fox10phoenix.com
PHOENIX - A woman is fighting for her life after a fire spread throughout her Phoenix home where dozens of dogs were also found in metal cages. The fire broke out just before 1 p.m. near 39th Avenue and Bell Road on Saturday, Oct. 22, says Phoenix Fire Capt. Todd Keller.
fox10phoenix.com
DPS Trooper hospitalized after being dragged by car during traffic stop
An Arizona Department of Public Safety Trooper is in the hospital after being dragged by a car during a traffic stop late Saturday night.
ABC 15 News
Man in extremely critical condition after being hit by car near 56th Street and Thomas Road
PHOENIX — A man is in extremely critical condition after a crash near the Phoenix-Scottsdale border Friday morning. The collision occurred near 56th Street and Thomas Road. Phoenix police say a vehicle struck a man, only described as elderly, in the area, causing the victim to suffer serious injuries.
AZFamily
Multiple dogs rescued, woman hospitalized after house fire in north Phoenix
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Multiple dogs were rescued, and a woman is in the hospital after a north Phoenix house caught fire Saturday afternoon. Phoenix fire officials responded to a call around 12:50 p.m. reporting a house fire near 39th Ave. and Bell Road. Firefighters were able to rescue an 80-year-old woman and took her to the hospital in extremely critical condition. 20 dogs were found in metal cages inside the house, and crews were able to save multiple dogs from the blaze.
ABC 15 News
Three children, two adults taken to the hospital after being hit by vehicle
AVONDALE — Three children and two adults have been taken to the hospital after being hit by a vehicle Thursday night near Dysart Road and Van Buren Street. Aerial footage shows a passenger car with debris scattered nearby, along with a stroller. Fire officials say a woman was carrying...
fox10phoenix.com
Driver killed in fiery Loop 202 and Broadway overpass crash
A person is dead after a fiery crash in west Phoenix on Oct. 22. The crash happened on the Loop 202 at the Broadway overpass. Flames and smoke could be seen shooting from the car. The driver hasn't been identified.
AZFamily
Two dead after motorcycle crash near Lake Pleasant Saturday morning
LAKE PLEASANT, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - Two people are dead after a crash that happened near Lake Pleasant on Saturday morning. Peoria Police Department officers say a car crashed into a motorcycle near State Route 74 and Lake Pleasant Parkway. Both the driver and passenger on the motorcycle died at the scene.
fox10phoenix.com
Man found shot to death while parked in Phoenix alleyway
PHOENIX - Detectives are searching for possible suspects after a man was fatally shot multiple times in a car near 18th Street and McDowell overnight. Patrol officers reportedly heard multiple shots fired in the area at around 12:53 a.m. and found a vehicle that was parked in a neighborhood alleyway.
ABC 15 News
Man arrested after pulling out a knife during a fight at Kiwanis Park
TEMPE — Tempe police officers were called to Kiwanis Park Saturday evening after two men were in a fight and one pulled out a knife. Officials say one of the men was uncooperative with officers, eventually leading them to use a Taser on him. The man then ran away...
12news.com
Police: Man shot while on the Phoenix light rail train
PHOENIX — A man was hospitalized after being shot while on the Valley Metro Light Rail in downtown Phoenix, police said. According to reports, officers responded to the light rail train station near 1st Avenue and West Van Buren Street for reports of shots being fired in the area.
fox10phoenix.com
fox10phoenix.com
Mesa smoke shop owner, employee in trouble for selling fentanyl pills supplied by a Mexican cartel, police say
MESA, Ariz. - An owner and employee of a Mesa smoke shop are in trouble for telling counterfeit Oxycodone pills that contain a large amount of fentanyl, the Mesa Police Department said. On April 20 of this year, the department's narcotics crime unit got word two people at the Green...
Toddler dies after being pulled from bathtub in Phoenix
A one-year-old has died after being pulled from a bathtub in Phoenix near 27th Avenue and Indian School Road.
fox10phoenix.com
Mesa man says he was shot after answering knock on his door
MESA, Ariz. - Police are investigating a shooting after a man said he was shot by a suspect who knocked on his door. Mesa Police say officers responded to reports of a shooting on Oct. 21 at a home near Dobson Road and University Drive. When officers got to the...
fox10phoenix.com
Man dead after traffic pole fell on him in Buckeye, his fiancé is left devastated
Police in Buckeye are investigating an incident involving a traffic pole that ended with a man's death. Now, his fiancé is picking up the pieces and talking about what's next for the dogs they shared.
AZFamily
Mesa man answers door, gets shot in the leg, police say
MESA, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- Police in Mesa are investigating after a bizarre shooting early Friday morning. It happened at the Brook View Apartments on the northeast corner of Dobson Road and University Drive around 6:30 a.m. When officers arrived, they found a man who had been shot in the leg. That man told investigators that someone had knocked on the door, and he was shot after answering the door. Officers on the scene provided first aid while paramedics arrived.
