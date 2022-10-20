ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

TechCrunch

Black startup founders raised just $187 million in the third quarter

The latest Crunchbase numbers show that Black founders raised $187 million in Q3, a staggering decline from the nearly $1.1 billion they received in Q3 2021 and a sizable drop from the $594 million the cohort raised in Q2. Black founders raised just 0.12% of the $150.9 billion deployed in...
TechCrunch

TechCrunch+ roundup: PLG and enterprise sales, SaaS pricing strategy, OPT options

My colleagues are flying home to cities as far flung as Taipei, Paris and London; I just took a streetcar home, which should keep my expense report simple. Moscone Center did not look like we’re experiencing a downturn in tech: The Expo Hall and demo booths were buzzing, and attendees were networking with enthusiasm in the hallways (are business cards making a comeback?).
TechCrunch

Will alternative investments become a staple in all investors’ portfolios?

Alternative investments, or alts, are a direct corollary to diversified portfolios. And they are not just for institutional funds: Individual investors too are showing increasing interest in this asset class, which encompasses all sorts of supports, from wine and watches to gold … and startups. Startups can be on...
US News and World Report

KKR, Others to Invest $500 Million in India's UPL Units

BENGALURU (Reuters) - India' UPL Ltd said on Friday U.S. investment firm KKR & Co Inc and others would invest $500 million in the company's units, as the agrochemicals maker looks to fund its expansion plans. UPL said KKR would invest $300 million for a 13.33% stake in its unit...
freightwaves.com

Covenant Logistics announces leadership change

Within its third-quarter earnings report, Covenant Logistics (NASDAQ: CVLG) Thursday announced the next steps in an ongoing management transition. Paul Bunn, who had been senior executive vice president and COO at the truckload carrier, will be promoted to president on Jan. 1, 2023, while continuing to hold his COO title.
TechCrunch

Meta’s $10B metaverse investment is ‘not enough’ according to Animoca Brands’ Yat Siu

They said they’re going to spend $10 billion a year to make the metaverse work. Well, here’s the thing — we think $10 billion is not enough for Facebook to succeed. Billions of dollars are transacted in the open metaverse space — actually much more when you consider fungible tokens. Most of the value goes to the end user, so why would I transact on something like Meta — regardless of its visuals — when I have to give half of it to the platform?
CNBC

Peloton's top human resources executive is leaving the company

Peloton Chief People Officer Shari Eaton is leaving the company. The move comes after multiple executive departures in September, including former CEO John Foley. In a LinkedIn post, Eaton praised and thanked Peloton's founders as well as its current CEO, Barry McCarthy. 's Chief People Officer Shari Eaton is leaving...
TechCrunch

A brief history of activist investors in tech and the role they play

Activist investors — typically specialized hedge funds that buy significant minority stakes in publicly traded companies with the goal of changing how they’re run — have become more active within the tech sector in recent years. According to an analysis by Bloomberg Law, investor activists launched more campaigns in tech during Q2 2022 than in any other sector.
TechCrunch

5 cloud investors illustrate the various paths ahead for startups

According to several cloud investors, startups should prioritize building over optimization — unless it’s going to save them a big chunk of money. Boldstart Ventures partner Shomik Ghosh summed it up succinctly: “In early product or go-to-market stages, optimizing cloud spend should be the last thing on a founder’s mind besides utilizing as much cloud resource credits as possible.”
TechCrunch

Uber pilots electric cab offering in India

“As the leading mobility app in India, we are committed to supporting the Indian government’s emission goals. Expect to see more electric vehicles — be they two, three or four-wheeled — across Indian cities in the coming months,” the spokeswoman said in a statement emailed to TechCrunch in response to a query.
crowdfundinsider.com

Fintech Startup Uplinq Financial Technologies Announces $1.25M Investment

Uplinq Financial Technologies – which claims to be the first global credit assessment and scoring platform for SMB lenders – announced: “a $1.25 million investment from ATX Venture Partners, an early-stage venture capital firm based in Austin, Texas.”. This announcement “comes after Uplinq raised $3.5 million in...
SpaceNews.com

Iridium sheds more light on direct-to-smartphone plan

TAMPA, Fla. — Initial direct-to-smartphone services from Iridium’s constellation will support occasional communications for emergencies and other unforeseen needs in remote areas worldwide, CEO Matt Desch said Oct. 20. Similar to rival low Earth orbit (LEO) operator Globalstar’s plan to bring basic SOS connectivity to the iPhone 14...
The Associated Press

ARTEAR Extends Intelsat Agreement for Content Distribution Across Argentina, the Americas

MCLEAN, Va.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Oct 19, 2022-- Intelsat, operator of one of the world’s largest integrated satellite and terrestrial network and leading provider of inflight connectivity (IFC), has signed a multi-year and multi transponder agreement with ARTEAR to meet the media company’s entire content distribution and contribution needs. ARTEAR is a part of Group CLARIN, the largest media business group in Argentina. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221019005148/en/ ARTEAR will be utilizing Intelsat 34 (IS-34), Galaxy 13 (G-13), and Intelsat 14 (IS-14), for Pay TV, Terrestrial Television (Advanced Television and Digital Terrestrial Television) and Contribution services in the United States and Latin America. (Photo: Business Wire)
