Zoom, Oakland County Circuit Judge Kwame Rowe made...
legalnews.com

Daily Briefs

DETROIT, MI
legalnews.com

Firm's charity golf outing helps thousands of Metro Detroiters

More than 160 golfers and countless volunteers and sponsors converged on The Links of Novi for Kemp Klein’s first charity golf outing to benefit Forgotten Harvest on September 19. The sold-out event resulted in more than $30,000 getting donated to Forgotten Harvest which will provide 120,000 meals to Metro Detroiters in need.
NOVI, MI

