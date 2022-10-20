ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

CNBC

Asia markets fall as fears of rising rates persist; yen at 150-levels

Shares in the Asia-Pacific traded lower on Friday as investors weigh inflation data from several economies. in Japan slipped 0.43% to 26,890.58 and the Topix lost 0.71% to 1,881.98. Japan's. Japan's core consumer prices for the month of September rose 3% compared to a year ago and Malaysia's inflation came...
Reuters

Japanese yen jumps as traders suspect intervention

TOKYO/LONDON/NEW YORK (Reuters) - Japanese authorities likely intervened in markets to stem the slide of the country’s battered currency on Friday, market participants said, following an unexpected jump in the yen against the dollar.
The Guardian

France becomes latest country to leave controversial energy charter treaty

France has become the latest country to pull out of the controversial energy charter treaty (ECT), which protects fossil fuel investors from policy changes that might threaten their profits. Speaking after an EU summit in Brussels on Friday, French president, Emmanuel Macron, said: “France has decided to withdraw from the...
BBC

Xi Jinping's party is just getting started

Comparing Xi Jinping to Mao Zedong is "inane", scoffs Rebecca Karl, a professor of Chinese History at New York University. "If you're going to compare two people, it has to reveal something. It's like comparing Putin to Stalin or Liz Truss to Margaret Thatcher." At first glance, the parallels are...
WWD

L’Oréal’s Growth Streak Continues

PARIS — L’Oréal continued its acceleration, registering third-quarter sales 20 percent above pre-pandemic levels and outperforming analyst expectations for the three months ended Sept. 30, despite a slowdown in growth for its Luxe division and ongoing difficulties in China. The world’s largest beauty group on Thursday reported total sales of 9.58 billion euros for the three months ended Sept. 30, which represented a 19.7 percent year-on-year gain in reported terms and an increase of 9.1 percent on a like-for-like basis.More from WWDL'Oreal RTW Spring 2023Mermaid-Core Beauty Looks at Milan Fashion Week Spring 2023How Ana de Armas Transformed Into Marilyn Monroe in...
getnews.info

Autonomous Ships Market worth $8.2 Billion USD by 2030, at CAGR of 9.6%

[301 Pages Report] The Autonomous ships market is estimated to be USD 3.9 billion in 2022 and is projected to reach USD 8.2 billion by 2030, at a CAGR of 9.6% from 2022 to 2030. The report “Autonomous Ships Market by Autonomy (Fully Autonomous, Remotely Operated, Partially Autonomous), Ship Type...
US News and World Report

Snap's Slowing Ad Growth Sends Inflation Fears Through Tech Sector

(Reuters) - Snap Inc on Thursday forecast no revenue growth in the typically busy holiday quarter, sending a warning signal that rising inflation and the war in Ukraine could hurt other tech companies dependent on advertising revenue. Shares of Snap dropped 27% in after-hours trading. The owner of photo messaging...
TechCrunch

Sensat raises $20.5M to build digital twins for infrastructure companies

Founded in 2015, London-based Sensat is one of a number of so-called “digital twin” software companies that serve construction, mining, energy and similar industries with tools to replicate their physical footprint in the digital sphere. It’s all about converting the built world into a format that machines can parse to generate real-time insights into everything that’s happening on the ground.
Vox

Kanika Bahl is finding the unicorns of international development

If you only had $100 to spare in your budget, you’d want to spend it the best way possible. The same is true for governments looking to bring vital health or sanitation services to more people. As the CEO of the nonprofit Evidence Action, Kanika Bahl works to disrupt traditional international development to help find, fund, and scale the approaches that drive outsize impact for every dollar spent. The result: effective and efficient poverty interventions that reach millions around the world.
morningbrew.com

How the UK will pick its new prime minister

Now that Liz Truss has resigned after a term that lasted as long as the lifespan of your average fruit fly, it’s time for the UK to pick a new prime minister. But most of the country’s citizens won’t get a vote (they’d probably choose the lettuce anyway).
Deadline

‘Black Adam’ Tops $30M Overseas In First 3 Days; Still Tracking To Near $70M Offshore Bow

SATURDAY UPDATE: Black Adam added a host of 19 markets on Friday and has now cumed $30.2M through its first three days at the international box office. Friday rocked $15.8M with the Dwayne Johnson-starrer ranking as the No. 1 U.S. film in all 76 markets in release. With these results, we are still eyeing the $70M range for the opening weekend overseas. In new starts, Friday added the UK with $2M on 1,500 screens and ranking a clear No. 1 with 58% share of the Top 5 films.  The results are +52% over Shazam!, 53% ahead of Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle,...
US News and World Report

KKR, Others to Invest $500 Million in India's UPL Units

BENGALURU (Reuters) - India' UPL Ltd said on Friday U.S. investment firm KKR & Co Inc and others would invest $500 million in the company's units, as the agrochemicals maker looks to fund its expansion plans. UPL said KKR would invest $300 million for a 13.33% stake in its unit...

