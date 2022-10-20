ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

'Fargo' Is Filming In Downtown Calgary & You Might Spot This 'Stranger Things' Star

Filming for the TV series Fargo is taking over parts of Downtown Calgary today and this could be your chance to run into a Stranger Things star right in the city. According to Downtown Calgary, filming for the anthology series will be taking place in or outside a high-rise on Fifth Avenue Southwest between Fourth and Fifth Street Southwest.
This Forest Trail Near Toronto Leads To Hidden Ruins & You Just Might See A Ghost

This trail near Toronto has more than just beautiful scenery. Ghost stories surround the hidden ruins along this hike, and it's the perfect spot to explore during spooky season. This article contains content that may be upsetting to some of our readers. The area is rumoured to be haunted and...
Someone Climbed To The Very Top Of The Rogers Centre & The Video Is Wild

Some people may enjoy climbing on things to boost their adrenaline, but for others, it can really be hard to watch. This article contains content that may be upsetting to some of our readers. A fear of heights is definitely a thing, but for one YouTuber, who goes by the...
6 Of The Best Restaurants In Vancouver, According To A Top Canadian YouTuber

Top YouTuber and content creator, Allana Davison, is sharing all of her favourite spots to dine in Vancouver, including some hidden gems. The Canadian YouTuber is based in Vancouver, B.C., and she covers all this lifestyle, fashion, makeup and beauty for her massive following. She also posts her fair share...
This Christmas Land Near Toronto Has Polar Express Rides & A Twinkling Scandinavian Market

Can you hear sleigh bells jingling? The Christmas season is coming up, and one magical holiday event has already announced its plans. Christmas Land with Polar Express at Niemi's is taking place at Niemi's Family Farm in Mount Albert, less than an hour from Toronto. The annual holiday activation opens November 12 and includes the traditional Scandinavian Market as well as some new features.
A Quick 20-Minute BC Ferries Ride From Vancouver Can Take You To This Adorable Tiny Island

If you're looking for the perfect weekend getaway activity, look no further than this stunning tiny island in B.C. Bowen Island is only a 20-minute BC Ferries ride from Vancouver, which makes it super easy to get to. There are a ton of activities to check out on the island like hiking, local shops, adorable cafes or restaurants and even cideries.
Ontario's Weather Calls For Summery Temps This Weekend & It'll Be Pumpkin Patch Perfect

Ontario's weather has been something out of a wintry nightmare lately, plagued by frost, wet snow and travel advisories, but this weekend's return to summer could make it all worthwhile. According to The Weather Network (TWN), residents will be greeted with a pattern of unseasonable warmth and sunshine this Saturday,...

