ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oregon State

Foggy morning commute leads to fatal 60-car pileup in Oregon

By David Propper
New York Post
New York Post
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0qN3v5_0ifrJYvs00

One person was killed in a roughly 60-car pileup amid foggy conditions on an Oregon highway Wednesday morning.

About 15 to 20 commercial vehicles and 45 passenger vehicles on Interstate 5 southbound were involved in the massive pileup around 8 a.m. local time that stretched across several miles, Oregon state police said.

School buses from Eugene helped transport between 30 and 40 stranded motorists and the state’s Department of Transportation temporarily dropped the cable barrier between the northbound and southbound lanes to help vehicles detour around the gridlock.

The state’s DOT said in a tweet the multiple crashes occurred in an area with heavy fog.

Previous 1 of 3 Next
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ggOdf_0ifrJYvs00
At least 15 commercial vehicles and 45 passenger vehicles were involved in the pileup on Oct. 19, 2022.
Oregon State Police
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2GlhJz_0ifrJYvs00
Heavy fog made driving on the Oregon highway more difficult, causing the pile-up on Oct. 19, 2022.
ORStatePolice/Twitter
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2MFfWX_0ifrJYvs00
There was one reported death from the fatal pile-up along Interstate 5 southbound on Oct. 19, 2022.
ORStatePolice/Twitter

“The dense fog developed due to sinking warm air several thousand feet aloft trapping cool, moist air in the valley in what’s known as an inversion,” weather.com senior digital meteorologist Jonathan Erdman told the weather outlet. “Wildfire smoke was also present in the area.”

Weather.com reported there are at least seven wildfires engulfing more than 300,000 acres in Oregon, according to a National Interagency Fire Center.

More information about the one fatality or any injuries were not reported as of Wednesday night.

Comments / 0

Related
New York Post

New York Post

New York City, NY
71K+
Followers
57K+
Post
16M+
Views
ABOUT

Founded in 1801 by Alexander Hamilton, the New York Post is America’s oldest continuously published newspaper – and one of its most provocative, impactful, and beloved news brands. We shine a bright light on the people and institutions that shape our readers’ lives; we break big stories and set the news agenda; and we offer engaging, fun and addictive content to the country and the world.

 https://nypost.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy