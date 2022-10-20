ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Raleigh, NC

Alina Andras

3 Great Steakhouses in North Carolina

If you happen to live in North Carolina and you also love going out with your loved ones, here is a list of three amazing steakhouses in North Carolina that well-known for their absolutely delicious food and impeccable service.
townandtourist.com

20 Best Liveaboard Marinas in North Carolina (With Pictures!)

Disclosure: Town & Tourist may receive a commission for purchases made through links in this article, at no additional cost to you. If you’re considering making the permanent move to a liveaboard lifestyle, North Carolina has some great marinas to choose from. With over 5,000 miles of waterways, North Carolina is home to hundreds of marinas.
NORTH CAROLINA STATE
WRAL News

Foodie News: The BBQ Lab at North Hills opens soon

RALEIGH, N.C. — One of my most reliable sources, Kenan Barnes, shared some insider information this week. He got word that The BBQ Lab at North Hills will open their doors next Wednesday, Oct. 26, in the space formerly occupied by Tom Meyer’s Q Shack. Best to follow along on Facebook for the official announcement. The BBQ Lab is brought to us by the same folks behind Johnston County’s Redneck BBQ Lab.
RALEIGH, NC
PhillyBite

Where Are the Best Thrift Stores in North Carolina?

NORTH CAROLINA - If you're in the market for a few new pieces of clothing, there are some great thrift stores in North Carolina that you can check out. We've listed several in this article, including InJoy Thrift Stores in Rocky Mount and Raleigh, HANDmeUPs Thrift Store in Durham, Bargain Box in Greensboro, and ZABS Place in Matthews.
ROCKY MOUNT, NC
cbs17

Wake Forest becomes the newest NC town to push for a social district

WAKE FOREST, N.C. (WNCN) – Wake Forest is the newest North Carolina town to submit a proposal for a social district. A social district, or a designated area people can take alcohol to go and drink it while walking down the street, has become popular in cities such as Raleigh and Durham, but is also being considered in places such as Fayetteville and eastern parts of the state.
WAKE FOREST, NC
hollyspringsnc.gov

Join Us for the Annual Holly Springs Tradition: HollyFest

It’s that wonderful time of year again! Join us for our Annual HollyFest on Saturday, October 29 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Sugg Farm at Bass Lake Park, 2401 Grigsby Avenue. This free, family-friendly event celebrates Holly Springs and all the people, places and services that our community has to offer. Featuring local artists, businesses, food vendors, children’s activities, and local entertainment.
HOLLY SPRINGS, NC
visitraleigh.com

The Ghosts of Raleigh

A destination always brings out its best spooks and ghost stories during this week leading up to Halloween. With a haunted history like Wake County has, there are plenty of ghouls and goblins for us to talk about. That concept reminded us of a story, written by Ernest Dollar, executive director of the City of Raleigh Museum (COR Museum), and published in the Official Visitors Guide called "The Ghosts of Raleigh"—intended for people who love history and have vivid imaginations, a strong sense of empathy and a bit of a taste for the macabre.
RALEIGH, NC
kiss951.com

Our Favorite Wineries In North Carolina

One of our favorite things to do in Fall, is to visit area wineries with friends. We have a fun group always up for adventure. Sometimes, there are as many as seven to eight couples on these trips. In which case, we split the cost of hiring a driver to allow us a care free day. Other times, it’s a smaller group. Whatever the case, we always enjoy our trips. When we first began our winery visits, it shocked me to find out the sheer number of locations just a short drive from Charlotte. We love the Yadkin Valley, about an hour and a half from Charlotte. It’s home to some of our favorite wineries in North Carolina. At last count, there were 46 wineries in the Yadkin Valley, all within a few miles of each other. Apparently, the reason for the concentration of wineries in that area is the soil. The clay found there is similar to that in Tuscany, Italy. And, the climate seems to mimic Bordeaux. So, if you find yourself in search of a new outing, give the Yadkin Valley wineries a try. Here’s a few of our favorites!
NORTH CAROLINA STATE

