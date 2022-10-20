ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Coldwater, MI

Coldwater volleyball falls in sweep to Parma Western

By Troy Tennyson, Coldwater Daily Reporter
The Daily Reporter
The Daily Reporter
 3 days ago

COLDWATER, MI. — The Coldwater varsity volleyball team fell to the Parma Western on Wednesday night in three sets, losing by scores of 14-25, 18-25, and 13-25 on senior night.

The matchup pitted two teams tied for third place in the Interstate 8 and saw Parma Western control much of the action from the opening whistle. Big booming kills and crisp serves kept Coldwater on their toes throughout the night although the Cardinals did have their big moments.

Leading the Coldwater effort was Kenzie Scheid with 15 kills, one block and 18 digs; Mya Porter with four kills and one ace; Brooklyn Kerry with four kills and two blocks; Violet Waltke with 11 digs and one ace; and Maren DeBeau with 21 assists.

Coldwater also celebrated on the night their two seniors, honoring both Violet Waltke and Brooklyn Kerry.

With the loss, Coldwater falls to 12-15 overall on the season and 4-3 in the Interstate 8 while Parma Western improves to 27-9-2 overall and 5-2 in the Interstate 8. Coldwater will now enter Saturday’s Interstate 8 League tournament as the fourth seed while Parma Western will enter as the three seed. Both teams will play on Saturday at Coldwater’s Coach Floyd Eby Gymnasium for this year's conference tournament.

Coldwater JV falls to Parma Western

The Coldwater JV Cardinals dropped their Interstate 8 finale Wednesday night to Parma Western in two sets, falling by scores of 7-25 and 14-25.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=19dIQk_0ifrHkVI00

Leading the way for Coldwater was Dakota Allen with two digs; McKinley Kirk with two digs; Ta’vaiya Hughes with four kills, one ace, five digs and one block; Grace Riley with four digs; Macy Stanton with three assists and three digs; and Coley Burkhardt with one kill, two aces, three digs and two blocks.

Coldwater frosh fall to Parma in three-set slugfest

The Coldwater frehsman team fell to Parma Western on Wednesday in three sets, dropping the heartbreaker by scores of 6-25, 26-24, and 8-15.

Leading the way for Coldwater was Samantha Bernard with three kills and one ace; Mackenzie VanDongen with two kills and one ace; Abby Garcia with two kills; Josilynn Bitar with one kill; and Ava Gilchrist with one ace.

This article originally appeared on Coldwater Daily Reporter: Coldwater volleyball falls in sweep to Parma Western

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
MLive.com

Playoff-clinching wins headline Week 9 Kalamazoo-area prep football action

KALAMAZOO, MI – The final week of the 2022 high school football regular season was a thrilling one for several Kalamazoo-area teams who used Week 9 wins to secure playoff berths. Among the local squads who appear to be celebrating playoff clinching victories are Portage Central, Portage Northern, Vicksburg...
KALAMAZOO, MI
wtvbam.com

Napoleon blanks Union City in Big 8/Cascades crossover title game

UNION CITY, MI (WTVB) – In a battle of conference champions from the Cascades and Big 8 Conferences Saturday afternoon at Alumni Field, Napoleon held Union City scoreless for the first time this season in a 15-0 win. The Pirates scored all the points they needed in the second...
UNION CITY, MI
MLive.com

Jackson roundup: Western scores late to beat Coldwater

JACKSON -- Ty Keeler scored the game winning touchdown on an 18-yard run with 3:50 left in the fourth quarter as Western trailed by multiple scores in its Week 9 game with Coldwater for a 35-28 win. Coldwater led 21-6 in the second quarter before an Alex Trudell score with...
JACKSON, MI
MLive.com

Napoleon poised to take on tough Union City squad in crossover

NAPOLEON -- For the first time since 2017, the Napoleon Pirates are the football champions of the Cascades Conference. With that 6-0 run through league play, and 8-0 overall record, comes a chance to play in the title game of the Big 8/Cascades Crossover. The Pirates will visit Union City on Saturday at 1 p.m.
UNION CITY, MI
MLive.com

Lumen Christi names Josh Tropea boys basketball coach

JACKSON -- Josh Tropea will serve as boys basketball coach at Lumen Christi. The school announced the hiring Monday evening. Tropea had coached at Chelsea in 2020-21 and 2021-22, leading the Bulldogs to a 25-19 record over the past two seasons, a 2019 district title and the SEC-White title before stepping down in April. He was succeeded at Chelsea by former Grass Lake girls basketball coach Andrea Cabana.
ANCHORAGE, AK
WWMTCw

Kalamazoo County man wins over $700,000 in Michigan Lottery

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — A last-minute decision paid off for a Kalamazoo County man. The 62-year-old player, who chose to stay anonymous, won $733,362 from a Fantasy 5 jackpot ticket bought at Bronco Liquor, according to Michigan Lottery. West Michigan winner circle: Battle Creek man hits the jackpot with $3.39M...
KALAMAZOO COUNTY, MI
ClickOnDetroit.com

Michigan State Lottery: Kalamazoo man claims $733K Fantasy 5 jackpot

KALAMAZOO, Mich. – A Kalamazoo County man was the lucky winner of a $733,362 jackpot from a Michigan State Lottery (MSL) Fantasy 5 ticket and recently claimed his prize. According to MSL, a 62-year-old man made a last-minute decision to purchase a Fantasy 5 ticket and was able to match the five winning numbers in the June 19 drawing.
KALAMAZOO, MI
MLive

Man drowns after falling off kayak into Southwest Michigan lake

PENN TOWNSHIP, MI – A man drowned Friday, Oct. 21 after falling off a kayak into Cass County’s Belas Lake. Around 7:23 a.m., Cass County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to a report of a kayak drifting in the northwest corner of the lake. No one was on the boat and hunting equipment was floating nearby, a news release said.
CASS COUNTY, MI
WILX-TV

Michigan law forces retired teachers to stop coaching

EAST LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Michigan has a shortage of coaches at K-12 schools across the state. And ironically, a law meant to help schools deal with staff shortages is making things worse. Pat Murray was a Cross Country and Track and Field Coach at East Lansing High School. After...
MICHIGAN STATE
Kalamazoo Gazette

Pita Way to open next door to City BBQ in Portage

PORTAGE, MI — Southwest Michigan will soon have its first Pita Way when the Michigan-born and -bred Mediterranean restaurant chain opens in Portage. The restaurant is located in a new building at 6403 S. Westnedge Road, sandwiched between the recently opened City BBQ and Sleep Number store on the east side of the road and in front of Dick’s Sporting Goods. The restaurant is expected to open soon, though is yet to announce an exact date.
PORTAGE, MI
WILX-TV

Jackson police seek missing 12-year-old boy

JACKSON, Mich. (WILX) - Police in Jackson are looking for CardiAir Hardwick, a 12-year-old boy who has been reported missing. Authorities said he was last seen leaving his home on McKinley Street, between Hill Place and Lansing Avenue. Hardwick stands 5 feet, 4 inches tall and weighs about 115 pounds....
JACKSON, MI
interlochenpublicradio.org

Michigan’s forgotten October fruit

It’s October, and that means Michigan’s largest native fruit is ripe and ready. You’re probably thinking of a big juicy apple, but apples aren’t native to Michigan. Michigan’s largest native fruit is the pawpaw. Like many school children, Cheryl Bartz, from IPR’s Red Pine Radio...
MICHIGAN STATE
97.5 NOW FM

Michigan Closing In On One Last Daylight Saving Time?

You may have already noticed that it is already getting dark earlier. We won't see the sun past 8 pm until spring. Get ready Lansing, in a couple of weeks were are about to fall back. Daylight saving time is coming to an end for 2022. After next year, it could become a permanent thing in Michigan.
MICHIGAN STATE
MLive

No injuries in crash between Vicksburg Schools bus and pickup

KALAMAZOO COUNTY, MI -- No one was injured when a Vicksburg Schools bus carrying five elementary students crashed with a pickup. The crash happened about 4 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 20 at 36th Street and V Avenue. Vicksburg Schools staff said all of the students were checked by medical personnel and...
VICKSBURG, MI
The Daily Reporter

The Daily Reporter

2K+
Followers
1K+
Post
280K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Coldwater, MI from Coldwater Daily Reporter.

 http://thedailyreporter.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy