Xi Jinping enters third term as China's most powerful leader in decades surrounded by loyalists
Chinese leader Xi Jinping has formally stepped into his norm-breaking third term ruling China with an iron grip on power, as he revealed a new leadership team stacked with loyal allies.
CNBC
Asia markets fall as fears of rising rates persist; yen at 150-levels
Shares in the Asia-Pacific traded lower on Friday as investors weigh inflation data from several economies. in Japan slipped 0.43% to 26,890.58 and the Topix lost 0.71% to 1,881.98. Japan's. Japan's core consumer prices for the month of September rose 3% compared to a year ago and Malaysia's inflation came...
Japanese yen jumps as traders suspect intervention
TOKYO/LONDON/NEW YORK (Reuters) - Japanese authorities likely intervened in markets to stem the slide of the country’s battered currency on Friday, market participants said, following an unexpected jump in the yen against the dollar.
CNBC
European markets lower as economic uncertainty persists, bond yields rise; UK politics in chaos
European markets were lower on Thursday afternoon as investors assessed new German economic data, a sharp rise in bond yields, and political chaos in the U.K. as Prime Minister Liz Truss has resigned. European markets. Regional markets closed slightly lower Wednesday as traders digested new inflation data for the U.K....
Japan’s imports, exports balloon on energy costs, cheap yen
TOKYO (AP) — Japan marked a trade deficit for the 14th month in a row, government data showed Thursday, with exports and imports ballooning to record highs, as the declining value of the yen added to the soaring costs of imported energy, food and other goods. Imports totaled 10.9...
France becomes latest country to leave controversial energy charter treaty
France has become the latest country to pull out of the controversial energy charter treaty (ECT), which protects fossil fuel investors from policy changes that might threaten their profits. Speaking after an EU summit in Brussels on Friday, French president, Emmanuel Macron, said: “France has decided to withdraw from the...
BBC
Xi Jinping's party is just getting started
Comparing Xi Jinping to Mao Zedong is "inane", scoffs Rebecca Karl, a professor of Chinese History at New York University. "If you're going to compare two people, it has to reveal something. It's like comparing Putin to Stalin or Liz Truss to Margaret Thatcher." At first glance, the parallels are...
The S&P 500 has 20% more downside before bottoming, but don't abandon stocks as these 3 sectors show promise, Morgan Stanley stock chief says
The S&P 500 has more room before finding a bottom in the neighborhood of 3,000 to 3,200, according to Morgan Stanley's Mike Wilson.
Austerity could be more difficult this time round, says Lord King
Former Bank of England governor says politicians must be clear that taxes and mortgage rates will rise
L’Oréal’s Growth Streak Continues
PARIS — L’Oréal continued its acceleration, registering third-quarter sales 20 percent above pre-pandemic levels and outperforming analyst expectations for the three months ended Sept. 30, despite a slowdown in growth for its Luxe division and ongoing difficulties in China. The world’s largest beauty group on Thursday reported total sales of 9.58 billion euros for the three months ended Sept. 30, which represented a 19.7 percent year-on-year gain in reported terms and an increase of 9.1 percent on a like-for-like basis.More from WWDL'Oreal RTW Spring 2023Mermaid-Core Beauty Looks at Milan Fashion Week Spring 2023How Ana de Armas Transformed Into Marilyn Monroe in...
getnews.info
Autonomous Ships Market worth $8.2 Billion USD by 2030, at CAGR of 9.6%
[301 Pages Report] The Autonomous ships market is estimated to be USD 3.9 billion in 2022 and is projected to reach USD 8.2 billion by 2030, at a CAGR of 9.6% from 2022 to 2030. The report “Autonomous Ships Market by Autonomy (Fully Autonomous, Remotely Operated, Partially Autonomous), Ship Type...
US News and World Report
Snap's Slowing Ad Growth Sends Inflation Fears Through Tech Sector
(Reuters) - Snap Inc on Thursday forecast no revenue growth in the typically busy holiday quarter, sending a warning signal that rising inflation and the war in Ukraine could hurt other tech companies dependent on advertising revenue. Shares of Snap dropped 27% in after-hours trading. The owner of photo messaging...
TechCrunch
Sensat raises $20.5M to build digital twins for infrastructure companies
Founded in 2015, London-based Sensat is one of a number of so-called “digital twin” software companies that serve construction, mining, energy and similar industries with tools to replicate their physical footprint in the digital sphere. It’s all about converting the built world into a format that machines can parse to generate real-time insights into everything that’s happening on the ground.
Vox
Kanika Bahl is finding the unicorns of international development
If you only had $100 to spare in your budget, you’d want to spend it the best way possible. The same is true for governments looking to bring vital health or sanitation services to more people. As the CEO of the nonprofit Evidence Action, Kanika Bahl works to disrupt traditional international development to help find, fund, and scale the approaches that drive outsize impact for every dollar spent. The result: effective and efficient poverty interventions that reach millions around the world.
morningbrew.com
How the UK will pick its new prime minister
Now that Liz Truss has resigned after a term that lasted as long as the lifespan of your average fruit fly, it’s time for the UK to pick a new prime minister. But most of the country’s citizens won’t get a vote (they’d probably choose the lettuce anyway).
getnews.info
Rehabilitation Equipment Market Growing at a CAGR of 5.9% by 2027 – Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets™
“The key players operating in the rehabilitation equipment market include Baxter International (US), Invacare Corporation (US), Medline Industries LP (US), and Arjo (Sweden)”. In May 2022, Etac AB (Sweden) announced the launch of R82 Crocodile (size 0), the smallest walking aid by the company. According to the new market research...
European countries are shelling out huge sums to deal with the energy crunch. Economists fear it could spark a new financial crisis.
A new debt crisis could be looming as European countries throw huge sums of money at the energy crisis. "I believe several will struggle to avoid debt problems in the coming years and the result will be painful," a Stanford economist told Insider. That could cause rates to stay higher...
getnews.info
Cold Pain Therapy Market Growing at a CAGR of 5.1% by 2027 – Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets™
“The major players operating in this cold pain therapy market are Beiersdorf AG (Germany), DJO Global, Inc. (US), Hisamitsu Pharmaceutical Co., Inc. (Japan), Össur (Iceland), Johnson & Johnson (US)”. In June 2021, Hisamitsu Pharmaceutical CO., Inc. (Japan) launched Air Salonpas Z, an analgesic and anti-inflammatory spray for muscle pain,...
‘Black Adam’ Tops $30M Overseas In First 3 Days; Still Tracking To Near $70M Offshore Bow
SATURDAY UPDATE: Black Adam added a host of 19 markets on Friday and has now cumed $30.2M through its first three days at the international box office. Friday rocked $15.8M with the Dwayne Johnson-starrer ranking as the No. 1 U.S. film in all 76 markets in release. With these results, we are still eyeing the $70M range for the opening weekend overseas. In new starts, Friday added the UK with $2M on 1,500 screens and ranking a clear No. 1 with 58% share of the Top 5 films. The results are +52% over Shazam!, 53% ahead of Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle,...
US News and World Report
KKR, Others to Invest $500 Million in India's UPL Units
BENGALURU (Reuters) - India' UPL Ltd said on Friday U.S. investment firm KKR & Co Inc and others would invest $500 million in the company's units, as the agrochemicals maker looks to fund its expansion plans. UPL said KKR would invest $300 million for a 13.33% stake in its unit...
