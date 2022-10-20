Read full article on original website
Daily Crunch: World’s largest Black-led VC fund leads $4M seed round for Nigerian retail automation startup
What’s uuuuup, you wonderful humans. We’re psyched to be reporting live from TechCrunch Disrupt — without ignoring the rest of the world, natch. It’s been a super fun day, and we’re here to share some delightful morsels of news and shenanigans with you! — Christine and Haje.
Black startup founders raised just $187 million in the third quarter
The latest Crunchbase numbers show that Black founders raised $187 million in Q3, a staggering decline from the nearly $1.1 billion they received in Q3 2021 and a sizable drop from the $594 million the cohort raised in Q2. Black founders raised just 0.12% of the $150.9 billion deployed in...
TechCrunch+ roundup: PLG and enterprise sales, SaaS pricing strategy, OPT options
My colleagues are flying home to cities as far flung as Taipei, Paris and London; I just took a streetcar home, which should keep my expense report simple. Moscone Center did not look like we’re experiencing a downturn in tech: The Expo Hall and demo booths were buzzing, and attendees were networking with enthusiasm in the hallways (are business cards making a comeback?).
Will alternative investments become a staple in all investors’ portfolios?
Alternative investments, or alts, are a direct corollary to diversified portfolios. And they are not just for institutional funds: Individual investors too are showing increasing interest in this asset class, which encompasses all sorts of supports, from wine and watches to gold … and startups. Startups can be on...
KKR, Others to Invest $500 Million in India's UPL Units
BENGALURU (Reuters) - India' UPL Ltd said on Friday U.S. investment firm KKR & Co Inc and others would invest $500 million in the company's units, as the agrochemicals maker looks to fund its expansion plans. UPL said KKR would invest $300 million for a 13.33% stake in its unit...
Former Microsoft CEO and billionaire Steve Ballmer reveals he will invest $400 million in private-fund ventures to support Black entrepreneurs
Steve Ballmer, billionaire owner of the L.A. Clippers NBA team and former CEO of Microsoft, has been a major philanthropist for years. Now he’s investing $400 million to support Black-owned businesses. Ballmer, along with wife Connie Ballmer, will partner with established private equity firms and investment banks to help...
Covenant Logistics announces leadership change
Within its third-quarter earnings report, Covenant Logistics (NASDAQ: CVLG) Thursday announced the next steps in an ongoing management transition. Paul Bunn, who had been senior executive vice president and COO at the truckload carrier, will be promoted to president on Jan. 1, 2023, while continuing to hold his COO title.
‘We need to be on the 700th Black woman starting a unicorn company’ instead of just a few, says the founder of Incredible Health
Incredible Health CEO Iman Abuzeid, and Kirsten Green, the founder at Forerunner Ventures, discussed breaking barriers for women at Fortune's Most Powerful Women Summit.
Meta’s $10B metaverse investment is ‘not enough’ according to Animoca Brands’ Yat Siu
They said they’re going to spend $10 billion a year to make the metaverse work. Well, here’s the thing — we think $10 billion is not enough for Facebook to succeed. Billions of dollars are transacted in the open metaverse space — actually much more when you consider fungible tokens. Most of the value goes to the end user, so why would I transact on something like Meta — regardless of its visuals — when I have to give half of it to the platform?
UK asset managers warn of tough times as investors pull or divert cash
Firms such as Jupiter and Schroders suffer net outflows as inflation, economic uncertainty and Ukraine war weigh on investors
Peloton's top human resources executive is leaving the company
Peloton Chief People Officer Shari Eaton is leaving the company. The move comes after multiple executive departures in September, including former CEO John Foley. In a LinkedIn post, Eaton praised and thanked Peloton's founders as well as its current CEO, Barry McCarthy. 's Chief People Officer Shari Eaton is leaving...
A brief history of activist investors in tech and the role they play
Activist investors — typically specialized hedge funds that buy significant minority stakes in publicly traded companies with the goal of changing how they’re run — have become more active within the tech sector in recent years. According to an analysis by Bloomberg Law, investor activists launched more campaigns in tech during Q2 2022 than in any other sector.
5 cloud investors illustrate the various paths ahead for startups
According to several cloud investors, startups should prioritize building over optimization — unless it’s going to save them a big chunk of money. Boldstart Ventures partner Shomik Ghosh summed it up succinctly: “In early product or go-to-market stages, optimizing cloud spend should be the last thing on a founder’s mind besides utilizing as much cloud resource credits as possible.”
Uber pilots electric cab offering in India
“As the leading mobility app in India, we are committed to supporting the Indian government’s emission goals. Expect to see more electric vehicles — be they two, three or four-wheeled — across Indian cities in the coming months,” the spokeswoman said in a statement emailed to TechCrunch in response to a query.
Fintech Startup Uplinq Financial Technologies Announces $1.25M Investment
Uplinq Financial Technologies – which claims to be the first global credit assessment and scoring platform for SMB lenders – announced: “a $1.25 million investment from ATX Venture Partners, an early-stage venture capital firm based in Austin, Texas.”. This announcement “comes after Uplinq raised $3.5 million in...
Operator Collective was early to bring on operators as LPs. Now it’s doubling down
The San Francisco-based organization raised $92 million for its second fund to invest in early-stage enterprise companies. The fund was backed by an LP base of 152 operators, in addition to a few institutions, and comes three years after the firm raised $51 million for its first fund. Operator Collective...
EV maker Arrival cutting jobs again in pivot away from UK to the US
The company said in a regulatory filing posted Thursday that it is shifting its focus to the United States and away from the UK market, where it is headquartered and where the first EV vans were supposed to be delivered. Arrival, which went from stealthy electric vehicle startup to a...
Iridium sheds more light on direct-to-smartphone plan
TAMPA, Fla. — Initial direct-to-smartphone services from Iridium’s constellation will support occasional communications for emergencies and other unforeseen needs in remote areas worldwide, CEO Matt Desch said Oct. 20. Similar to rival low Earth orbit (LEO) operator Globalstar’s plan to bring basic SOS connectivity to the iPhone 14...
ARTEAR Extends Intelsat Agreement for Content Distribution Across Argentina, the Americas
MCLEAN, Va.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Oct 19, 2022-- Intelsat, operator of one of the world’s largest integrated satellite and terrestrial network and leading provider of inflight connectivity (IFC), has signed a multi-year and multi transponder agreement with ARTEAR to meet the media company’s entire content distribution and contribution needs. ARTEAR is a part of Group CLARIN, the largest media business group in Argentina. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221019005148/en/ ARTEAR will be utilizing Intelsat 34 (IS-34), Galaxy 13 (G-13), and Intelsat 14 (IS-14), for Pay TV, Terrestrial Television (Advanced Television and Digital Terrestrial Television) and Contribution services in the United States and Latin America. (Photo: Business Wire)
The S&P 500 has 20% more downside before bottoming, but don't abandon stocks as these 3 sectors show promise, Morgan Stanley stock chief says
The S&P 500 has more room before finding a bottom in the neighborhood of 3,000 to 3,200, according to Morgan Stanley's Mike Wilson.
