Keeseville, NY

mynbc5.com

Two high school football teams continue Saturday gameday tradition

SARANAC LAKE, N.Y. — Friday night football is one of the more popular high school sports crazes, but for northern New York, Saturday used to be its big football day. Only two schools in section VII still have the tradition: Saranac Lake High School and Saranac Central High School, where they have played all their home football games this season on Saturday afternoons.
SARANAC LAKE, NY
mynbc5.com

Friday Night Fever: New York Edition 10/21/22

The final week of the high school football regular season in northern New York featured some teams looking for confidence-boosting wins heading into the postseason. Beekmantown High School (4-3) had a strong outing on the road against Ticonderoga High School (0-7) with a 39-8 win. Moriah High School (6-1) shut...
PLATTSBURGH, NY
ysnlive.com

MILTON ENDS LONG STREAK AGAINST MCDONALD

MCDONALD OH- Jackson-Milton Football team beat McDonald Friday night by a score of 20-7. This is the first time a Jackson-Milton team has been victorious over the Blue Devils since 2006, when they beat McDonald in a 4 overtime game. The Jays played great defense all night and nearly had...
MILTON, VT
lakeplacidnews.com

Mayor sells historic Art Devlin’s Olympic Motor Inn

LAKE PLACID — Art Devlin’s Olympic Motor Inn, a Lake Placid staple for nearly 70 years, has officially changed hands. Though the hotel’s ownership no longer bears the Devlin name, the new owners say they plan to carry on the hotel’s family legacy. Mayor Art Devlin...
LAKE PLACID, NY
Adirondack Explorer

Digging into Moriah’s mining history

On the September day in 1971 when Republic Steel announced it was shuttering its Moriah iron mines for good, its impending departure left deep holes in both the ground and in the soul of a fiercely proud community of recent immigrants who had come to the shores of Lake Champlain to build new lives for themselves — and in the process, helped build a nation.
MORIAH, NY
cnyhomepage.com

Tupper Lake man arrested on 51 weapon charges

TUPPER LAKE, N.Y. (WWTI) – A Tupper Lake man was arrested Tuesday on illegal weapon possession charges, according to New York State Police. Police say that 40-year-old Marc E. Counter of Tupper Lake was initially arrested on October 18 for alleged unlawful possession of a pistol. New York State Police say that a joint investigation with Tupper Lake Police resulted in the seizure of two additional pistols, 31 unlawfully possessed long guns, two illegal assault weapons, a silencer and several high-capacity magazines.
TUPPER LAKE, NY
mynbc5.com

Two people displaced after Schroon Lake fire

SCHROON LAKE, N.Y. — Two people are without a home after a fire in Schroon Lake. The fire happened on Wednesday night at a home on Adirondack Road. Volunteers from the American Red Cross helped the affected residents with shelter, food and clothing. Fire officials still haven't said what...
SCHROON LAKE, NY
mynbc5.com

Saranac Lake scientist being deployed to Antarctica for 3 months

SARANAC LAKE, N.Y. — One New York scientist is taking a trip across the world for a better understanding of things going on in our region. Lija Treibergs, a research associate for the Adirondack Watershed Institute, is heading to Antarctica for the next 3 months. Not where the glaciers...
SARANAC LAKE, NY
suncommunitynews.com

New business opens on Route 22

PLATTSBURGH | Core Nutrition, located at 6132 Route 22 Unit B, opened for business Sept. 26. Owned by Sarah King, Core Nutrition offers a wide variety of teas and shakes. King got her start at Evolve Nutrition in Plattsburgh before deciding to branch out and open a business of her own closer to home.
PLATTSBURGH, NY
mynbc5.com

GOP rally held at Saranac Lake as election approaches

On Saturday morning, a GOP rally was held at Saranac Lake with statewide and local elected officials and candidates on hand. The headliner being Congresswomen Elise Stefanik. In less than three weeks, North Country voters will have to decide who they want to represent them in Congress - either Democratic nominee Matt Castelli or Republican incumbent Elise Stefanik.
SARANAC LAKE, NY
northcountrynow.com

Motorcyclists participate in Madrid Ride for Voice

On Sept. 11, the 4th annual Ride for a Voice took off from The Ole Smokehouse in Madrid. With about 75 people in attendance, bikers rode approximately 100 miles throughout St. Lawrence County. This year through registration and raffles we were able to donate $8,000 to Citizen Advocates for their new behavioral health clinic in Ogdensburg and $2,000 to New Beginnings in Madrid. In the back row, from the left, are James Button, Citizen Advocates, Tammy Hawkins, Robin Barkley, Sandy Shoen, Brenda Tracey, both from New Beginnings, Dan Agen and Cheri Stevenson. In the front row are Jennifer Bilow, Citizen Advocates, Barb Fisher, New Beginnings, Trish Agen and Amanda Deleel. Submitted Photo.
MADRID, NY
WCAX

Community pushes to keep Vermont Boy Scout camp land open to the public

In the village of Craftsbury, Bernie Lussier has experienced some good times. Hurricane Ian compounds supply chain woes for electric utilities, contractors. Supply chain issues and the ongoing hurricane cleanup in Florida could keep some new homes and businesses in our region from getting electric parts and service. Behind the...
CRAFTSBURY, VT
newportdispatch.com

Teen involved in single-vehicle rollover crash in Monkton

MONKTON — A 16-year-old from Richford was involved in a single-vehicle rollover crash in Monkton this morning. The crash took place on Monkton Road and Post Road at around 8:05 a.m. The vehicle was seen off to the side of the road in a residence’s yard. The driver...
MONKTON, VT
newportdispatch.com

Three-vehicle crash on I-89 south in Colchester

COLCHETSER — Police responded to a three-vehicle crash in Colchester yesterday. The crash took place on I-89 south at around 7:40 a.m. According to the report, traffic had been slowed or stopped during which time Danielle Bryan, 26, of Barre, hit the rear of Shawn Danaher, 39, of Fairfax.
COLCHESTER, VT

