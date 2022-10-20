Read full article on original website
Elon Musk Says If Putin Dies Or Gets Ousted, His Successor Will 'Unlikely' Be 'Amenable To Peace' With Ukraine
Tesla Inc. TSLA CEO Elon Musk says expecting Vladimir Putin’s successor to be a “nice guy” will be a “misapprehension.”. What Happened: Musk, while replying to a Tweet on Friday, on what would happen if Putin died or was removed from power before the end of the war, said the Russian president's replacement would not be “amenable to peace” either.
Mutiny in Putin's ranks? Conscripts drafted into Ukraine war 'threaten to topple Russian regime over spluttering invasion'
Dozens of mobilised soldiers have staged an extraordinary mutiny against Vladimir Putin amid mounting unrest over the spluttering Ukraine invasion. In footage taken inside a military camp, one uniformed conscript earns raucous cheers from his peers after suggesting soldiers should topple their leaders. The unnamed reservist spoke about the lack...
East Iran city, scene of bloody crackdown, sees new protests
DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — A southeastern city in Iran that was the scene of a bloody crackdown last month awoke to new destruction on Saturday, state TV showed, after tensions erupted the day before. Meanwhile, witnesses said antigovernment protests erupted at several universities in Tehran amid heavy...
Italy’s far-right leader Meloni forms new government
ROME (AP) — Giorgia Meloni on Friday formed Italy’s new ruling coalition, assembling the country’s first far-right-led government since the end of World War II and becoming the first woman to obtain the premiership. A presidential palace official announced that Meloni and her Cabinet would be sworn...
Johnson returns to UK amid rumors he will run for leader
LONDON (AP) — The lightning-fast race to replace Liz Truss as British Prime Minister got even wilder Saturday as former leader Boris Johnson jetted back to the U.K amid speculation he will run to reclaim his former job. Johnson was ousted by a series of ethics scandals just three...
Russia-Ukraine war live: Russian defence minister holds calls with foreign counterparts; Kyiv sees scheduled power cuts
Russia says defence minister spoke with British, French, and Turkish counterparts; Kyiv residents disconnected following Russian strikes on key infrastructure
EXPLAINER: Is Meloni a far-right firebrand or moderate?
MILAN (AP) — As Giorgia Meloni becomes Italy’s first female premier, the world is watching closely to see whether she will emerge as a firebrand leader of a far-right party with neo-fascist roots or the more moderate right-wing politician who succeeded in capturing 26% of the vote. Here...
Ethiopians protest against outsiders amid Tigray conflict
ADDIS ABABA, Ethiopia (AP) — Thousands of people in towns across Ethiopia staged demonstrations Saturday against what they say is interference by outsiders in the country’s internal affairs. The rallies included one in the federal capital, Addis Ababa, where many such events have been held in the nearly...
Voices: Is Boris Johnson still a vote winner? Britain has changed in the last three years
Supporters of Boris Johnson in the Tory leadership campaign are making two key arguments. The first is that he is a proven election winner. The second is that, unlike any of his rivals, he has a mandate from the electorate to be prime minister.But how persuasive are these arguments when we subject them to a degree of scrutiny?There is no denying the success that Mr Johnson brought his party in 2019. He inherited a party that was deeply divided over how to proceed with Brexit and stood at just 25 per cent in the polls. Indeed, the Conservatives had suffered...
Security forces kill at least 60 as protests engulf Chad
N’DJAMENA, Chad (AP) — Chadian security forces opened fire on anti-government demonstrators in the country’s two largest cities Thursday killing at least 60 people, the government spokesman and a morgue official said. Authorities imposed a curfew after the violence, which came amid demonstrations in the central African...
China’s Premier Li Keqiang dropped in leadership shuffle
BEIJING (AP) — Chinese Premier Li Keqiang, the nation’s No. 2 official and a chief proponent of economic reforms, is among four of the seven members of the nation’s all-powerful Politburo Standing Committee who will not be reappointed in a leadership shuffle Sunday. His coming departure, which...
Algeria: Saudi crown prince to skip summit on doctor advice
DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — Saudi Arabia’s powerful 37-year-old crown prince will not attend an upcoming summit in Algeria after his doctors advised him not to travel, the Algerian presidency said early Sunday. Saudi Arabia offered no immediate acknowledgment of the comments by Algeria about the condition...
Ukrainian forces bombard river crossing; Kherson a fortress
KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Ukrainian forces bombarded Russian positions in the occupied and illegally annexed southern Kherson region, targeting resupply routes across a major river while inching closer Friday to a full assault on one of the first urban areas Russia captured after invading the country. Russian-installed officials were...
General who led Syrian bombing is new face of Russian war
The general carrying out President Vladimir Putin’s new military strategy in Ukraine has a reputation for brutality — for bombing civilians in Russia’s campaign in Syria. He also played a role in the deaths of three protesters in Moscow during the failed coup against Mikhail Gorbachev in 1991 that hastened the demise of the Soviet Union.
