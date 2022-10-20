Read full article on original website
East Village Magazine
UM-Flint administration lambasted for “bullying,” “chaos,” at UM Regents meeting as heated public comments critique “Strategic Transformation” and call for firing consultant
The University of Michigan Regents got an earful in public comments Thursday from faculty and students concerned about the actions of UM-Flint Chancellor Debasish Dutta, controversial steps underway to respond to challenges on the Flint campus, and the use of a consulting firm the group said advocates austerity and is wreaking havoc on higher education nationally in exchange for the bottom line.
legalnews.com
Damon J. Keith Center initiative welcomes seventh program cohort
DEAL 7 Cohort on their first day of orientation. DEAL 7 Cohort on their first day of orientation. Challenging racism is hard, painful work. Detroit, however, has a new cohort of racial equity leaders taking that challenge head-on. The Detroit Equity Action Lab (DEAL), recently announced its seventh cohort of Racial Equity Fellows to join its multiracial and multigenerational?network of leaders dedicated to ending structural racism in Detroit.
‘Our safety, our health, our freedom’ is on the ballot, African American leaders say
With the Nov. 8 election approaching, top issues emerging for African-American voters are voting rights; rising crime rates; access to health care; gas, food and rent costs; and jobs. These issues were lifted up during a get-out-the-vote rally in Highland Park in metro Detroit on Oct. 11. “While voting is always an exercise in using […] The post ‘Our safety, our health, our freedom’ is on the ballot, African American leaders say appeared first on Michigan Advance.
legalnews.com
Law student sports strong STEM background
An Intellectual Property Fellow and an incoming 1L at Detroit Mercy Law School, Rachel Schulte graduated from Eastern Michigan University in April 2019 with a bachelor’s in physics and a double minor in mathematics and leadership. “Quite honestly, like many students I’m sure, I wasn’t quite sure what I...
wdet.org
Detroit Evening Report: Gov. Whitmer creates committee to review Michigan’s residential youth facilities
Governor Gretchen Whitmer announced a new committee meant to make sure kids in Michigan’s juvenile justice system get the help they need. The new Juvenile Residential Facilities Advisory Committee will work to improve staff retention and create standards for all facilities. The group will meet quarterly after its membership has been finalized.
HometownLife.com
Senior tower in Birmingham seeks ouster of ex-mayor for complaining
As a former mayor of Birmingham, short and smiley Dorothy Conrad is widely known for civic activism. Named Birmingham-Bloomfield First Citizen for 2014, she was a prime force in establishing the Baldwin House senior tower, where she lives in the city’s downtown. But Conrad, 88, has been told that she must move out – now.
Girlfriend recalls night WWJ anchor was killed
Good morning, today is Sunday. A month ago, Nichole Guertin's boyfriend, WWJ overnight anchor Jim Matthews, was killed and she and their two children were brutally attacked in their Chesterfield Township home. The man charged was someone she called a friend. In an interview with the Free Press, Guertin recalls that fateful night. ...
bridgemi.com
How to watch the Tudor Dixon, Gretchen Whitmer second debate on Oct. 25
Michigan’s gubernatorial candidates Republican Tudor Dixon and Democratic Gov. Gretchen Whitmer will meet for a final debate on Oct. 25. The candidates will meet at Oakland University in Rochester next Tuesday at 7 p.m. The general election is on Nov. 8. Sponsor. Here is what to know about the...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Jason Carr: Enough with the Grosse Pointes already
Can we just stop with the whole Grosse Pointes nonsense?. First off, how the heck do you spell it/them? Gross Point? Grosse Pointe? Graus Poynt? I’m tired already. Ugh. In Miami there’s the city, Miami Beach and South Beach. That’s it. And Miami is a major metropolis! There’s no Miami Woods. There’s no Miami Farms.
legalnews.com
Whitmer cuts ribbon at Our Next Energy's new HQ in Novi
Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer (third from right) was joined by Our Next Energy (ONE) and federal, state, and local leaders for the ribbon-cutting of ONE’s new global headquarters in Novi on Thursday. (Photo courtesy of Michigan Executive Office of the Governor) On Thursday, Micihgan Governor Gretchen Whitmer joined Our...
legalnews.com
Detroit Mercy Law Review releases call for Symposium Proposals
University of Detroit Mercy Law Review is accepting submissions for the annual symposium, Fallout: The Legal Impact of the 2022 Russian Invasion of Ukraine, on Friday, March 3, 2023, in Detroit, Michigan. The 2022 Russian invasion of Ukraine is a tragic event that has reverberated across the world. Fallout from...
New Pittsburgh Courier
Say Their Names: The Transgender peril in Detroit
Hayden Davis. Dede Ricks. They are the underreported, underrepresented, and often, tragically, overlooked – seemingly in life and in death. Davis, whose smile was bright, was not alone sadly in this type of death in Detroit. Dede Ricks, a 33-year-old Black transgender woman was also shot and killed in...
Indian Village's name endures
Good morning! It is Thursday. Today, we visit an upscale, well-known neighborhood in Detroit. Residents of Indian Village — one of Detroit’s most historic neighborhoods — were asked about a name change two years ago to be more considerate of some Native Americans who disliked it. The...
michiganradio.org
Protesters: Macomb County employee who urged crowd to "storm the capitol" on Jan. 6th should be fired
On January 6th, 2020, election denier and right-wing activist Genevieve Peters rode a bus with other Trump supporters from Michigan to Washington DC. Once there, she was among a group of speakers who urged the crowd to march on the Capitol, where Vice President Mike Pence and members of Congress were preparing to certify the election results of the 2020 election.
Food truck offering lobster expands to meet demand
Rabih Zahr, Muhammed Zahr and Hussein Kdouh, the metro Detroit franchisees of Cousins Maine Lobster food truck, are expanding and adding a second truck. The grand opening of the second truck is taking place 4-10 p.m. Friday at Boardwalk Marketplace, 21400 Michigan Ave. in Dearborn at a former Andiamo location. The franchisees launched their first lobster food truck in June. They're adding the second truck because of "robust demand for Maine's iconic lobster," according to...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Ann Arbor police, fire departments clap back at Michigan vs. Michigan State night game announcement with meme
ANN ARBOR – It all started with a retweet. The Ann Arbor Police Department retweeted on Thursday an image of a seemingly exhausted Ben Affleck getting some air with a cigarette in hand with the caption: “Ann Arbor police department when they heard the MSU/UM game was going to be a night game.”
Guilty plea due in Michigan school shooting that killed four
A teenager accused of killing four fellow students is expected to plead guilty next week
Michigan football TE Erick All undergoes 'life-changing' surgery
Michigan football has been without one of its top offensive weapons since September. On Friday night, the world got a bit of a glimpse as to why. Tight end Erick All posted on Instagram several photos, including one of him in a hospital bed, seemingly preparing for surgery. In the caption, All wrote that he underwent "a life changing surgery" earlier this week in Fort Myers, Florida.
Bringing the Polish community to the forefront in Detroit
(CBS DETROIT) - Honorary Consul Richard Walawender represents the consulate of the Republic of Poland in Detroit. Walawender was appointed in 2018 which marks the first time in nearly 70 years since Detroit has been home to a Polish consulate. His love for the Polish culture was ignited when he attended the Jagiellonian University in Kraków, Poland. Once he returned to the states, he continued his ties with his Polish friends who later recommended him to become the Honorary Consul of Poland in Detroit. As the Honorary Consul, Walawender strives to connect the Polish communities with consular services which include: Facilitation of cultural exchange and relations between Michigan and PolandTourism and business investment promotionLegalization of some documents for use in Poland, if visiting or living in Michigan.Energy assistance for Polish travelersCoordination of consular passport outreach to DetroitLook for Walawender around town this month as he helps to highlight the Polish culture! Visit plindetroit.pl/ for more information on the Honorary Consul of Poland in Detroit. Watch Community Connect, Saturday at 7 a.m. on CW50
Here are all Detroit Free Press endorsements for 2022 general election
Here are the Detroit Free Press Editorial Board's choices for the general election on Nov. 8, 2022. You can use our voter guide to see which of these Michigan local and statewide races are on your ballot and find out more about the candidates. Statewide elected offices ...
