ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Portland, OR

Grant rallies Blazers past Kings 113-108 in opener

The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2KEoqd_0ifrHQne00

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — Jerami Grant converted a three-point play with 50.4 seconds to play to give Portland the lead and the Trail Blazers spoiled Mike Brown’s coaching debut in Sacramento with a 113-108 win over the Kings on Wednesday night.

Grant scored 23 points to lead Portland and Anfernee Simons added 22. Damian Lillard scored 20 in his first game back from an abdominal injury that had sidelined him since January.

“I just like to play the game the way that the game should be played,” coach Chauncey Billups said. “We have a generational guy in Dame. He’s going to have his nights. We got to have other guys be there when it’s actually not his night and you can actually go win a game or go steal a game. That’s exactly what happened tonight.”

The Kings came into the season with optimism that the hiring of Brown could help end an NBA-record 16-season playoff drought.

But they were dealt a loss in the opener despite 33 points from De’Aaron Fox and and 23 from Kevin Huerter in his Kings debut.

“I know this group should play a lot better on both ends of the floor,” Brown said. “I know this group can play a whole heck of a lot better on both ends of the floor.”

Terence Davis gave Sacramento a 106-104 lead when he followed a missed shot by Huerter with an emphatic dunk with 2:18 to play. But Davis was given a technical foul after the dunk and Lillard made the free throw to make it 106-105.

After a couple of empty trips on both ends, Grant gave Portland the lead for good with his driving layup and foul shot after an apparent turnover by the Blazers was wiped off because of a kicking violation on Sacramento.

Fox missed a 3 at the other end and Josh Hart added another three-point play to make it a five-point game and the Blazers held on for the win.

“We just grinding and fighting,” Hart said. “That’s going to be the biggest thing. ... Teams are going to go on runs and we got to make sure we’re connecting with each other when that happens. If we do that and play our game, I like our team.”

The Kings fell into a 14-point hole in the second quarter as they struggled offensively and kept sending Portland to the foul line. They turned it around with a 16-1 run to move back ahead and had a 55-51 lead at halftime.

The Blazers trailed by 10 midway through the third quarter before tying it in the closing seconds on a layup by Simons.

Portland then pulled it out in the fourth.

“We still had a chance to win,” Fox said. “We can’t give up three 30-point quarters. They scored off a lot of our turnovers and I do think we were a bit sloppy.”

TIP-INS

Trail Blazers: Shaedon Sharpe scored 12 points in 16 minutes in his NBA debut. Sharpe was selected seventh overall in the draft despite not playing last season at Kentucky. ... Key offseason acquisition Gary Payton II remains sidelined by a core muscle injury. ... Portland snapped a three-game losing streak in season openers.

Kings: Fox became the first Kings player to have at least 30 points, five rebounds and five assists in an opener since Oscar Robertson in 1966. ... First-round rookie Keegan Murray (COVID protocols) was sidelined and will have to wait to make his debut. ... Baseball Home Run King Barry Bonds rang the cowbell to open the game along with former Kings Metta Sandiford-Artest and Brad Miller. ... The Kings played a video tribute to their former coach Bill Russell, who died this summer. Russell coached one year in Sacramento following a Hall of Fame playing career for Boston.

Trail Blazers: Host Phoenix on Friday night.

Kings: Host the Clippers on Friday night.

___

AP NBA: https://apnews.com/hub/nba and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
thecomeback.com

LeBron James gives brutally honest advice to Russell Westbrook

The Los Angeles Clippers defeated the Los Angeles Lakers, 103-97, on Thursday night. The loss dropped the Lakers to 0-2 on the season. Lakers point guard Russell Westbrook, whom the Lakers decided against trading this past offseason, went 0 for 11 in shooting on the night. Following the loss, forward...
LOS ANGELES, CA
ClutchPoints

Lakers eyeing 10-year NBA veteran as frontcourt addition amid 0-2 start

The Los Angeles Lakers are off to an 0-2 start after back-to-back losses to the Golden State Warriors and Los Angeles Clippers. That’s resulted in the front office already trying to sign more depth pieces to strengthen the rotation. Per Shams Charania, the Lakers met with free agent wing Moe Harkless, a former 15th overall pick by the Philadelphia 76ers who was just waived by the Houston Rockets in training camp:
LOS ANGELES, CA
The Spun

NBA World Reacts To ESPN's Stephen A. Smith Decision

Stephen A. Smith is getting his version of the "Manning Cast" for NBA games, ESPN has announced. Titled "The NBA in Stephen A.'s World," it will debut next Wednesday during the Brooklyn Nets-Milwaukee Bucks matchup. The alternate telecast will be used for select games throughout the season. Many of the...
BlueDevilCountry

Paolo Banchero watches twin Duke targets dominate

Some would say Christopher Columbus High School (Fla.) power forward Cameron Boozer is already the world's premier prep player, despite the fact he's only 15 years old. The Duke basketball recruiting target's performance on Thursday night at the Overtime Elite "Opening Weekend" in Atlanta suggests ...
DURHAM, NC
Larry Brown Sports

Lakers could sign ex-division rival?

The Los Angeles Lakers’ season is already looking like a lost one just two games in, so now they could be turning to a shiny new Band-Aid. Veteran NBA writer Marc Stein reported Friday that the Lakers have given some internal consideration to signing veteran forward Maurice Harkless. Shams Charania of The Athletic adds that the Lakers formally held a free-agent workout and meeting with Harkless earlier this week.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Yardbarker

Kawhi Leonard Explains How Powerful The Clippers Are: “We Got The Leading 3-PT Shooter In The NBA Coming Off The Bench. He Proved It Tonight 100%. When You See That, You Know You Got A Stacked Team.”

The Los Angeles Clippers made their debut in the 2022-23 NBA season, beating their crosstown rivals Los Angeles Lakers in the season opener, 103-97. The Clips struggled a little more than necessary, but they could distance themselves from the Purple and Gold, starting the season with a valuable win. This...
LOS ANGELES, CA
The Associated Press

Los Angeles hosts Phoenix after George’s 40-point outing

Phoenix Suns (1-1, eighth in the Western Conference) vs. Los Angeles Clippers (2-0, second in the Western Conference) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Clippers -2.5; over/under is 219. BOTTOM LINE: Los Angeles faces the Phoenix Suns after Paul George scored 40 points in the Los Angeles Clippers’ 111-109 win over the Sacramento Kings.
PHOENIX, AZ
The Associated Press

Orlando takes on New York on 3-game slide

Orlando Magic (0-3, 14th in the Eastern Conference) vs. New York Knicks (1-1, seventh in the Eastern Conference) BOTTOM LINE: Orlando is looking to break its three-game slide with a victory over New York. New York went 22-30 in Eastern Conference play and 17-24 at home during the 2021-22 season....
ORLANDO, FL
The Associated Press

Senators take win streak into matchup with the Stars

Dallas Stars (4-0-1, first in the Central Division) vs. Ottawa Senators (3-2-0, sixth in the Atlantic Division) BOTTOM LINE: The Ottawa Senators host the Dallas Stars with a three winning streak intact. Ottawa had a 33-42-7 record overall and a 15-22-4 record in home games last season. The Senators scored...
DALLAS, TX
Larry Brown Sports

Stephen A. Smith getting interesting new NBA gig at ESPN

Anybody craving more of Stephen A. Smith is officially in luck. The Miami Herald’s Barry Jackson reports Thursday that Peyton Manning’s company will enlist the ESPN personality Smith (plus guests) to call a total of four NBA games this year on alternate telecasts that will air on ESPN2. Jackson notes that traditional telecasts of those four NBA games will still run on ESPN.
The Associated Press

Sacramento St. beats Montana 31-24 in OT, remains undefeated

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — Jake Dunniway threw two touchdown passes, Asher O’Hara ran for two TDs in the closing minutes of regulation and the first series of overtime — the second of which gave Sacramento State its first lead of the game and the Hornets beat Montana 31-24 Saturday night. Cameron Skattebo had 111 yards rushing on 13 carries for Sacramento State (7-0, 4-0 Big Sky) — ranked No. 3 in the FCS coaches and off to its best start in program history. O’Hara — who splits time with Dunniway at quarterback — took the snap and faked a pitch to Skattebo on his left before scoring from the 6 on a QB counter play to give the Hornets a 31-24 lead on the first possession of overtime. Montana, No. 7 in the FCS, failed to convert a fourth-and-8 on its ensuing possession.
SACRAMENTO, CA
The Associated Press

Flyers and Sharks take the ice in non-conference matchup

San Jose Sharks (1-6-0, eighth in the Pacific Division) vs. Philadelphia Flyers (4-1-0, second in the Metropolitan Division) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Flyers -142, Sharks +119; over/under is 6. BOTTOM LINE: The Philadelphia Flyers and the San Jose Sharks square off in a non-conference matchup. Philadelphia had a 25-46-11 record overall...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
The Associated Press

Canucks take losing streak into matchup with the Hurricanes

Carolina Hurricanes (3-1-0, third in the Metropolitan Division) vs. Vancouver Canucks (0-3-2, seventh in the Pacific Division) Vancouver, British Columbia; Monday, 10:30 p.m. EDT. BOTTOM LINE: The Vancouver Canucks look to end a six-game losing streak when they play the Carolina Hurricanes. Vancouver went 40-30-12 overall and 20-14-7 in home...
RALEIGH, NC
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

1M+
Followers
549K+
Post
561M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy