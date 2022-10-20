In just two weeks, Evanston residents will vote not just on local and state representatives — but on the city’s voting system itself. In July, City Council unanimously approved a referendum for the Nov. 8 general election ballot asking Evanston voters if they want to use ranked-choice voting. Under Evanston’s current “winner-take-all” election system, the candidate with the most votes wins, even if they haven’t earned a majority of votes. Ranked-choice voting ensures candidates have majority support to be elected.

EVANSTON, IL ・ 1 DAY AGO