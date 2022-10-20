On Thursday, Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer created the Michigan Juvenile Residential Facilities Advisory Committee to review procedures for juvenile residential facilities and make recommendations to improve the system and better serve Michigan’s youth. The committee, which will be housed in the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services (MDHHS), will work across state government to implement evidence-based practices in areas of need, explore solutions to increase juvenile access to behavioral health beds, and ensure kids in Michigan’s juvenile justice system have the resources and opportunities to succeed.

