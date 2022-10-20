Foggy morning commute leads to fatal 60-car pileup in Oregon

One person was killed in a roughly 60-car pileup amid foggy conditions on an Oregon highway Wednesday morning.

About 15 to 20 commercial vehicles and 45 passenger vehicles on Interstate 5 southbound were involved in the massive pileup around 8 a.m. local time that stretched across several miles, Oregon state police said.

School buses from Eugene helped transport between 30 and 40 stranded motorists and the state’s Department of Transportation temporarily dropped the cable barrier between the northbound and southbound lanes to help vehicles detour around the gridlock.

The state’s DOT said in a tweet the multiple crashes occurred in an area with heavy fog.

At least 15 commercial vehicles and 45 passenger vehicles were involved in the pileup on Oct. 19, 2022. Oregon State Police

Heavy fog made driving on the Oregon highway more difficult, causing the pile-up on Oct. 19, 2022. ORStatePolice/Twitter

There was one reported death from the fatal pile-up along Interstate 5 southbound on Oct. 19, 2022. ORStatePolice/Twitter

“The dense fog developed due to sinking warm air several thousand feet aloft trapping cool, moist air in the valley in what’s known as an inversion,” weather.com senior digital meteorologist Jonathan Erdman told the weather outlet. “Wildfire smoke was also present in the area.”

Weather.com reported there are at least seven wildfires engulfing more than 300,000 acres in Oregon, according to a National Interagency Fire Center.

More information about the one fatality or any injuries were not reported as of Wednesday night.