Kepa Arrizabalaga benefitting under new Chelsea boss Graham Potter

By NewsChain Sport
 3 days ago
Kepa Arrizabalaga says he is benefitting from a run in the Chelsea team under new boss Graham Potter.

The 28-year-old has gone from Blues outcast to their regular number one this season having kept his place despite Edouard Mendy recovering from the injury he suffered in September.

Kepa made fine saves from Ivan Toney and Bryan Mbeumo as Chelsea battled to a goalless draw at Brentford on Wednesday night.

He told Amazon Prime: “I am playing with confidence, with the ball and without it. In good positions, I feel good and I am helping the team. I am happy to be like this.

“Every player needs this confidence, this push, and for a goalkeeper, it’s important when you have continuity and play matches in a row.

“When you are not playing, the distance and crosses, there are a lot to consider. Training is not the same. I am playing well and with confidence.”

Chelsea remain unbeaten since Potter took over but their four-match winning run ended on a frustrating night in west London.

“We didn’t win, we dropped two points because at the end of the game we had clear chances,” added Kepa.

“We are not happy. People weren’t happy. The last 15-20 minutes we played a lot of time in their box, we had clear opportunities and should have scored.

“Our feeling is we dropped two points. We wanted three points to be fighting with the top clubs and stay as high as we can.”

Kepa’s fellow goalkeeper, and fellow Spaniard, David Raya was also busy as Chelsea pushed for a late winner, saving from substitutes Christian Pulisic and Carney Chukwuemek.

He told Amazon Prime: “We didn’t give them too many chances, we were tired, and running a lot after the ball.

“We are happy with the point and a clean sheet. We always said here is our home, our fortress and made it difficult for every team. Teams find it hard to break us down. We need to keep playing this way.”

