AZFamily

Multiple dogs rescued, woman hospitalized after house fire in north Phoenix

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Multiple dogs were rescued, and a woman is in the hospital after a north Phoenix house caught fire Saturday afternoon. Phoenix fire officials responded to a call around 12:50 p.m. reporting a house fire near 39th Ave. and Bell Road. Firefighters were able to rescue an 80-year-old woman and took her to the hospital in extremely critical condition. 20 dogs were found in metal cages inside the house, and crews were able to save multiple dogs from the blaze.
PHOENIX, AZ
AZFamily

Two dead after motorcycle crash near Lake Pleasant Saturday morning

LAKE PLEASANT, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - Two people are dead after a crash that happened near Lake Pleasant on Saturday morning. Peoria Police Department officers say a car crashed into a motorcycle near State Route 74 and Lake Pleasant Parkway. Both the driver and passenger on the motorcycle died at the scene.
PEORIA, AZ
fox10phoenix.com

Man found shot to death while parked in Phoenix alleyway

PHOENIX - Detectives are searching for possible suspects after a man was fatally shot multiple times in a car near 18th Street and McDowell overnight. Patrol officers reportedly heard multiple shots fired in the area at around 12:53 a.m. and found a vehicle that was parked in a neighborhood alleyway.
PHOENIX, AZ
12news.com

Police: Man shot while on the Phoenix light rail train

PHOENIX — A man was hospitalized after being shot while on the Valley Metro Light Rail in downtown Phoenix, police said. According to reports, officers responded to the light rail train station near 1st Avenue and West Van Buren Street for reports of shots being fired in the area.
PHOENIX, AZ
fox10phoenix.com

Mesa man says he was shot after answering knock on his door

MESA, Ariz. - Police are investigating a shooting after a man said he was shot by a suspect who knocked on his door. Mesa Police say officers responded to reports of a shooting on Oct. 21 at a home near Dobson Road and University Drive. When officers got to the...
MESA, AZ
AZFamily

Mesa man answers door, gets shot in the leg, police say

MESA, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- Police in Mesa are investigating after a bizarre shooting early Friday morning. It happened at the Brook View Apartments on the northeast corner of Dobson Road and University Drive around 6:30 a.m. When officers arrived, they found a man who had been shot in the leg. That man told investigators that someone had knocked on the door, and he was shot after answering the door. Officers on the scene provided first aid while paramedics arrived.
MESA, AZ

