On Sept. 11, the 4th annual Ride for a Voice took off from The Ole Smokehouse in Madrid. With about 75 people in attendance, bikers rode approximately 100 miles throughout St. Lawrence County. This year through registration and raffles we were able to donate $8,000 to Citizen Advocates for their new behavioral health clinic in Ogdensburg and $2,000 to New Beginnings in Madrid. In the back row, from the left, are James Button, Citizen Advocates, Tammy Hawkins, Robin Barkley, Sandy Shoen, Brenda Tracey, both from New Beginnings, Dan Agen and Cheri Stevenson. In the front row are Jennifer Bilow, Citizen Advocates, Barb Fisher, New Beginnings, Trish Agen and Amanda Deleel. Submitted Photo.

MADRID, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO