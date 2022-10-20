Read full article on original website
mynbc5.com
Northeastern Clinton Central high school boys' soccer shuts out Lake Placid to advance to Class C Championship
CLINTON COUNTY, N.Y. — A strong second half helped lift No. 2 Northeastern Clinton Central high school (NCCS) over No. 3 Lake Placid high school 4-0 in the Class C Semifinals. The Cougars scored with less than two minutes into the contest. After that, strong goalie play from senior...
mynbc5.com
Grace McCasland shines in Beekmantown high school girls' soccer 7-3 win over Ausable Valley
WEST CHAZY, N.Y. — Ausable Valley high school girls' soccer had no answer for Beekmantown high school sophomore forward Grace McCasland. Her five goals helped lead the Eagles to a 7-3 victory, leading them to advance to the Class B championship. "We finally were able to connect through our...
mynbc5.com
Two high school football teams continue Saturday gameday tradition
SARANAC LAKE, N.Y. — Friday night football is one of the more popular high school sports crazes, but for northern New York, Saturday used to be its big football day. Only two schools in section VII still have the tradition: Saranac Lake High School and Saranac Central High School, where they have played all their home football games this season on Saturday afternoons.
mynbc5.com
Friday Night Fever: New York Edition 10/21/22
The final week of the high school football regular season in northern New York featured some teams looking for confidence-boosting wins heading into the postseason. Beekmantown High School (4-3) had a strong outing on the road against Ticonderoga High School (0-7) with a 39-8 win. Moriah High School (6-1) shut...
ysnlive.com
MILTON ENDS LONG STREAK AGAINST MCDONALD
MCDONALD OH- Jackson-Milton Football team beat McDonald Friday night by a score of 20-7. This is the first time a Jackson-Milton team has been victorious over the Blue Devils since 2006, when they beat McDonald in a 4 overtime game. The Jays played great defense all night and nearly had...
lakeplacidnews.com
Mayor sells historic Art Devlin’s Olympic Motor Inn
LAKE PLACID — Art Devlin’s Olympic Motor Inn, a Lake Placid staple for nearly 70 years, has officially changed hands. Though the hotel’s ownership no longer bears the Devlin name, the new owners say they plan to carry on the hotel’s family legacy. Mayor Art Devlin...
Digging into Moriah’s mining history
On the September day in 1971 when Republic Steel announced it was shuttering its Moriah iron mines for good, its impending departure left deep holes in both the ground and in the soul of a fiercely proud community of recent immigrants who had come to the shores of Lake Champlain to build new lives for themselves — and in the process, helped build a nation.
Two Upstate New York Towns Get Honored By Country Living Magazine
There is one thing that is pretty predictable about New York in the Winter, and that is the fact that it is usually very WHITE. Have you ever thought to yourself about how blessed that we can be to live in such a beautiful place during the season? I know I have.
cnyhomepage.com
Tupper Lake man arrested on 51 weapon charges
TUPPER LAKE, N.Y. (WWTI) – A Tupper Lake man was arrested Tuesday on illegal weapon possession charges, according to New York State Police. Police say that 40-year-old Marc E. Counter of Tupper Lake was initially arrested on October 18 for alleged unlawful possession of a pistol. New York State Police say that a joint investigation with Tupper Lake Police resulted in the seizure of two additional pistols, 31 unlawfully possessed long guns, two illegal assault weapons, a silencer and several high-capacity magazines.
mynbc5.com
Two people displaced after Schroon Lake fire
SCHROON LAKE, N.Y. — Two people are without a home after a fire in Schroon Lake. The fire happened on Wednesday night at a home on Adirondack Road. Volunteers from the American Red Cross helped the affected residents with shelter, food and clothing. Fire officials still haven't said what...
mynbc5.com
Saranac Lake scientist being deployed to Antarctica for 3 months
SARANAC LAKE, N.Y. — One New York scientist is taking a trip across the world for a better understanding of things going on in our region. Lija Treibergs, a research associate for the Adirondack Watershed Institute, is heading to Antarctica for the next 3 months. Not where the glaciers...
colchestersun.com
Home tour of the week: a $683,000 home by the lake in Colchester with a modern interior
This house in Colchester has views of the lake across the street that can be seen from the property's front porch. The inside of the house has modern finishes and stainless appliances, not to mention 4 bedrooms and 3 bathrooms. Bedrooms: 4. Bathrooms: 3 (1 full, 2 three-quarter) Price: $683,000.
NYSP: North Country man found dead in burned truck
A Dexter man was found dead in his vehicle in Tupper Lake, according to state police.
suncommunitynews.com
New business opens on Route 22
PLATTSBURGH | Core Nutrition, located at 6132 Route 22 Unit B, opened for business Sept. 26. Owned by Sarah King, Core Nutrition offers a wide variety of teas and shakes. King got her start at Evolve Nutrition in Plattsburgh before deciding to branch out and open a business of her own closer to home.
mynbc5.com
GOP rally held at Saranac Lake as election approaches
On Saturday morning, a GOP rally was held at Saranac Lake with statewide and local elected officials and candidates on hand. The headliner being Congresswomen Elise Stefanik. In less than three weeks, North Country voters will have to decide who they want to represent them in Congress - either Democratic nominee Matt Castelli or Republican incumbent Elise Stefanik.
northcountrynow.com
Motorcyclists participate in Madrid Ride for Voice
On Sept. 11, the 4th annual Ride for a Voice took off from The Ole Smokehouse in Madrid. With about 75 people in attendance, bikers rode approximately 100 miles throughout St. Lawrence County. This year through registration and raffles we were able to donate $8,000 to Citizen Advocates for their new behavioral health clinic in Ogdensburg and $2,000 to New Beginnings in Madrid. In the back row, from the left, are James Button, Citizen Advocates, Tammy Hawkins, Robin Barkley, Sandy Shoen, Brenda Tracey, both from New Beginnings, Dan Agen and Cheri Stevenson. In the front row are Jennifer Bilow, Citizen Advocates, Barb Fisher, New Beginnings, Trish Agen and Amanda Deleel. Submitted Photo.
WCAX
Community pushes to keep Vermont Boy Scout camp land open to the public
In the village of Craftsbury, Bernie Lussier has experienced some good times. Hurricane Ian compounds supply chain woes for electric utilities, contractors. Supply chain issues and the ongoing hurricane cleanup in Florida could keep some new homes and businesses in our region from getting electric parts and service. Behind the...
newportdispatch.com
Teen involved in single-vehicle rollover crash in Monkton
MONKTON — A 16-year-old from Richford was involved in a single-vehicle rollover crash in Monkton this morning. The crash took place on Monkton Road and Post Road at around 8:05 a.m. The vehicle was seen off to the side of the road in a residence’s yard. The driver...
Upstate man arrested twice in 5 days
Arley Dahlberg, 37, of Ogdensburg was arrested twice within the span of a week.
newportdispatch.com
Three-vehicle crash on I-89 south in Colchester
COLCHETSER — Police responded to a three-vehicle crash in Colchester yesterday. The crash took place on I-89 south at around 7:40 a.m. According to the report, traffic had been slowed or stopped during which time Danielle Bryan, 26, of Barre, hit the rear of Shawn Danaher, 39, of Fairfax.
