Narcity
This New Island Airbnb Near Toronto Has A 'Moonroof' & You Can Stargaze From Bed
A woodland getaway doesn't need to be a rustic one. This new glamping Airbnb in Ontario lets you sleep under the stars in a cozy dome and you can enjoy nature in a luxurious way. Birchwood Luxury Camping just opened a second dome retreat in Port Perry and it's hidden...
Narcity
'Fargo' Is Filming In Downtown Calgary & You Might Spot This 'Stranger Things' Star
Filming for the TV series Fargo is taking over parts of Downtown Calgary today and this could be your chance to run into a Stranger Things star right in the city. According to Downtown Calgary, filming for the anthology series will be taking place in or outside a high-rise on Fifth Avenue Southwest between Fourth and Fifth Street Southwest.
Narcity
This Forest Trail Near Toronto Leads To Hidden Ruins & You Just Might See A Ghost
This trail near Toronto has more than just beautiful scenery. Ghost stories surround the hidden ruins along this hike, and it's the perfect spot to explore during spooky season. This article contains content that may be upsetting to some of our readers. The area is rumoured to be haunted and...
Narcity
Lotto Max Winner In Ontario Scores $1M After Playing For 20 Years & His Wife Was Shook
For most people, winning $1 million on a Lotto Max ticket doesn't involve a fantasy of flipping burgers for relatives, but Ontarians are just built differently. According to OLG, King resident Oleksandr Ivanchenko won a Maxmillions prize worth $1 million in the September 23, 2033, Lotto Max draw. The father...
Narcity
Toronto Has A New Space-Themed Bar & You'll Feel Like You're Sipping On Mars (PHOTOS)
There's a new bar in Toronto, and it's literally out of this world. Offworld Bar will take you straight to outer space with its extraterrestrial decor and drinks that look like they were made for aliens. The venue had its grand opening on October 14 and is a sister bar...
Narcity
I Tried The VIP Cineplex Cinema Experience & Here's Why It's The Perfect Date Night Out
This Opinion article is part of a Narcity Media series. The views expressed are the author's own and do not necessarily reflect the views of Narcity Media. The VIP Cinema Cineplexes are sprinkled across Canada. After my experience of trying one out, I would definitely recommend it for your next date night.
Narcity
Someone Climbed To The Very Top Of The Rogers Centre & The Video Is Wild
Some people may enjoy climbing on things to boost their adrenaline, but for others, it can really be hard to watch. This article contains content that may be upsetting to some of our readers. A fear of heights is definitely a thing, but for one YouTuber, who goes by the...
Narcity
6 Of The Best Restaurants In Vancouver, According To A Top Canadian YouTuber
Top YouTuber and content creator, Allana Davison, is sharing all of her favourite spots to dine in Vancouver, including some hidden gems. The Canadian YouTuber is based in Vancouver, B.C., and she covers all this lifestyle, fashion, makeup and beauty for her massive following. She also posts her fair share...
Narcity
This Christmas Land Near Toronto Has Polar Express Rides & A Twinkling Scandinavian Market
Can you hear sleigh bells jingling? The Christmas season is coming up, and one magical holiday event has already announced its plans. Christmas Land with Polar Express at Niemi's is taking place at Niemi's Family Farm in Mount Albert, less than an hour from Toronto. The annual holiday activation opens November 12 and includes the traditional Scandinavian Market as well as some new features.
Narcity
Vancouver Is The Second 'Rattiest City' In Canada & Other Cities In BC Made The List Too
If you live in Vancouver, you might want to watch out for some little rodents around your house, because the city was officially ranked as the second rattiest city in all of Canada. A pest control company called Orkin Canada recently shared its annual list of the 25 top "rattiest"...
Narcity
A Quick 20-Minute BC Ferries Ride From Vancouver Can Take You To This Adorable Tiny Island
If you're looking for the perfect weekend getaway activity, look no further than this stunning tiny island in B.C. Bowen Island is only a 20-minute BC Ferries ride from Vancouver, which makes it super easy to get to. There are a ton of activities to check out on the island like hiking, local shops, adorable cafes or restaurants and even cideries.
Narcity
Ontario's Weather Calls For Summery Temps This Weekend & It'll Be Pumpkin Patch Perfect
Ontario's weather has been something out of a wintry nightmare lately, plagued by frost, wet snow and travel advisories, but this weekend's return to summer could make it all worthwhile. According to The Weather Network (TWN), residents will be greeted with a pattern of unseasonable warmth and sunshine this Saturday,...
Narcity
Flair Airlines Is Offering 100% Off Base Fares From BC To Alberta & The Cheapest Flight Is $8
Flair Airlines is selling their cheap flights for even cheaper somehow, with a promotion offering 100% off your base fare on select flights. If you're in B.C. or Alberta you can book a trip to the neighbouring province for as low as $8 right now. This offer is for select...
Narcity
A Newcomer To Canada Tried Starbucks For The First Time & Said His Drink Was 'Very Special'
While many associate fall in Canada with pumpkin spice latte season, it seems that's not the case for everyone else. Andrian Makhnachov, who goes by @makhnachov on TikTok, is a Ukrainian refugee living in Saskatchewan who shares all of his adventures while discovering the country. "Today my brother took me...
Narcity
Lotto Max Winner In BC 'Thought It Was A Joke' When He Discovered His Big Win
This Lotto Max winner in B.C. could not believe his eyes when he found out he had won big in the September 30, Lotto Max draw. Neil Nabata got to take home a whopping $1 million after winning the Maxmillions prize. He found out he was a lucky lottery winner...
Narcity
A TikToker Moved From Hawaii To Alberta & His Reactions To Canadian Snacks Are Everything
A guy recently moved from Hawaii to Alberta and he's been trying a bunch of Canadian snacks on his TikTok and sharing his reactions to them. Kepi has been documenting his journey through the world of Canadian snacks, trying everything from a classic Tim Hortons order to butter tarts, giving each snack a rating out of 10.
Narcity
An Ontario Hiking Trail Leads To A Floating Lookout & You'll Be Surrounded By Fall Colours
You'll feel like you're walking on water at this magical hiking trail in Ontario and it's a picturesque spot to catch the fall colours. Westminister Ponds Conservation Area, also known as Pond Mills, is a massive wilderness area featuring 11 kilometres of hiking trails with three parking lot access points to start your hike.
