DEAL 7 Cohort on their first day of orientation. DEAL 7 Cohort on their first day of orientation. Challenging racism is hard, painful work. Detroit, however, has a new cohort of racial equity leaders taking that challenge head-on. The Detroit Equity Action Lab (DEAL), recently announced its seventh cohort of Racial Equity Fellows to join its multiracial and multigenerational?network of leaders dedicated to ending structural racism in Detroit.

DETROIT, MI ・ 2 DAYS AGO