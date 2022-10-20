Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Cary's Phillips Farms is Hosting Many Fall Attractions Until October 30thJames TulianoCary, NC
A Duke Provost Is Chosen To Be The New President Of M.I.T.Joseph GodwinDurham, NC
Posted a Missing Pet Ad on Craigslist? Be Careful of This ScamJames Tuliano
It's Starting to Feel Like Fall! Here is When and Where you can Expect to See the Best Foliage in CaryJames TulianoCary, NC
N.C. Poor People’s Campaign march for voters’ rightsThe Triangle TribuneRaleigh, NC
Related
3 Great Steakhouses in North Carolina
If you happen to live in North Carolina and you also love going out with your loved ones, here is a list of three amazing steakhouses in North Carolina that well-known for their absolutely delicious food and impeccable service.
townandtourist.com
20 Best Liveaboard Marinas in North Carolina (With Pictures!)
Disclosure: Town & Tourist may receive a commission for purchases made through links in this article, at no additional cost to you. If you’re considering making the permanent move to a liveaboard lifestyle, North Carolina has some great marinas to choose from. With over 5,000 miles of waterways, North Carolina is home to hundreds of marinas.
Big item purchases at North Carolina State Fair require patience, experts say
Hundreds of thousands of people will make their way to the fairgrounds this year for food, rides, and, of course, deals from local vendors.
This Restaurant Has The Best Nachos In North Carolina
Eat This, Not That! found the best nachos in each state, including this spot in North Carolina offering unique takes on the classic.
WXII 12
Yes, there really is a barbecue war in North Carolina and it has everything to do with Eastern vs. Western
LEXINGTON, NC — Yes, there is a long-standing feud in North Carolina, and it has everything to do with barbecue. Let’s just say that this feud splits the state into eastern or western. That’s right, just imagine a bunch of pigs all lined up across the state, dividing it in half into either eastern or western.
Foodie News: The BBQ Lab at North Hills opens soon
RALEIGH, N.C. — One of my most reliable sources, Kenan Barnes, shared some insider information this week. He got word that The BBQ Lab at North Hills will open their doors next Wednesday, Oct. 26, in the space formerly occupied by Tom Meyer’s Q Shack. Best to follow along on Facebook for the official announcement. The BBQ Lab is brought to us by the same folks behind Johnston County’s Redneck BBQ Lab.
Who makes the best biscuit in the Triangle? Vote now for your favorite.
The perfect biscuit can be fluffy or flaky or pillowy, maybe even crispy. But who makes the best biscuit in the Triangle?
PhillyBite
Where Are the Best Thrift Stores in North Carolina?
NORTH CAROLINA - If you're in the market for a few new pieces of clothing, there are some great thrift stores in North Carolina that you can check out. We've listed several in this article, including InJoy Thrift Stores in Rocky Mount and Raleigh, HANDmeUPs Thrift Store in Durham, Bargain Box in Greensboro, and ZABS Place in Matthews.
4 Great Seafood Places in North Carolina
If you love eating seafood and you also happen to live in North Carolina, I have put together a list of four amazing seafood places in North Carolina that are great options for both a casual meal, as well as celebrating a special occasion.
kiss951.com
This Wine Train Ride Through The North Carolina Mountains Is Perfect For Fall
The perfect weekend getaway doesn’t exist in North Carolina? Or does it? How about a wine tasting train ride through the mountains of North Carolina? That’s what awaits you on the Great Smoky Mountains Railroad “Uncorked” experience. This adults-only train ride is VIP all the way....
WRAL
Restaurant Ratings: Sushio O, Carolina Ale House and Mi Casita
5 On Your Side brings you restaurant ratings for Sushio O on Glenwood Avenue in Raleigh, Carolina Ale House on Walnut Street in Cary and Mi Casita on North Bragg Boulevard in Spring Lake. 5 On Your Side brings you restaurant ratings for Sushio O on Glenwood Avenue in Raleigh,...
cbs17
Wake Forest becomes the newest NC town to push for a social district
WAKE FOREST, N.C. (WNCN) – Wake Forest is the newest North Carolina town to submit a proposal for a social district. A social district, or a designated area people can take alcohol to go and drink it while walking down the street, has become popular in cities such as Raleigh and Durham, but is also being considered in places such as Fayetteville and eastern parts of the state.
Major project to simplify Blue Ridge Road, Hillsborough Street intersection in Raleigh
RALEIGH, N.C. — Sunday night is the end of the North Carolina State Fair and the beginning of a major road project near the fairgrounds. Blue Ridge Road at Hillsborough Street near the fairgrounds is a busy, complicated area for drivers. There's a railroad crossing and another nearby intersection...
hollyspringsnc.gov
Join Us for the Annual Holly Springs Tradition: HollyFest
It’s that wonderful time of year again! Join us for our Annual HollyFest on Saturday, October 29 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Sugg Farm at Bass Lake Park, 2401 Grigsby Avenue. This free, family-friendly event celebrates Holly Springs and all the people, places and services that our community has to offer. Featuring local artists, businesses, food vendors, children’s activities, and local entertainment.
2 new movies filming in North Carolina with combined budgets of $30 million
North Carolina officials announced on Friday two new movies are filming in the state with a combined budget of $30 million.
visitraleigh.com
The Ghosts of Raleigh
A destination always brings out its best spooks and ghost stories during this week leading up to Halloween. With a haunted history like Wake County has, there are plenty of ghouls and goblins for us to talk about. That concept reminded us of a story, written by Ernest Dollar, executive director of the City of Raleigh Museum (COR Museum), and published in the Official Visitors Guide called "The Ghosts of Raleigh"—intended for people who love history and have vivid imaginations, a strong sense of empathy and a bit of a taste for the macabre.
kiss951.com
Our Favorite Wineries In North Carolina
One of our favorite things to do in Fall, is to visit area wineries with friends. We have a fun group always up for adventure. Sometimes, there are as many as seven to eight couples on these trips. In which case, we split the cost of hiring a driver to allow us a care free day. Other times, it’s a smaller group. Whatever the case, we always enjoy our trips. When we first began our winery visits, it shocked me to find out the sheer number of locations just a short drive from Charlotte. We love the Yadkin Valley, about an hour and a half from Charlotte. It’s home to some of our favorite wineries in North Carolina. At last count, there were 46 wineries in the Yadkin Valley, all within a few miles of each other. Apparently, the reason for the concentration of wineries in that area is the soil. The clay found there is similar to that in Tuscany, Italy. And, the climate seems to mimic Bordeaux. So, if you find yourself in search of a new outing, give the Yadkin Valley wineries a try. Here’s a few of our favorites!
2 North Carolina cities move up ‘Top 50 Rattiest Cities’ list
(WGHP) — Two North Carolina cities have increased their ranking on the 2022 edition of Orkin’s “Top 50 Rattiest Cities” list. Orkin, an American pest control company, produces the list every year. Orkin produced the rankings based on the number of rodent treatments performed in each city from Sept. 1, 2021, to Aug. 31, 2022. […]
NCDOT prepares for several long-term road closures in Raleigh
North Carolina Department of Transportation crews are getting ready for the first of several long-term closures near a busy intersection in Raleigh.
WBTV
Former UNC coach speaks about the future of the Atlantic Coast Conference
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Matt Doherty’s history with the Atlantic Coast Conference extends back several decades. In the 1980s he played for the North Carolina Tar Heels. In 1982 he helped the team win a national championship. Doherty went on to coach the Heels for a brief stint in...
Comments / 0