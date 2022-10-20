Read full article on original website
Mid-Michigan True Crimes Unearthed at Upcoming Mason History MeetingMason 48854Mason, MI
Women’s Soccer: No. 17 Buckeyes have their unbeaten streak snapped, fall 1-0 to No. 6 SpartansThe LanternEast Lansing, MI
Vandals spray paint pro-abortion, anti-Catholic rhetoric on Michigan churchLive Action NewsLansing, MI
Football: Five takeaways from then-No. 3 Ohio State’s 49-20 win over Michigan StateThe LanternEast Lansing, MI
Football: ‘Hopefully more touchdowns come’: Harrison catches 3 TDs, rewrites Buckeyes’ record books in 49-20 win at Michigan StateThe LanternColumbus, OH
Michigan’s Best Local Eats: Big burritos, chimichangas shine at La Esquina Mexican Café
JACKSON, MI – La Esquina Mexican Café is cooking up traditional Mexican food for breakfast, lunch and dinner. Judith and Josue Orozco opened La Esquina Mexican Cafe on Monday, Oct. 10, inside the former Chilango’s Broken Egg restaurant. Business so far has been great, and the couple is excited to have a new place for Jacksonians to eat, Judith said.
This Michigan Bakery Serves The Best Bread In The Entire State
Here's where you can find it.
Lansing TikTok sensation gives back to community
This week, he donated thousands of dollars to the Lansing Boys & Girls Club.
Big John Steak and Onion Does Steak Big
On this edition of #OnTapEats, I decided to make a stop while out of town for a wedding. I made a stop at a mid-Michigan favorite, Big John Steak and Onion in Flint, MI. This was suggested by my good friend C.W. Harris (@cwharris773). “Big” John Klobucar opened the first...
Frankenmuth loses another business icon in Judy Zehnder Keller
The Bavarian Inn Lodge announced Wednesday on social media that its president and owner, Judy Zehnder Keller, has passed away. She was 77 years old.
Green Dot Stables reopening, this time with music venue
The Junction is an entertainment venue that will host live music, club nights as well as national touring acts.
Did you know there are locations for the Church of the Flying Spaghetti Monster in Michigan?
According to my Google searches, there are two locations in Michigan. One is in Northern Michigan and one is 20 minutes away from Grand Rapids in Alto. I will emphasize that these are not brick-and-mortar locations. The church-goers meet up in their homes or at public venues. The Alto Church...
Tunnel of Terror taking over Tommy's Express Car Wash in Lansing
It looks like a normal car wash right now with a few Halloween decorations, but this weekend, Tommy's Express Car Wash will transform into a Tunnel of Terror.
lansingcitypulse.com
Old Union Depot, 637 E. Michigan Ave., Lansing
Locals will recognize this week’s Eye Candy as Clara’s, a popular restaurant on Michigan Avenue for nearly 40 years before closing in 2016. The building has recently secured new tenants: Starbucks and Michigan-based restaurant Bobcat Bonnie’s. Starbucks is now open, and Bobcat Bonnie’s is expected to open its doors this coming spring to serve brunch and more.
The Last Kmart Shopping Center in Lansing
The Cedar Street Kmart opened on November 12, 1970 and had a good run – approximately 47 years by the time it closed in March 2017. It didn't stay empty for long, though... it was all revamped inside and turned into a storage facility. If someone blindfolded you and dropped you inside, you'd never know it was once a Kmart.
The Ghost That Haunted Lansing’s School for the Blind
The Lansing School for the Blind has been renovated as an apartment complex for seniors…but does that stop the place from having all the haunted rumors? Well, no. The Michigan School for the Blind opened in 1858 as the Michigan Female College. 22 years later - 1880 - the school was changed to become the Michigan School for the Blind. 14-year-old Stevie Wonder became a student in 1964, one year after his first album was released…it was here that he studied and learned how to play piano & keyboards. After a decline in the student body - beginning in the 1970s - the school closed down in 1995.
hillsdalecollegian.com
Hillsdale students should not celebrate Halloween
The beauty of a Midwestern fall is at its peak in October: the flaming colors of the autumn leaves, the crisp air, and the clear sapphire skies are a perfect celebration of the season. Yet one of the most popular days in October is Halloween. While many think of Halloween...
Please Stop Doing This in the Grand Blanc Kroger Parking Lot
Friends, neighbors and probably some of my family... I'm begging for your help, here. The Saginaw Road and Bella Vista Drive area has been home to the Grand Mall for decades. The grocery store used to be a Kessel Food Market and now a Kroger, of course. Tenants have come and gone over the years at the Grand Mall -- Only ONE thing has remained a constant: That parking lot!
Michigan Closing In On One Last Daylight Saving Time?
You may have already noticed that it is already getting dark earlier. We won't see the sun past 8 pm until spring. Get ready Lansing, in a couple of weeks were are about to fall back. Daylight saving time is coming to an end for 2022. After next year, it could become a permanent thing in Michigan.
Errol, a gentle boy, needs a new home
Errol is three-years-old, neutered, vaccinated and microchipped.
See inside the $1.9M custom-built mansion for sale near Jackson
JACKSON COUNTY, MI – A sprawling custom home just outside Jackson provides the peak of luxury - including heated floors and a heated pool. The home at 6191 Browns Lake Road is a 7,900-square-foot home custom-built for its current owner in 2011. The mansion features five bedrooms and five baths across three floors with a multitude of shared spaces. Vaulted ceilings and towering windows offer views across the secluded six-acre property.
Michigan football TE Erick All undergoes 'life-changing' surgery
Michigan football has been without one of its top offensive weapons since September. On Friday night, the world got a bit of a glimpse as to why. Tight end Erick All posted on Instagram several photos, including one of him in a hospital bed, seemingly preparing for surgery. In the caption, All wrote that he underwent "a life changing surgery" earlier this week in Fort Myers, Florida.
michiganradio.org
Suspension bridge through the tree tops could attract more visitors to an MSU hidden gem
There’s a hidden gem of nature in Michigan and people drive right past it without realizing what it is. Hidden Lake Gardens is in Lenawee County about ten miles west of the small town of Tecumseh. The director of the gardens says this place has been around as far back as 1926, but not that many people are aware of it.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Ann Arbor police, fire departments clap back at Michigan vs. Michigan State night game announcement with meme
ANN ARBOR – It all started with a retweet. The Ann Arbor Police Department retweeted on Thursday an image of a seemingly exhausted Ben Affleck getting some air with a cigarette in hand with the caption: “Ann Arbor police department when they heard the MSU/UM game was going to be a night game.”
Parts shortage cancels Saturday overtime shift at Lansing-Delta GM Plant
This Saturday’s production overtime shift at GM’s Lansing-Delta Township Assembly Plant has been canceled
