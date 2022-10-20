PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Multiple dogs were rescued, and a woman is in the hospital after a north Phoenix house caught fire Saturday afternoon. Phoenix fire officials responded to a call around 12:50 p.m. reporting a house fire near 39th Ave. and Bell Road. Firefighters were able to rescue an 80-year-old woman and took her to the hospital in extremely critical condition. 20 dogs were found in metal cages inside the house, and crews were able to save multiple dogs from the blaze.

