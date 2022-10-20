Football: What to Watch For: Wildcats will need vigilance on both ends of the field ahead of Maryland matchup

Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Fallout from the “Thank You, I’m Sorry” Speech and the Wrath of Jill Biden Because Nobody Stopped HimThe Veracity ReportWashington, DC
Pro-life activist sues city of Baltimore, alleging First Amendment discriminationLive Action NewsBaltimore, MD
Annapolis Town Center East Village Grand Opening This OctoberAmber AlexandriaAnnapolis, MD
Washington, D.C. Mayor May Have Made a Wrong Call on Handling Texas MigrantsTom HandyWashington, DC
Washington DC Council Approved a Bill to Allow Non-citizens the Right to VoteTom HandyWashington, DC
Related
Daily Northwestern
Football: Rapid Recap: Maryland 31, Northwestern 24
For much of Saturday’s matchup, it looked as though Northwestern would win on American soil for the first time in over a year. Early on, the Wildcats got their first lead since August and even managed to control their game at the half. Sophomore quarterback Brendan Sullivan appeared at ease, and Maryland’s offense struggled to click.
Daily Northwestern
Football: The stuff of dreams and nightmares: The nine plays that determined Northwestern’s 31-24 loss to Maryland
In a duel between two quarterbacks each making their first collegiate starts, Maryland picked up a 31-24 victory over Northwestern in a back-and-forth affair Saturday. Fresh off a bye week with sophomore quarterback Brendan Sullivan leading the charge, the Wildcats looked like an impassioned bunch in College Park, jumping out to an early 10-point advantage in the second quarter. But the self-inflicted wounds which have plagued NU in 2022, namely turnovers and missed tackles, came back to haunt the Cats in the second half.
Daily Northwestern
Football: Price: Despite close loss against Maryland, Northwestern flashes bright spots on both sides of the ball
As Northwestern and Maryland prepared to square off Saturday in College Park, the two teams did not appear to be an even matchup. Winning their last contest against Indiana, the Terrapins (6-2, 3-2 Big Ten) flex the third-most total yards per game in the conference, powered by quarterback Taulia Tagovailoa, with the third-most passing yards per game in the Big Ten, and Roman Hemby, who has the sixth-most total rushing yards. Not to mention, Maryland’s anticipated bolster of fans in attendance, as it is homecoming weekend.
247Sports
Maryland Women's Basketball: After roster overhaul, Terps have "a great puzzle to put together."
After a summer that included a near-complete roster overhaul, Maryland women’s basketball head coach Brenda Frese and her staff are simply putting the pieces together once again to compete for titles. “It's just a great puzzle to be able to put together,” Frese said. “We're looking forward to maximizing...
Daily Northwestern
Women’s Soccer: No. 13 Northwestern falls 2-1 to Iowa on Senior Night
Just five days ago, No. 5 Northwestern entered its match against No. 15 Michigan State on a 13-game unbeaten streak and tied for the top seed in the Big Ten. However, following back-to-back losses against the Spartans on Sunday and Iowa on Thursday, the Cats have entered unprecedented territory. Until now, they had not lost two consecutive games this season.
Daily Northwestern
Men’s Soccer: Northwestern battles back, draws Wisconsin-Milwaukee 1-1
Northwestern faced Wisconsin-Milwaukee in a chilly non-conference affair Wednesday under the lights at Martin Stadium. The midweek reprieve from their respective conference slates offered the Wildcats and Panthers a chance at victory in a season in which wins have been few and far between for both — the two squads have combined for three total wins this season. Still, NU has picked up its play in October, as the Cats entered the matchup with a 1-1-2 record this month.
mymcmedia.org
Gaithersburg Mayor Relishes Role as Quince Orchard Football Superfan
The Quince Orchard football team is riding high. The Cougars are 7-0, have won 21 straight games dating back to their 2021 season opener, have outscored opponents by almost 250 combined points in 2022 and are the defending state champions. They have a loyal fanbase that fills the seats at the Gaithersburg school’s Cougar Dome for every home game.
Inside Nova
Potomac basketball to honor Kyle Honore in different ways this season
Anthony Mills planned on hosting a basketball tournament this December. It’s something he did at Colonial Forge and something he wanted to continue as Potomac’s new boys coach. What Mills needed was a name for the tournament. Fittingly, he decided to name it after former Potomac standout Kyle...
PhillyBite
Where To Find The Ice Cream In Maryland
- You'll find many Maryland ice cream parlors and shops. You can find some that specialize in one particular dessert, while others serve a variety of sweet treats until late at night. Insomnia Cookies is a popular chain, while the famous Cinnaholic in Baltimore is a treat from Heaven. Justine's...
theblackandwhite.net
Brawls erupt between Whitman, B-CC students after rivalry football game despite new security measures
A B-CC student allegedly “jumped” a Whitman senior in downtown Bethesda after last night’s football game between the rival schools, sparking a series of brawls that involved at least eight students and a Montgomery County Police officer. At approximately 7:49 p.m., a B-CC senior struck a Whitman...
worldatlas.com
6 Best Cities to Retire in Maryland
When thinking of retirement, many people think of retirees flocking to Florida. However, Maryland is also a viable destination for those enjoying their golden years. Situated beside Virginia and overlooking the Atlantic Ocean, this Mid-Atlantic state is known for its fishing activities, and booming tourism industry; several cities across Maryland offer an ideal environment and great support network for people looking to retire in comfort.
Washington Examiner
Maryland school district blocked Republican gubernatorial candidate's website
A Maryland school district had blocked visiting the Republican gubernatorial candidate's website from its computers before fixing access on Thursday. A student of Frederick County Public Schools had been working on a school assignment from home on a district-issued computer when the student discovered the website of Dan Cox, the Republican candidate running against Democrat Wes Moore, could not be accessed on the device. After being alerted to the issue, FCPS began to work on fixing it, according to Fox 45 News.
mocoshow.com
8 of the Top 10 (and 19 of the Top 25) Elementary Schools in Maryland Are in MoCo, According to Latest Niche Rankings
Niche, a rankings and review resource that provides information on K-12 schools, colleges, cities, neighborhoods, and companies across the United States, recently published its new 2023 Best Schools and Districts rankings. Now in its ninth year, the rankings include updated data for 92,743 public schools, 30,112 private schools, and 11,820 school districts nationwide. According to the rankings, 8 of the top 10 (and 19 of the Top 25) public elementary schools in Maryland are located in Montgomery County, with Stone Mill Elementary School (North Potomac) earning the top spot. All MoCo schools ranked in the top 25 are listed below.
Daily Northwestern
18th State House District candidates Gabel and Hutchinson talk key Illinois issues ahead of the election
Content warning: This story contains mentions of sexual assault and gun violence. Illinois House of Representatives 18th District candidates incumbent state Rep. Robyn Gabel (D-Evanston) and Republican Charles Hutchinson discussed their stances on key issues, such as reproductive rights, collective bargaining and Illinois’ ban of cash bail at a Sunday night forum.
'Yes On 4' campaign makes push for legalization of recreational marijuana in Maryland
BALTIMORE - With just weeks before midterm elections in Maryland, those in favor of the legalization of recreational marijuana are doubling down their efforts to get voters to vote "Yes" on Question Four.The "Yes On 4" campaign, Chaired by former Baltimore Raven Eugene Monroe held a news conference Thursday."It is important that although the polling is strong that we continue to amplify the voice of this campaign," Monroe said. MORE: WJZ voter's guideQuestion Four would legalize recreational marijuana for people 21 and up in Maryland next year. The state would join 19 others and Washington, D.C. that have already legalized marijuana.Recent polls...
fox5dc.com
Overturned truck causes delays on I-270 in Frederick
FREDERICK, Md. - Drivers along I-270 in Frederick, Maryland are dealing with traffic issues Friday afternoon after a truck overturned on the highway. Officials say it happened in the northbound lanes of I-270 near Baker Valley Road. A preliminary investigation reveals that the driver of the truck blew a tire...
Marilyn Mosby Asks For Federal Perjury Case To Be Moved Out Of Maryland
Baltimore City State's Attorney Marilyn Mosby is reportedly wanting to move her federal perjury trial out of Maryland after a scheduling order was issued following a motion to transfer venues, reports Fox Baltimore. Judge Lydia Grigsby has ordered Mosby's team to file documentation arguing the reasoning for changing the venue...
NBC Washington
About NBC4 Washington
NBC4 Washington is committed to Working 4 You. For more than 75 years, NBC4/WRC-TV has been a helpful, trusted neighbor providing news, information and weather to ensure that you're up to date on everything happening across the Washington, D.C. region. Together with Telemundo 44, we have a trustworthy and experienced...
fox5dc.com
Maryland man arrested for killing 28-year-old engaged in 'intimate encounter' inside DC residence
WASHINGTON - Police in D.C. arrested a man from Maryland accused of shooting and killing a 28-year-old, who was engaged in an intimate encounter with someone else, inside a residence in Northeast. The Metropolitan Police Department says Marcus Walker, 22, of Fort Washington, Maryland faces was taken into custody for...
baltimorepositive.com
Getting ready for a new downtown arena and entertainment venue in Baltimore
The former Baltimore Civic Center that became The Baltimore Arena that became First Mariner and then Royal Farms Arena changed names but never could shake its image or, simply, just what it was: an old building that was outdated the day it opened in 1961. That’s about to change. Let our Chief Digital Officer Mike Rosenfeld tell you what he learned recently on a trip to Austin, Texas.
Comments / 0